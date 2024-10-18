BP's stock has shown signs of recovery, climbing 1.2% to 4.00 GBP on the London Stock Exchange. This upward trend comes after the shares hit a 52-week low of 3.80 GBP in late September. Despite recent gains, the stock remains significantly below its October 2023 peak of 5.62 GBP, reflecting a challenging year with a 27.29% decline in overall performance.

Attractive Valuation and Dividend Yield

Analysts remain optimistic about BP's prospects, setting an average price target of 5.43 GBP. The company's shares currently trade at an appealing valuation, with a projected 2024 price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a price-to-sales ratio of 0.30. Investors can look forward to an estimated earnings per share of 0.629 USD for 2024, alongside an attractive dividend yield of 5.66% based on the planned payout of 0.23 GBP per share. While these figures suggest potential undervaluation, market participants should remain mindful of the broader challenges facing the energy sector.

Ad

Fresh BP information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated BP analysis...