Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - ScaleMate, a leading GTM consultancy for tech startups, today announced new adaptive strategies to help SaaS startups navigate the evolving landscape of outbound sales in 2024/5.

The company's visionary founder, Halen Youles, shared valuable strategies for navigating the recent obstacles presented by leading email service providers' increasingly rigorous anti-spam protocols and offered critical insights on maintaining a competitive edge in the evolving digital sales landscape.

The announcement comes in response to Google and Yahoo's new rules implemented in early 2024, which have significantly impacted email deliverability and scalability for many SaaS companies. ScaleMate's innovative approach addresses these hurdles, offering solutions tailored for Seed to Series A stage startups.

"The game has changed dramatically for SaaS startups in 2024," said Halen Youles, CEO of ScaleMate. "We've seen email sending volumes drop from 200 emails, per email account, per day, to just 20... that's a 10x decrease. Our highly scalable outbound model with multi-channel touchpoints is designed to help founders adapt and thrive in this new environment."

Key components of ScaleMate's adaptive strategies include:

AI-powered personalization techniques that provide human-grade insight for contact personalization using Clay.com

Multi-channel outreach, combining email, video, social media, and voice strategies using instantly.ai, loom.com, dripify.io, and apollo.io

Identifying anonymous website visitors for targeted outreach using instantly.ai

Scaling the unscalable - email infrastructure setup using getmaildoso.com

These technologies and strategies are part of ScaleMate's commitment to increasing the likelihood of founders securing their first US customers and raising subsequent funding rounds. The company's unique end-to-end sales services, from appointment setting to closing contracts, position it as a key player in helping B2B SaaS startups overcome current market challenges.

"We're not just adapting to the new rules; we're reimagining outreach for SaaS companies," Youles added. "Our goal is to turn these challenges into opportunities for startups to stand out and succeed."

ScaleMate's announcement reflects the company's rapid growth since its inception in January 2023. In 2024 alone, the company has booked over 200 client sales meetings.

About ScaleMate:

ScaleMate is a US-based consultancy specializing in go-to-market sales and strategy services for B2B SaaS startups. Founded by Halen Youles, an award-winning sales expert who has personally closed millions in software deals, ScaleMate offers GTM services for Seed to Series A stage companies. The company's mission is to significantly increase the likelihood of founders securing US customers and raising additional funding rounds.

