Equity Union Real Estate: From Opera to Open Houses: Realtors Nick Saremi and Matthew Karic Bring a Unique Harmony to Luxury Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / In an unexpected yet harmonious transition, former opera singers turned luxury real estate professionals, Nick Saremi and Matthew Karic, are making waves in the competitive world of Los Angeles real estate. With a shared passion for art and a commitment to excellence, this dynamic duo is redefining the way unique homes are marketed and sold. Their recent music video of "Bésame Mucho," filmed in the Dinsky Team's stunning new $6M listing in Studio City, highlights how they creatively blend their musical talents with luxury real estate.





Nick Saremi and Matthew Karic





Nick studied classical voice at The University of Denver's Lamont School of Music while Matthew received his degree in vocal performance at UCLA's Herb Alpert School of Music, where they honed their skills in performance, discipline, and communication. These experiences have equipped them with a unique perspective and skill set that sets them apart in the real estate market. Their backgrounds in the performing arts enable them to connect with clients on a personal level, making the often-stressful process of buying or selling a home an enjoyable and memorable experience. "Real estate is like a performance," says Nick. "You have to read the room, understand your audience, and deliver a compelling narrative." Matthew adds, "Our training has taught us the importance of preparation and precision-qualities essential for navigating the luxury market."

The enchanting video showcases "Casa Mallorca" - a breathtaking 4 bed, 5 bath property nestled at 12128 Viewcrest Rdandbuilt by Studio Rob Diaz. "Using music as a tool in real estate allows us to connect with buyers on a deeper level," Nick explains. Their unique presentations have not only enhanced their clients' experiences but have also attracted a diverse audience, showcasing the emotional resonance that standard marketing often misses. Matthew, recognized as one of Los Angeles's rising stars in luxury real estate, recently landed this impressive $6 million listing. The two first met when Nick joined The Dinsky Team at Equity Union Real Estate early in 2023. "We wanted to create something unforgettable," Matthew states. "Using our voices not only highlights the property but adds an artistic touch that sets it apart from traditional listings."

Together, they aim to redefine how luxury properties are marketed, turning their seller's homes into canvases for creativity while captivating potential buyers. With their distinctive blend of real estate acumen and artistic flair, Nick Saremi and Matthew Karic are changing the game in luxury real estate, proving that passion and creativity can lead to extraordinary results.

For more information on Nick Saremi and Matthew Karic, their luxury real estate services, and their latest projects, follow them on social media at @nicksaremi and @matthewckaric.

