ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Exterior Company: Halloween in Middletown Gets a Boost With TEC's $500 Donation to Volunteer Fire Department

MIDDLETOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / The Exterior Company (TEC) is proud to announce a $500 donation to support Halloween festivities at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department, located on the corner of Adelia and E Emaus Street. Like many stations in Dauphin County, this department is entirely volunteer-run, and TEC's donation, which included gift cards to Sheetz and Giant, will help its members create safe and enjoyable Halloween celebrations for the community.

TEC Donates $500 to Middletown Fire Department


TEC Project Managers Brad Gillis and Devon Pearson presented the donation to several of the fire department's members and volunteers. "It's a great way for us to be involved in areas where we're currently working, like Middletown, Hershey, and Hummelstown. I appreciate all that these volunteers do and thought it would be a good way to contribute," said Gillis.

In addition to hosting events like Halloween parties and parades, the dedicated members of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department respond to emergencies around the clock. Last year alone, an estimated 9,200 fires were reported across the United States over a three-day period around Halloween, many caused by decorations, open flames, and cooking mishaps. This increase in fire activity highlights the essential role volunteer fire departments play, not only in responding to incidents but also in raising holiday safety awareness.

"We're grateful for all the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department does to bring the community together while remaining vigilant and ready to respond when needed," said Joe Hydrick, Chief Operating Officer at TEC. "We're honored to support them this Halloween, recognizing both their commitment to safety and their community spirit."

About The Exterior Company: The Exterior Company (TEC) is a leading roofing and exterior services provider known for its commitment to excellence. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, TEC is a trusted name in the construction industry.

Contact Information

TEC Marketing
marketing@tecroofs.com
717-312-7788

Related Images

TEC Donates $500 to Middletown Fire Department

TEC Project Managers Brad Gillis and Devon Pearson

The Exterior Company
Your Local Roofing Company

SOURCE: The Exterior Company, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
