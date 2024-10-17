Anzeige
WKN: A2P8AW | ISIN: US9713781048
Frankfurt
17.10.24
08:04 Uhr
34,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2024 22:10 Uhr
47 Leser
WillScot to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 30, 2024

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on October 30, 2024, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz, and President and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell, will host a conference call and webcast on October 30, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's results.

To access the live call by phone, use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI16186e91b1b24f7ca4b39fa17a26c1ac

You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website www.investors.willscot.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company's comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot's business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Nick Girardi
investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:
Jake Saylor
Jake.Saylor@willscot.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
