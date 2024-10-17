US Med-Equip, Sentec Team Up to Support Clinicians Nationwide With Advanced Respiratory Monitoring for Critical Patients, Including Newborns

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / As hospitals across the United States navigate the challenges of delivering patient care in increasingly high-acuity environments, a new partnership between US Med-Equip (USME), a leading provider of medical equipment rentals and services, and Sentec, a global leader in respiratory monitoring technology, is set to help more clinicians with real-time insights into the conditions of critically ill respiratory patients, including newborns in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs).





Sentec





Under the new partnership, USME added Sentec's transcutaneous monitoring (TCM) devices as part of its extensive portfolio of life-saving medical equipment. Sentec's TCM devices provide continuous, non-invasive monitoring of a patient's carbon dioxide levels and oxygen saturation to help clinicians make better-informed decisions in real-time -?particularly vital in the care of patients, such as those in the NICU, where precise monitoring of respiratory function is crucial.

In addition to transcutaneous monitoring, Sentec's Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation (IPV) technology will also be available through this partnership. IPV therapy supports the front-line care of critically ill respiratory patients as a management tool to restore lung function and mobilize secretions.

By adding both TCM and IPV technology into USME's rental and service offerings, healthcare providers gain greater access to non-invasive equipment often preferred by clinicians, especially in intensive care units, emergency departments, and during transport of critically ill patients.

"Partnering with US Med-Equip enables us to better support our shared hospital customers dedicated to providing the highest quality care for respiratory-compromised patients, especially during periods of high patient census and urgent capital needs," Sentec CEO Bob Cormier said.

This partnership reflects a growing trend in healthcare, where the integration of advanced technology with on-demand service is increasingly essential. Under the new partnership, US Med-Equip, known for its rapid response and high-quality service, is offering Sentec's devices with the level of support that has made them a trusted partner for hospitals nationwide.

"Sentec shares our unwavering commitment to supporting clinicians in delivering exceptional patient care," Greg Salario, CEO of USME, said. "This collaboration enhances our ability to provide healthcare partners with access to the most advanced patient monitoring solutions, precisely when they need them most."

About US Med-Equip

An Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, USME partners with top hospitals to provide the highest quality medical equipment for rent on demand, including monitoring devices, ventilators, infusion pumps, patient beds, and more. From on-demand delivery of medical equipment rentals to asset management and biomedical support services, USME is the highest-rated medical equipment partner for hospitals across the country.

About Sentec

Sentec is a Swiss-American deep-tech medical device company specializing in respiratory care. Since its founding in 1999, Sentec has focused on developing, manufacturing, and selling avant-garde technologies in the respiratory field. The company provides healthcare professionals worldwide with non-invasive, reliable monitoring and effective therapeutic solutions.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: US Med-Equip

View the original press release on newswire.com.