Planet Technology USA Announces Its AIoT Application Server

The NMS-AIoT is a high-performance, flexible network security solution tailored to meet the needs of modern enterprise networks.

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Planet Technology USA (PLANET), a division of Versa Technology that supplies cost-effective, last-mile Power over Ethernet (PoE) networking solutions, today announces the release of their award-winning NMS-AIoT, a Universal Network Management AIoT Application server with LCD and 6 10/100/1000T LAN Ports.





The NMS-AIoT (Universal Network Management AIoT) Application Server can monitor over 3,000 different sensing devices directly while simplifying the implementation of AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) applications. PLANET's AIoT application server integrates energy management, wide-area transmission, and AI edge computing, providing an efficient and secure private AI cloud network designed for demanding environments like organizational and automated industrial enterprises.

"The NMS-AIoT Application Server is ideal for manufacturing networks," says Joe Williams, Director of Distributed Sales for PlantechUSA. "The platform integrates multiple protocols, including LoRa, Wi-Fi, HaLow, Modbus, and PDU seamlessly."

Intuitive dashboard and map viewing features make network management more efficient. Other features include:

Versatile integration with IoT devices.

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) energy management reporting with real-time sensor data and carbon footprint reduction analysis.

IEC 62443 certified cybersecurity standards support.

Private and PLANET cloud platform support.

Unified Platform Integration

NMS-AIoT platform integration allows users to manage over 3,000 wired and wireless sensing device connections while ensuring efficient communication across the infrastructure.

ESG Energy Management Reporting

The NMS-AIoT supports ESG energy management analytics, providing enterprises with critical support for meeting sustainability and energy efficiency goals.

Cybersecurity Compliance

Support for IEC 62443 standards ensures robust cybersecurity measures, including SSL, VPN and hybrid VPN support to protect sensitive data from potential cyberthreats.

AI and Edge Computing Integration

NMS-AIoT leverages AI edge computing capabilities to keep data processes local, reducing latency and enhancing efficiency. Additionally, real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance features optimize operations and minimize downtime.

Flexible Deployment Options

The NMS-AIoT supports private and PLANET cloud platforms, offering flexible deployment options to meet any on-premise or cloud-based solution requirements.

Centralized Intelligent Management Interface

The NMS-AIoT features an intuitive Centralized Intelligent Management Interface. This comprehensive dashboard offers real-time monitoring and management of all connected IoT devices. Clear visualizations and easy-to-navigate menus allow users, even those with minimal technical expertise, to access vital information and help them make quick, informed decisions.

About Planet Technology USA

Planet Technology USA is a division of Versa Technology and a provider of quality, cost-effective, and industry-efficient IT networking equipment. PLANET offers PoE products that adapt alongside ever-changing industry standards and innovations. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to learn more about Planet Technology USA's portfolio of last-mile networking solutions.

