Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - RozieAI, a leader in smart customer experience solutions, is excited to announce early access to its innovative AI Insurance Concierge Team at ITC Vegas. This launch represents a significant advancement over traditional and generative AI chatbots. Attendees had the opportunity to see a live demo of this solution during the event.





RozieAI Unveils Early Access to the Future of Insurance Self-Service at ITC Vegas

Vinay Sukumar, Head of Product, RozieAI commented, "Many organizations today utilize a variety of applications for different functions, such as chatbots for information and digital apps for transactions. This fragmentation creates challenges in delivering a unified and consistent experience, leading to substantial maintenance and management overhead. Early self-service approaches often prioritized functionality over user experience, allowing for task completion but missing the nuances of user motivations and context.

"At RozieAI, we designed our AI Insurance Concierge Team to emulate the best practices of top-performing human agents. It not only provides a seamless experience but also understands the motivations and context behind user actions, enabling it to proactively identify and address root causes."

RozieAI's AI Insurance Concierge Team empowers organizations to scale personalized service cost-effectively. It is goal-oriented, journey-aware, knowledgeable, and skilled. With a no-code training studio for rapid onboarding, training, and monitoring, companies can easily customize and manage the team through a centralized platform. Built-in quality validation ensures accuracy, while continuous monitoring maintains response auditability.

"As our organization aimed for growth, our customer experience needed to evolve. RozieAI introduced us to their AI Insurance Concierge Team, enabling us to transition from traditional chatbots to AI agents," said Nick Brierly, Co-Founder and COO of Indigo Insurance. "The AI Insurance Concierge Team allows us to unify everything into a seamless experience that understands user context and uncovers motivations while enforcing business rules. A standout feature of RozieAI's solution is their training studio, which facilitates rapid onboarding and training of AI team members. This capability empowers our product teams to quickly iterate on experiences. Notably, we were able to launch at scale in just a few weeks, highlighting RozieAI's impressive speed and efficiency."

Additionally, RozieAI provided all attendees at ITC Vegas with firsthand experience of AI through its language AI solution, Synopsis for Events. This solution analyzed speaker discussions to deliver live insights, session summaries, and post-event reports.

About RozieAI

RozieAI is a leader in smart customer experience solutions, empowering organizations to deliver personalized experiences at scale. With a suite of offerings that includes intelligence and insights, digital self-service, agent augmentation, and journey and workflow automation, RozieAI leverages advanced AI and behavioral science to drive innovation in customer experience. From modernizing customer experience strategies to enhancing AI capabilities, RozieAI provides plug-and-play solutions, operational best practices, and advisory services for CX excellence.



