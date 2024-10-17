Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 21:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1-800-INJURED.Care Rebrands as CarAccidentAttorney.com, Offering Nationwide Legal Support for Car Accident Victims

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / For 10 years, 1-800-INJURED has been a reliable resource for Florida residents seeking legal assistance after car accidents. We are excited to announce a major expansion of our services. 1-800-INJURED, a trusted name in connecting Florida residents with top-notch personal injury attorneys, is evolving to better serve a broader audience. We are proud to introduce CarAccidentAttorney.com, our new nationwide attorney directory dedicated to helping car accident victims connect with experienced personal injury attorneys across the United States.

Our dedication to ensuring that victims receive the best possible legal representation has earned us a reputation for excellence, and this is something that certainly isn't going to change. As we expand our reach, we are excited to bring the same level of dedication and service to car accident victims nationwide through CarAccidentAttorney.com.

Since our founding in 2014, 1-800-INJURED has established itself as a premier referral network, connecting personal injury victims with experienced attorneys and medical providers in Florida. The brand's mission has always been to simplify the process for both victims and attorneys, reducing barriers to finding quality legal and medical assistance. With over 200 medical providers and a robust network of legal professionals, 1-800-Injured has become a go-to resource for those seeking justice and recovery after an accident.

A New Era of Nationwide Service

By transitioning from 1800INJURED.Care to CarAccidentAttorney.com, our brand is expanding our reach beyond Florida to serve clients and attorneys nationwide. This shift marks the next chapter in our brand's evolution, transforming into a comprehensive directory designed to connect injury lawyers with local clients in every state. The new platform will offer unparalleled access to legal resources, making it easier than ever for personal injury victims to find the right representation close to home.

"This rebranding represents a significant milestone for our company," said Roberto Wolf Sacasa, founder at CarAccidentAttorney.com. "Our goal has always been to empower injury victims by providing them with quick and easy access to experienced attorneys. By expanding our services to a nationwide audience and creating a user-friendly directory, we are taking a major step forward in fulfilling that mission."

What This Means for Car Accident Victims

If you are a Florida resident, rest assured that 1-800-Injured will continue to operate with the same commitment to quality and service that you have come to expect, but through a different website. Our local team remains dedicated to connecting you with the best personal injury attorneys in the state, ensuring that you receive the legal support you need during challenging times.

For those outside of Florida, CarAccidentAttorney.com opens up a world of possibilities. Our new website is designed to connect car accident victims with highly qualified personal injury attorneys in their area, no matter where they are located in the United States. We understand that navigating the aftermath of a car accident can be overwhelming, and our goal is to make the process of finding legal representation as seamless and stress-free as possible.

What This Means for Attorneys

The new directory will provide a streamlined process for attorneys to find and connect with clients in their local area, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional legal representation. Additionally, CarAccidentAttorney.com will offer access to tools and resources to support attorneys in managing their caseloads more efficiently.

As CarAccidentAttorney.com, we are committed to continuing our legacy of excellence in the personal injury field. The new directory will be a vital resource for attorneys and clients alike, helping to foster stronger connections and better outcomes for all involved.

For more information about the rebranding and to explore the new directory, visit CarAccidentAttorney.com.

Getting Started on CarAccidentAttorney.com

Connecting with a personal injury attorney through CarAccidentAttorney.com is simple. Visit our website and fill out a brief form detailing your situation. Our team will review your information and connect you with a qualified attorney in your area who can provide the legal assistance you need.

We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to continuing to serve car accident victims with the same dedication and excellence that has defined 1-800-INJURED.Care. Together, we will ensure that car accident victims nationwide have access to the best legal representation available.

About CarAccidentAttorney.com

1-800-Injured was founded in 2014, and since then has grown to include over 100 medical providers offering treatment in chiropractic, physical therapy, interventional pain management, orthopedic, neurology, and neurosurgery. Our mission is to enable an attorney the comfort and confidence to assist their clients with finding quality options to choose from, for whatever medical needs they may have, all while making the process as seamless as possible through unparalleled service and our proprietary platform.

Contact Information:

CarAccidentAttorney.com
Alexia Bouclier
info@1800injured.care
+1 (305) -882-9749
https://caraccidentattorney.com/
201 S Biscayne Blvd Suite 1230 Miami, FL 33132

SOURCE: CarAccidentAttorney.com



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.