Alignable.com: Alignable Wins Two Prestigious B2SMBI Awards

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Alignable, North America's largest AI-powered business networking platform for small business owners, recently secured two major accolades at the 2024 Best2SMB Awards Ceremony in Chicago.



Eric Groves, Alignable's co-founder and CEO, earned the Executive of the Year Award while Alignable itself was named Brand of the Year - the only company to receive multiple honors this year.

Annually, the B2SMB Institute celebrates companies achieving excellence in the business-to-small-business ecosystem. Other 2024 winners included vcita for Product of the Year and ChatGPT for Innovation of the Year.

"We're honored to receive these awards from the B2SMB Institute, whose members embody the best in the SMB industry," said Groves. "This recognition drives our commitment to empowering business owners and helping them realize the full potential of their networks. Hearing from entrepreneurs at the event about our impact on their success was truly inspiring."

Several Alignable members shared their excitement after learning the news:

Dr. Thomas Hill : "I was at the B2SMB event when these awards were announced, and I couldn't be more proud of Eric and Alignable. This network has been a godsend for me, accounting for 98% of my current business."

Dr. Karen A. Fiorillo : "Congratulations to Eric and Alignable. This year, over 50% of my clients have come from networking on Alignable. It's been a game-changer for my business."

Maria Wirth: "Eric and Alignable truly deserve this recognition. The impact they've had on my business has been incredible. Alignable is hands-down the most powerful tool I've used for business growth. I can't imagine running my business without it."

About Alignable

Alignable is the largest, AI-powered business networking platform for small business owners in the U.S. and Canada. With 9.2 million members across 35,000+ communities, Alignable is the network where business owners come together. Whether you're connecting locally, meeting peers in your industry or finding a catalyst who will introduce you to their network, Alignable is where businesses connect and change their business trajectory.

