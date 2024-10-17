Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
114 Leser
n2 Group Advances HPC/AI Portfolio by Acquiring Managed Services Company X-ISS

OXFORD, England, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- n2 Group, the transformative computing technology investment company, announces the acquisition of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI specialists, X-ISS. The addition of X-ISS expands the Group's portfolio- joining NAG, VSNi, BioTeam and STAC-as it accelerates advancements in technology and computation, underpinned by innovation, technical excellence, and a focus on long-term growth.

n2 Group logo

n2 Group invests selectively in technical computing companies with deep business impact in a variety of sectors, providing operational support and a collaborative approach to innovation and business transformation. The addition of X-ISS will further strengthen the Group's already strong HPC/AI credentials, with NAG, STAC and BioTeam already adding to this space.

X-ISS is a pioneer in Managed Services specifically designed for HPC/AI. With their in-depth understanding of hardware and software complexities within HPC and AI, they deliver highly impactful end-to-end services to clients through the integration, optimization and management of HPC/AI systems. The integration of X-ISS into n2 Group aligns with the Group vision of improving the accessibility, quality and robustness of computing solutions to enable greater productivity in industry.

X-ISS will operate as an autonomous business within the n2 Group, maintaining its brand, identity and ethos. n2 Group's status as an independent, member-backed organisation with no external financial stakeholders allows X-ISS to continue providing impartial advice based on the technology needs and challenges of its clients. Inter-group synergies will enable greater innovation and collaboration, advancing the Group's position and long-term HPC/AI market impact.

"X-ISS strengthens the n2 community in the strategically important area of HPC/AI", said Adrian Scales, Snr Director of Investments and Partnerships at n2 Group. "As a respected boutique HPC service provider, X-ISS is helping clients navigate an increasingly complex landscape in terms of technologies and software integrations with AI and analytics. The acquisition strongly complements the Group's existing HPC professional services capability, and we are delighted to have them on board."

"This is an important milestone for X-ISS.", said Deepak Khosla, CEO X-ISS, "The partnership with n2 Group will enable us to enhance our flagship ManagedHPC solution by leveraging n2's complementary services and product developments, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our customers. As businesses face increasing challenges with complex technologies like AI and cloud computing, we're now better equipped to support them with the same quality, passion, and partnership that defines X-ISS. I am excited about the opportunities this can bring for current and future X-ISS customers."

About n2 Group?

At n2?Group we are transforming computing and technology investment with a radical new approach. Our businesses are all established, purpose-driven market-leaders in computing products or services. We stimulate long-term sustainable growth through group-level support in strategy, business development, innovation, and operations. With no shareholders or external financial interests, we reinvest all profits back into the group or to the community, reinforcing our commitment to positive social impact through technological advancements.???

n2?Group companies are at the forefront of computing and IT infrastructure, helping clients in various sectors to be more productive, innovative or reduce risk through advanced software and services. Rapidly expanding in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and scientific computing, our businesses maintain their unique brands and identities, but benefit from the expanded network available through the group.??

n2 Group Companies?

• BioTeam: Scientific computing consultancy integrating technologies, data, and cultures to accelerate science.

• NAG: Advanced products and services in algorithms, optimization, high-performance computing and AI.

• STAC: Independent financial services technology research and community events.

• VSNi: Proven statistical solutions and data expertise driving innovation and success.?

• X-ISS: Industry leading management and analytics solutions for HPC/AI systems.

For more detailed information and the latest updates, visit n2 Group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271328/n2_Group_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533549/XISS_Logo.jpg

X-ISS logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/n2-group-advances-hpcai-portfolio-by-acquiring-managed-services-company-x-iss-302279433.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
