Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Cocoon Furnishings is announcing the return of its annual Lee Industries Upholstery Sale, which will run from September 15 to October 18. In conjunction with this sale, the company is expanding its product collections and enhancing its services to better support customers and interior designers.

Focus on Sustainability and Craftsmanship

Lee Industries Furniture, a key brand at Cocoon Furnishings, is known for its sustainably produced, American-made furniture. Lee Industries' furniture, which is crafted using high-quality materials and construction techniques such as solid hardwood frames and 8-way hand-tied springs, has been a popular choice for those seeking durability and design versatility.

Cocoon Furnishings is also broadening its product range, adding more items from renowned designers. These additions are intended to provide customers with a wider variety of design options.

Improving the Customer Experience

Cocoon Furnishings has launched a virtual portal showcasing over 50 curated room designs, enabling customers to explore different layouts and visualize how furniture pieces could fit into their own spaces. This tool is aimed at assisting both in-store and online customers in making informed purchasing decisions.

The company's customer care team has also been enhanced to support customization requests, including fabric and finish options, and to handle inquiries about product details or the shipping process.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, Cocoon Furnishings plans to continue expanding its offerings to include more outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, and accessories. This expansion is part of the company's broader goal to provide a comprehensive range of furnishings and decor for both residential and commercial spaces.

About Cocoon Furnishings:

Cocoon Furnishings is a high-end furniture and interior design store that gives customers and interior designers everything they need to create modern, comfortable, and stylish spaces. The store's collection is diverse and includes items from some of the best designers and makers in the world.

