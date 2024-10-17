Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, which was held today, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were duly passed.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the resolutions will shortly be available on the Company's website, artemisalphatrust.com , along with the AGM presentation.

A copy of the Company's Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2024, which contains the full text of the resolutions in the Notice of Annual General Meeting is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website.

Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 225 7300

17 October 2024