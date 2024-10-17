Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday October 19, 2024.

Date: October 19, 2024 Time: 10:20 am to 10:55 am (Mountain time) Location: Mount Royal University (4825 Mt Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta)

Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall (Presentation Room 2) Tickets: https://gravitypull.swoogo.com/catchtheenergy2024

The Conference is hosted by Josef Schachter, CFA and author of the Schachter Energy Report. Alvopetro's presentation will include a moderated Q&A session. In addition, company personnel will be available throughout the day at Alvopetro's booth to answer investor questions.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

