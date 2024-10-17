Larnaca, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Today, Founders Development, a leading Cypriot real estate developer, and renowned architectural firm Oppenheim Architecture, proudly announced the launch of their innovative project, Smartland. This groundbreaking residential complex, located in the picturesque Pyla area of Larnaca, redefines sustainable living in the Mediterranean.

Caption - Beat Huesler, European Director for Oppenheim Architecture Europe

Anna Sushko, Mykolai Sushko, Founder of Founders Development

Smartland is not just a cluster of housing; it's an idea that marries traditional Cypriot architecture with contemporary design into one sustainable community. This project maintains its own distinctive character in terms of environmental impact and cultural significance, combined with delicately residential features that support the intimacy of the community.

"We are thrilled to introduce Smartland, a project that embodies our commitment to creating sustainable, thriving communities," said Mykola Sushko, Founder of Founders Development. "By combining traditional Cypriot architectural elements with innovative design, we aim to set a new standard for sustainable living in the Mediterranean."

Caption - Smartland project

Key Features of Smartland:

Green Sustainability: Smartland uses green technology and materials like smart solar panels, low energy glass to reduce its carbon footprint.

Community Design: The development is planned with community in mind - it includes amenities, parks and events that encourage interaction among neighbors.

Preserving Cypriot Tradition: Smartland honors Cyprus' vast cultural heritage by resurrecting its traditional architectural elements and reintroduces the locals' conveniences.

Loads of New Amenities: From large, full-featured apartments to state-of-the-art facilities, including pools and gymnasiums, some buildings already under construction or coming soon offer direct access to parks within walking distance for residents in the neighborhood.

Caption - Mykolai Sushko, Founder of Founders Development

The Cyprus government and local officials have been very supportive of the Smartland project and its potential to transform the region as a whole in terms of sustainability development & economic growth.

Caption - Smartland project, Villa cluster

Caption - Konstantinos Ioannou, Minister of Interior of Cyprus

"Smartland is a remarkable example of how sustainable development can be achieved while preserving our cultural heritage. Sustainable communities create infrastructure, jobs, economic benefits, and minimal interference with nature," said Konstantinos Ioannou, Minister of Interior. "We are grateful for this approach and faith in Cyprus."

For more information about Founders Development, Oppenheim Architecture, and the Smartland project, please visit www.foundersdev.com.

