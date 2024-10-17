Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - John Dima, Junior Co-President, York Finance Club, ("YFC" or the "Organization") joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate YFC and its executive team who are dedicated to educating students on the finance industry and providing assistance with recruitment.





As the largest undergraduate club at the Schulich School of Business, with over 700 active members, the York Finance Club is a dynamic, student-run organization. We aim to bridge the gap between the academic environment and the professional workplace through a comprehensive suite of events and initiatives that connect theory with real-world financial practices. We believe that actively seeking new opportunities allows us to provide valuable experiences for our members, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary for successful careers in finance.

