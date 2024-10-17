Diné Development Corporation : Diné Development Corporation Expands Dayton Presence With Opening of Navajo Code Talkers Building

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation-owned IT, engineering, professional, and environmental solutions provider, proudly announces the opening of the Navajo Code Talkers Building, its new facility in Dayton, Ohio. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in DDC's 20-year history, underscoring its dedication to its clients and the Navajo Nation.

DDC Ribbon Cutting

Positioned strategically in downtown Dayton, DDC joins an emerging business district at the epicenter of entrepreneurship and innovation. The new facility will house DDC's innovation center, powering capabilities-fueled growth to serve its clients both in the Dayton region and across the globe. The location enhances the organization's proximity to key defense agency clients and expands its operational hub. Since establishing its local presence in Beavercreek in 2017, DDC's regional footprint has grown to include six of its 10 subsidiaries that deliver IT, data, cyber, and cloud solutions to federal defense and civilian agencies.

"DDC's new facility is a monumental achievement in our history," stated Jackie Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of DDC. "We're proud to expand our footprint in a vibrant community with a dynamic history of innovation. This expansion not only enables us to better serve our clients, but also connects us with the rich talent and resources of the Miami Valley."

"Just as the Navajo Code Talkers were dedicated to protecting our nation during World War II, Diné Development Corporation is continuing this legacy by defending our country against the digital threats of today," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "We are grateful that DDC has chosen to continue its important work here in Ohio, where the contribution to the aerospace and defense sectors of this country is unmatched."

The grand opening follows a 10-month building renovation of the former Entrepreneurs' Center at 714 E. Monument Avenue. The 36,000-square-foot, LEED-certified facility, located in a HUBZone, reinforces DDC's commitment to community renewal and economic development. Through partnerships with Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, DDC secured $3 million in grants and committed to bringing 100 new jobs to the city, positioning the organization for sustained regional growth.

"DDC's investment in Dayton's Tech Town campus fills once vacant office space with 100 new jobs while advancing the Navajo Nation's legacy of protecting our national security," commented J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio. "The new operations will spark more vitality downtown and provide DDC with unparalleled proximity to its customers near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as demand for its cutting-edge engineering and professional services grows."

"Job growth extends benefits far beyond the company. New jobs bring opportunities, economic resources, and a growing sense of pride in our community. For DDC, those opportunities will extend to the Navajo Nation and build upon their unique history in national security," added Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO of Dayton Development Coalition.

DDC's mission draws inspiration from the Navajo Code Talkers, whose ingenuity during WWII was pivotal in securing U.S. victory. The building is dedicated to their legacy, which shapes DDC's commitment to safeguarding critical data and protecting our nation. The facility features exhibits that honor the Navajo Code Talkers' achievements, an essential part of the Navajo People's enduring story of resilience, adaptability, and ingenuity.

"This endeavor stands as a powerful symbol of Navajo tradition and technological advancement," commented Austin Tsosie, Chief Executive Officer of DDC. "We are immensely proud to dedicate this building to the Navajo Code Talkers, carrying forward their spirit of ingenuity to drive sustainable prosperity for the Nation for future generations."

DDC celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 17 attended by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr., Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, government officials, Navajo Nation representatives, clients, and community partners. The event showcased the new facility, highlighting DDC's continued investment in the local economy and dedication to legacy-inspired sustainability for the Navajo Nation.

