Justine McKell: Explore Energy Work at the First-Ever Global Symphony Day - October 19th

What Is the Symphony of Possibilities?

Developed by Dr. Dain Heer in 2014, The Symphony of Possibilities is designed to teach you how to perceive and utilize these energies to consciously shape your life. It is about acknowledging that each of us is part of a dynamic symphony of energies flowing within and around us. As Dr. Heer explains, "The world we live in is a symphony of possibilities, and most people don't even notice it."

Experience the Symphony

October 19th is a day created for people to explore, celebrate, and expand their awareness of the energetic universe and to teach you how to perceive and utilize these energies to consciously shape your life.

The schedule includes three live talks:

"Everything is Energy - And You Know!" with Katarina Wallentin-2 pm CEST | 7 am Houston

"Becoming the Conductor of Your Own Reality" with Dr. Anthony Mattis-4 pm CEST | 9 am Houston

"Unleashing the Miracle You Truly Be" with Dr. Dain Heer- 6 pm CEST | 11 am Houston

In addition, you'll have the opportunity to participate in a free group session with Symphony Advanced Practitioners at 8 pm CET.

Why Attend?

Global Symphony Day is more than just an event; it's an invitation to access and engage with the energies available to you, using them to infuse your life with more awareness, choice, and possibilities. Whether you're new to energy work or an experienced practitioner, this day is an opportunity to deepen your connection to the dynamic, living universe that surrounds you.

Tune into the live broadcast and experience the transformative power of energy - www.globalsymphonyday.com.

About the Facilitators.

Dr. Dain Heer is the co-creator of Access Consciousness and the Creator of the Symphony of Possibilities. Known for his transformative process, The Energetic Synthesis of Being, Dr. Heer empowers individuals to create change in their lives through energy and awareness.

Dr. Anthony Mattis, with his extensive background in chiropractic and various healing modalities, brings a unique approach to facilitating change in the body and beyond.

Katarina Wallentin, a facilitator, author, body worker, is an avid explorer of consciousness and energy work. She brings curiosity, kindness, and humor to her facilitation, continually inviting others to choose more and explore greater possibilities.

