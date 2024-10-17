HTEC, a global digital engineering services firm, is pleased to announce a partnership with MetConnections, an innovative application that fosters spontaneous in-person interactions. The app is designed to facilitate real-time, face-to-face connections by utilizing advanced AI that provides personalized matching suggestions to individuals in close proximity. HTEC's engineering, product, and design teams will collaborate closely with MetConnections product and leadership teams to develop this cutting-edge platform.

HTEC's engineering, product, and design teams will collaborate closely with MetConnections product and leadership teams to develop a cutting-edge platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

HTEC's approach will incorporate leading practices in solution architecture, premium software engineering, product and user experience design, and quality assurance to ensure the reliability, resilience, usability, and security of the MetConnections platform. In addition to leveraging a cross-functional team of experts, the end-to-end development process will use HTEC's AI solutions framework, StepFrame AI, to accelerate time to value and ensure a more efficient, data-driven development cycle.

"HTEC has in-depth experience working with enterprises and startups. We know startups want to pivot quickly and we believe that our team's agility and StepFrame AI framework will accelerate and optimize development. MetConnections has a great vision and potential as an industry disrupter, and we look forward to working with them to create an impactful solution that will benefit professionals worldwide." Goran Savic, director of technology at HTEC.

"Current social and networking tools frequently result in superficial online interactions, and many are losing the ability to approach and communicate effectively in person, missing valuable opportunities for genuine relationships. Our goal is to create a platform that fosters meaningful, reciprocal connections. With HTEC's engineering expertise and forward-thinking approach, we've found the perfect partner to bring this vision to life." Lisa Smith, MetConnections CEO and founder.

About MetConnections:

MetConnections is a pioneering platform designed to foster real-life connections. Using advanced AI technology, the app offers personalized matching suggestions to users based on their immediate surroundings, encouraging spontaneous and meaningful face-to-face interactions. Whether for professional networking or social engagement, MetConnections redefines how individuals connect, fostering authentic relationships and valuable opportunities in real-time.

About HTEC:

HTEC is a global premium technology services firm powering the technological evolution of the world's most impactful organizations-from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. HTEC combines deep engineering expertise with remarkable creativity, enabling its customers to innovate, design, and develop disruptive technologies and new digital solutions across different industries.

