Schneider Electric, the French energy management giant, is experiencing a notable surge in its stock price on the Paris Stock Exchange. The company's shares climbed by 2.39% to €244.40, following the announcement of its plans to acquire a 75% stake in Motivair, a specialist in liquid cooling systems and thermal management solutions for high-performance computers. This strategic move, valued at $850 million, positions Schneider Electric favorably in the burgeoning market for data center cooling technologies.

Capitalizing on Data Center Growth

The acquisition of Motivair aligns with Schneider Electric's ambition to strengthen its foothold in the rapidly expanding data center sector. By integrating Motivair's expertise into its energy management division, Schneider Electric aims to enhance its capabilities in providing cutting-edge cooling solutions for data centers and AI environments. This strategic expansion is particularly significant, given that the data center segment already accounted for 21% of the company's orders in the 2023 fiscal year, highlighting the sector's growing importance in Schneider Electric's portfolio.

Ad

Fresh Schneider Electric information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Schneider Electric analysis...