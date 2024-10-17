Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday October 19, 2024.
|Date:
|October 19, 2024
|Time:
|10:20 am to 10:55 am (Mountain time)
|Location:
|Mount Royal University (4825 Mt Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta)
Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall (Presentation Room 2)
|Tickets:
|https://gravitypull.swoogo.com/catchtheenergy2024
The Conference is hosted by Josef Schachter, CFA and author of the Schachter Energy Report. Alvopetro's presentation will include a moderated Q&A session. In addition, company personnel will be available throughout the day at Alvopetro's booth to answer investor questions.
Social Media
Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w
Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets and our strategic midstream infrastructure.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or
Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 587.794.4224
Email: info@alvopetro.com
www.alvopetro.com
(TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF)
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227002
SOURCE: Schachter Energy Research Services Inc.