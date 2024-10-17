AMTD Group Inc., AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) ("AMTD Digital"), and World Media and Entertainment Group ("WME") the multi-media, entertainment and cultures platform of AMTD Group, are thrilled to jointly present its newly produced movie titled "The Last Dance" ("Movie") on the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival 2024 as the opening film.

The Last Dance tells a Hong Kong story with the theme of the city's funeral industry, exploring the connections between people and issues of life and death. The Movie is directed by Anselm Chan Mou Yin, starring Hong Kong's top actors including Dayo Wong, Michael Hui, Michelle Wai, and Chu Pak Hong.

AMTD serves as a Production Company of the Movie, alongside with Alibaba Pictures and Emperor Motion Pictures. while Dr. Calvin Choi, founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital serves as a Producer.

The Last Dance has received high recognition from the film industry. Besides Hong Kong Asian Film Festival, the Movie has also been successfully selected by Hawaii International Film Festival and Tokyo International Film Festival. It is scheduled to be released publicly in Hong Kong on November 14th this year, followed by releasing in mainland China and globally early next year.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

