American Airlines Intensifies Fight Against Human Trafficking With Expanded Training, Key Partnerships, and Global Recognition

Combating human trafficking

American has long been committed to combating human trafficking, modern slavery and child exploitation. We conduct mandatory human trafficking awareness training for our frontline, customer-facing team members - including flight attendants, pilots and airport customer service representatives. This training is required for new hires and as part of our recurrent training programs. We also provide modern slavery training developed by TRACE International for team members with international purchasing responsibilities. Vigilance is key in fighting human trafficking and modern slavery, and we stand ready to help. Our team regularly updates our reporting and security processes with the latest information and best practices.

American has received recognition for our efforts, including a Pro Bono Service Award from the U.S. Government's Legal Services Corporation in January 2024. Nominated by Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, we were praised for our role in "establishing and scaling a collaboration to help survivors of human trafficking obtain expungements and resolve other life-altering civil legal problems."

Our collaboration with government agencies, industry partners and nongovernmental organizations is an essential component of our human trafficking prevention program. For example, our Vice President at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport sits on the Governor's Council to Combat Human Trafficking in Arizona. The Council addresses human trafficking in the state through strategic and targeted human trafficking prevention and awareness efforts.

Our partners in American's effort to combat human trafficking include the following:

PACT

This nonprofit works to protect every child's right to grow up free from child sexual exploitation and trafficking, through education, legislative advocacy and partnerships. American is a signatory to the PACT Tourism Child-Protection Code of Conduct. We have also donated AAdvantage® miles that will enable members of PACT's Survivors' Council to participate in meetings with members of Congress and other elected officials to share their expertise and recommendations to improve trafficking prevention legislation and policies. These individuals can also travel to legislative advocacy and community education events to tell their stories. Learn more about PACT.

It's a Penalty

This organization combats human trafficking, exploitation and abuse through educational campaigns during major sporting events around the globe. Through its work, It's a Penalty has helped protect more than 17,000 survivors of abuse, exploitation and trafficking, and prevented the victimization of many more.

Our team members have volunteered their time by joining It's a Penalty's latest Las Vegas Super Bowl campaign launch and supporting its advocacy efforts. American also promoted the organization's mission on our seatback and wireless entertainment platforms during the first two months of 2024. As with PACT, we have donated AAdvantage® miles to help facilitate trainings, awareness sessions and other initiatives that can benefit from air travel. Learn more about It's a Penalty.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Blue Campaign

This national public awareness effort educates the public, law enforcement and industry partners about human trafficking. In early 2024, American's Professional Women in Aviation Employee Business Resource Group hosted human trafficking awareness sessions with either DHS or other partners at the following six locations: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and London Heathrow Airport. Learn more about the DHS Blue Campaign.

New Friends New Life (NFNL)

This Dallas-based organization works to restore and empower formerly trafficked teenage girls and sexually exploited women and their children. According to NFNL research, Texas ranks second in the country for trafficking prevalence, with more than 300,000 victims annually statewide. By providing access to education, job training, financial assistance and mental health support, NFNL helps women and their children overcome backgrounds of abuse, addiction, poverty and limited opportunities. NFNL also joined American at DFW to train team members on signs of human trafficking and how to prevent it. Learn more about NFNL.

Texas Businesses Against Trafficking

This public-private awareness and prevention initiative is led by the Texas Secretary of State. Learn more about Texas Businesses Against Trafficking.

Our Legal team oversees the company's compliance with applicable domestic and international modern slavery and human trafficking laws. In June 2023, we published the annual update of American's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement to comply with the United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act 2015 and Australia's Modern Slavery Act 2018.

"As the airline representative on the Governor's Council to Combat Human Trafficking in Arizona, I know American can lend a unique perspective to the fight against trafficking. The council is a prime example of how collaboration between the public and private sectors can help us reach our collective goals." - Sophia Philis-Ortiz

American Airlines Vice President, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

In January 2024, American team members participated in a training session along with others based at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. More than 100 aviation professionals attended.

