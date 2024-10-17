Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Mills Group, a leading provider of retail fixtures and display solutions, proudly announces the relaunch of its enhanced online platform, Mills Shelving. This platform is focused on delivering high-quality Gondola Shelving, Cool Room Shelving, and a range of accessories tailored to the unique needs of Australian retailers.





Mills Shelving offers versatile, durable, and customisable shelving and accessory solutions that meet industry-specific requirements, providing Australian retailers and businesses with reliable storage options that enhance both operational efficiency and customer experience.

The product line includes Gondola Shelving, ideal for flexible retail displays, and Cool Room Shelving, designed to withstand the demanding conditions of cold storage environments with corrosion-resistant materials. Complementing these are a variety of accessories that allow businesses to further optimise their shelving setups for maximum space utilisation.

CEO of Mills Group, Neil Webster in announcing the relaunch said: "Rejuvenating our offering with the addition of Mills Shelving is an important step in providing businesses with the dependable shelving solutions they need to succeed. Our businesses overall focus remains on quality, customer service and reliability and we believe Mills Shelving will significantly enhance the way in which businesses are able to include as part of their store development plans"

Mills Shelving represents the latest initiative from Mills Group, which has long been recognised for supplying top-tier shop fittings, fixtures, displays, signage and other retail solutions across Australia. With the rising demand for many types of shelving solutions, this enhancement aims to serve key industries, including retail, hospitality, and logistics, by delivering a comprehensive range of products designed to adapt to diverse environments.

Key Product Offerings:

Gondola Shelving: Designed for retail spaces, this shelving system is highly durable, customisable, and helps maximise product visibility while improving customer shopping experiences.

Cool Room Shelving: Tailored for cold storage, this shelving is built with corrosion-resistant materials, making it ideal for industries requiring safe, efficient refrigeration.

Shelving Accessories: A wide range of accessories to complement shelving systems, allowing businesses to further customise their space for optimal efficiency.

Commitment to the Australian Market

Mills Shelving is committed to supporting the growth of Australian businesses by offering tailored shelving solutions. Their extensive product range is designed to meet the specific needs of local industries, ensuring practical and cost-effective options that enhance both operations and customer satisfaction.

About Mills Group

Mills Group (www.millsgroup.com.au) is renowned for its high-quality retail fixtures and shop fittings. With a legacy of exceptional customer service, the company has become a trusted partner for businesses across multiple sectors. The update and relaunch of their online offering via Mills Shelving represents a strategic focus on addressing the increasing demand for specialised shelving solutions within the Australian market.

"Launching the Mills Shelving extension to our business is a significant milestone for us," Neil added. "We are dedicated to being a trusted partner to Australian retailers and brands by delivering products and services that meet their unique needs. Our extensive industry experience ensures that we can provide high-quality, functional solutions that stand out."





About Mills Shelving

Mills Shelving, Australia's leading Gondola Shelving provider, offers personalised retail display solutions. Our expert team delivers high-quality shelving and accessories enhancing shopping experiences across retail environments nationwide.

