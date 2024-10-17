Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for September 2024.

September 2024 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.0 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $222 million;

CSE issuers completed 75 financings that raised an aggregate $257 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from five new companies, bringing total listed securities to 778 as at September 30, 2024.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange continued to add exciting and diverse new listings in the month of September, including companies focused on carbon trading, natural resources and the metaverse," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "September also featured the second largest financing completed by any CSE-listed company this year, as Green Thumb Industries Inc. closed a US$150 million credit facility, the first bank-only credit facility financing to date for a U.S. cannabis company."

What's On at the CSE

The inaugural Global Markets Forum was held in New York City on October 9 and was a major success. The full-day event featured presentations from nine dynamic growth companies based in Canada and the United Kingdom that are working to raise their profile among U.S. investors. The feedback from the company executives and the investors in attendance was highly positive. The CSE was proud to co-host the Global Markets Forum and was pleased to see its participating issuers get a warm reception in Manhattan.

Members of the CSE team will be traveling back Down Under for the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney, Australia on October 29-31. The event includes nine concurrent conferences and features more than 800 mining companies and 500 exhibitors. The CSE team also looks forward to connecting key sources of capital in Australia and supporting its issuers that are operating or seeking to raise capital in the country.

The CSE is excited to be sponsoring and attending the next TAKESTOCK Calgary Investor Forum on November 6. It is a full-day event that connects investors with high-growth opportunities across a wide range of industries, including technology, industrials, finance, and services. The featured companies have market capitalizations ranging anywhere from $1 million to $1 billion.

New Listings in September 2024

BRS Resources Ltd. (BRS)

Metasphere Labs Inc. (LABZ)

Roberto Resources Inc. (RBTO)

Midori Carbon Inc. (MIDO)

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (LEO)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

