Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical Announces Issuance of Three U.S. Patents

Further Solidifies International Patent Portfolio and Underscores the Company's Commitment to Innovation of SI Joint Stabilization Systems and Methods

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering from certain Sacroiliac Joint (SIJ) disorders, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent Nos. 12,115,075, 12,115,076 and 12,115,077.

U.S. Patent Nos. 12,115,075 and 12,115,076, both entitled "Sacroiliac Joint Stabilization Prostheses", are directed to Tenon's enhanced Catamaran® prostheses that include unique drug delivery compositions, which enhance sealing of the prostheses in SI joint bone structures and bone growth about and within the prostheses when the prostheses are implanted in a SI joint.

U.S. Patent No. 12,115,077, entitled "Systems, Apparatus and Methods for Stabilizing Sacroiliac Joints", is directed to SI joint prostheses with unique structures and configurations to correct failed SI joint stabilization with alternative commercial SI joint implants without requiring removal of the failed implant.

The three (3) U.S. patents further enhance the Company's growing patent portfolio for its Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion System, which now comprises twelve (12) issued U.S. and foreign (International) patents, and twenty-three (23) pending U.S. and foreign patent applications.

"We are pleased with the USPTO's recognition of the novel Catamaran® SI joint prostheses that will provide a best in class solution to specifically address the need for revision of other ineffective SI joint devices," commented Richard Ginn, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tenon Medical. He concluded, "The issuance of these patents reinforces Tenon's focus on innovation while simultaneously protecting our technology platform which strengthens our competitive position in the industry."

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on two commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, and 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

The Tenon Medical logo shown above, and Catamaran®, PiSIF®, CAT PiSIF®, ETAD®, Posterior Inferior Sacroiliac Fusion®, CAT SIJ Fusion System®, Catamaran SIJ Fusion System®, Catamaran Inferior Posterior Fusion System®, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion System®, and Catamaran Transfixation Fusion Device® are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. MAINSAILTM is also a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements related to events, results, activities, or developments that Tenon expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking often contains words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "seek," "believes," "see," "should," "will," "would," "target," "aims," and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. Such statements are based on Tenon's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please review our Annual Report on 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors". We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise unless required by law.

IR Contact:

Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore
203-741-8811
MZ North America
tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
