Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the third quarter of 2024, net income was $5.5 million ($1.28 per share). Q3 2024 net interest income of $9.9 million increased $1.4 million or 17% from Q3 2023.

3Q24 Financial Highlights

The Company had a pre-tax and pre-provision income of $7.9 million. 36% increase from Q2 24 and a 34% increase from Q3 23.

$933K gains on the sale of securities ($857K) & planes ($76K).

Total interest income of $17.6 million increased $1.9 million or 12% from Q3 2023.

Return on assets was 1.84%, up 36% from Q2 24.

Return on equity was 25.37%, up 24% from Q2 24.

Efficiency ratio was 38.48%.

Jordan Wright, Board Member, "For some time now, our board has talked about how, in order to be great, you have to be willing to do things a little differently than everyone else. This quarter, along with the many quarters that have preceded it, continues to show how that approach is playing out. Since I joined the board in 2021, I have never been more excited about our position in the market. When rates were low, Solera National Bank waited for the right opportunity to deploy capital. Over the last few years, we've found excellent opportunities to invest in, and we're running an extremely efficient shop. I'm so proud of this quarter and the incredible effort our team has put into the success of Solera National Bank for the last few years that made this quarter possible!"

Orren Adams, Director of Oversight and Compliance, "Having a fiscal quarter under my belt as the Director of Oversight and Compliance, I am excited to help the Bank navigate its strong financial tailwinds, direct best practices, and address complex banking regulations while working with the strong management team led by a focused Board of Directors."

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "Solera delivers a fantastic quarter for all stakeholders! The magic of this place is at an all-time high, and the atmosphere of the bank is better than ever. We continue to operate with the customer as the guiding light. From launching an omnichannel customer service experience platform, to adding security features like ACH and Check Positive Pay, to introducing newly designed debit cards with enhanced features, Solera continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence."

Jay Hansen, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Solera took advantage of the market and sold several of our securities for gains, reclassed all of our investments to available for sale (AFS), increased our capital ratios, and increased our ALLL ratio. Our entire team is dedicated to the continued success of this organization and embraces the challenges the banking industry faces. The team is very proud of achieving an unprecedented milestone in quarterly income."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) ($000s) 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 2,193 $ 2,241 $ 2,095 $ 2,734 $ 2,156 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 595 844 1,079 2,582 1,651 Investment securities, available-for-sale 317,182 183,313 185,120 183,579 169,673 Investment securities, held-to-maturity - 200,457 200,575 200,825 199,875 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 3,204 10,959 7,952 12,225 7,516 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross 35 50 65 79 86 Traditional loans, gross 797,516 792,739 820,936 787,280 746,198 Allowance for loan and lease losses (10,912 ) (10,810 ) (10,808 ) (9,607 ) (9,405 ) Net traditional loans 786,603 781,928 810,128 777,672 736,793 Premises and equipment, net 32,289 30,625 29,448 28,173 28,918 Accrued interest receivable 6,940 7,808 7,807 7,272 7,232 Bank-owned life insurance 5,095 5,063 5,033 5,002 4,972 Other assets 8,734 8,325 8,607 6,547 12,611 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,163,269 $ 1,231,612 $ 1,257,909 $ 1,226,690 $ 1,171,483 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 497,661 $ 503,819 $ 508,615 $ 511,616 $ 509,382 Interest-bearing demand deposits 64,606 62,905 53,514 48,122 46,153 Savings and money market deposits 103,118 102,892 255,655 169,328 272,948 Time deposits 353,405 272,744 240,047 241,149 232,728 Total deposits 1,018,790 942,360 1,057,831 970,215 1,061,211 Accrued interest payable 2,618 2,104 1,347 2,677 1,042 Short-term borrowings 13,300 164,613 79,104 138,077 7,100 Long-term FHLB borrowings 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 5,395 3,961 4,659 2,181 2,860 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,074,104 1,147,038 1,176,941 1,147,150 1,106,213 Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,748 38,778 38,763 38,748 38,748 Retained earnings 67,163 61,667 57,440 54,420 50,877 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (16,789 ) (15,914 ) (15,278 ) (13,671 ) (24,398 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 89,165 84,574 80,968 79,540 65,270 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,163,269 $ 1,231,612 $ 1,257,909 $ 1,226,690 $ 1,171,483

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended ($000s, except per share data) 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 13,854 $ 13,270 $ 13,277 $ 12,425 $ 11,862 Interest and fees on PPP loans - - - - - Investment securities 3,544 3,721 3,693 3,704 3,602 Dividends on bank stocks 160 249 224 159 163 Other 19 22 30 88 59 Total interest income $ 17,577 $ 17,262 $ 17,224 $ 16,376 $ 15,686 Interest expense Deposits 6,312 5,285 5,833 6,066 5,680 FHLB & Fed borrowings 1,332 2,831 2,200 1,662 1,497 Total interest expense 7,644 8,116 8,033 7,728 7,177 Net interest income 9,933 9,146 9,191 8,648 8,509 Provision for loan and lease losses 105 4 1,203 203 9 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 9,828 9,142 7,988 8,445 8,500 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 389 468 443 528 372 Other income 1,138 738 616 617 822 Gain on sale of securities 858 - 60 68 - Total noninterest income 2,385 1,206 1,119 1,213 1,194 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 2,472 2,514 2,418 2,046 1,957 Occupancy 393 387 401 342 341 Professional fees 122 75 495 383 148 Other general and administrative 1,423 1,582 1,656 1,378 1,362 Total noninterest expense 4,410 4,558 4,970 4,149 3,808 Net Income Before Taxes $ 7,803 $ 5,790 $ 4,137 $ 5,509 $ 5,886 Income Tax Expense 2,294 1,564 1,118 1,965 985 Net Income $ 5,509 $ 4,226 $ 3,019 $ 3,544 $ 4,901 Income Per Share $ 1.28 $ 0.98 $ 0.70 $ 0.82 $ 1.14 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 20.74 $ 19.67 $ 18.83 $ 18.50 $ 15.18 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 7,908 $ 5,794 $ 5,340 $ 5,712 $ 5,895 Net Interest Margin 3.67 % 3.39 % 3.40 % 3.32 % 3.29 % Cost of Funds 2.72 % 2.80 % 2.77 % 2.72 % 2.54 % Efficiency Ratio 38.48 % 44.03 % 48.49 % 42.37 % 39.25 % Return on Average Assets 1.84 % 1.36 % 0.97 % 1.18 % 1.67 % Return on Average Equity 25.37 % 20.42 % 15.05 % 19.58 % 29.40 % Leverage Ratio 9.1 % 8.2 % 7.7 % 7.6 % 7.6 % Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.65 % 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.66 % 0.87 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.43 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.37 % 1.36 % 1.32 % 1.21 % 1.24 % * Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans. Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 29,145 $ 25,244 $ 35,997 $ 9,688 $ 26,006 Substandard: Accruing 22,410 23,030 19,108 1,685 1,695 Substandard: Nonaccrual 5,180 3,784 4,332 5,223 6,508 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 56,735 $ 52,058 $ 59,437 $ 16,596 $ 34,209 Other real estate owned - - - - - Investment securities - - - - - Total criticized assets $ 56,735 $ 52,058 $ 59,437 $ 16,596 $ 34,209 Criticized assets to total assets 4.88 % 4.23 % 4.73 % 1.35 % 2.91 %

