AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" (Excellent) to Generali Deutschland Versicherung AG (GEDV) (Germany). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect GEDV's inclusion as a member of the lead rating unit of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Generali), which has a balance sheet strength that AM Best assesses as strong, as well as strong operating performance, very favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

GEDV is strategically important to Generali as it sources the majority of the group's property/casualty business in Germany, which is Generali's third largest market. Additionally, the entity is important to the group due to its strong brand in the German market and its very strong distribution channel through DVAG's distribution agencies. GEDV is fully integrated within the Generali group.

