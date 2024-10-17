Annie International, Inc. Comes to the NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange

Showcasing the evolution of a minority-owned beauty supplier from humble beginnings to working with America's largest retailers.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Annie International, Inc., a distinguished minority-owned beauty supply company, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship and appearance at the upcoming National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Conference & Exchange. Annie aims to illustrate the remarkable journey of a small niche beauty store supplier evolving into a major manufacturer and renowned hair care brand with products now available in select CVS Pharmacy stores across the nation.

Annie @ NMSDC

Join us at booth 2009!

A Transformative Journey

Attendees at the NMSDC Conference & Exchange are invited to visit the Annie mini-shop, a curated experience designed to walk them through every step of the product development process. From initial inspiration to finding retail partners, visitors will gain a comprehensive understanding of how Annie International, Inc. has grown and thrived in the competitive beauty industry.

Highlighting the Broadus Collection

A key highlight of this event will be the showcase of the Broadus Collection, an exclusive line of silky smooth scarves. This collection was born from a heartfelt collaboration with Shante Broadus, the wife of entertainment icon Snoop Dogg and founder of Boss Lady Entertainment. Inspired by their daughter Cori's struggles with Lupus and her love of colorful hair fashion during her treatments, the Broadus Collection symbolizes resilience, creativity, and the importance of self-expression during challenging times. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to see firsthand how this meaningful partnership came to life, blending personal stories with innovative product design and engaging in-store displays.

Meet Steven Miller

In addition to exploring the Annie mini-shop and the Broadus Collection, attendees will have the chance to meet Steven Miller, Executive Vice President of Annie International, Inc. With over 25 years of experience in expanding brands across the globe, Steven Miller has been instrumental in driving Annie's success through savvy brand marketing and the power of networking. His insights and expertise will provide invaluable insights and guidance to fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders.

A Message of Empowerment and Growth

The participation of Annie International, Inc. at the NMSDC Conference & Exchange is more than just a business opportunity; it is a testament to the power of minority-owned businesses and their potential to make a significant impact in the industry. By sharing their journey, Annie International hopes to empower other minority-owned suppliers to strive for excellence and growth.

Join us at the NMSDC Conference & Exchange and be part of a transformational journey showcasing the evolution of a minority-owned supplier into a major player in the beauty industry. We look forward to seeing you there!

Event Information

? Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA

? Booth: 2009

? Date: October 21 - October 23

? Link: NMSDC Conference & Exchange Site

Contact Information

For more information about the event or to schedule an interview with Steven Miller, please contact:

? Name: Steven Miller

? Email: stevenm@annieinc.com

Contact Information

Steven Miller

Vice President

stevenm@annieinc.com

267-677-1060

Dan Pelligrine

Marketing & E-commerce Manager

danp@annieinc.com

215-601-1861

SOURCE: Annie International, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.