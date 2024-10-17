Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 22:38 Uhr
Real-Time Crop Analysis Supports Operational Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / CNH

CNH's cutting-edge computer vision and machine learning (CVML) technology is empowering sustainable farming.

The world-class, equipment, technology and services company is committed to sustainably advancing the noble work of farmers everywhere. In the fifth installment of CNH'S 'A Sustainable Year' series they look at how real time crop analysis supports sustainability and the technology that uses this data to boost efficiency, reduce waste and increase profit.

The 2023 acquisition of machine vision company, Augmenta, enabled CNH to offer sense and act application technology to their customers. It lets them manage their crops more effectively without needing to sort through complex data to decide how much of an input (i.e., fertilizer) to apply in the field.

The article also includes an interview with Dr. Ajay Sharda, Director of Research at the Institute for Digital Agriculture and Advances Analytics at Kansas State University, USA. He talks about the biggest challenges to crop protection facing the sector, how to best meet those challenges and the role technology needs to play in doing so.

Read our story at: Augmenta - A Sustainable Year 2023 (cnhindustrial.com)

Case IH tractor fitted with Augmenta technology.

