Enable Me LLC: Enable Me Reminds Women of the Importance of Regular Breast Screenings on National Mammogram Day Tomorrow

To aid in the early detection of breast cancer, Enable Me is offering Tampa Bay area mammography clinics free use of the FDA-approved VELA Mammography Chair during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

To highlight the importance of early detection and regular breast screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tampa-based Enable Me, a VELA Medical company, reminds women and their loved ones that National Mammography Day is celebrated on Friday, Oct. 18.

Established in 1993, National Mammography Day serves as an important reminder for women to schedule their annual mammograms because:

Early detection: Mammograms can detect breast cancer before symptoms appear, which increases the chances of successful treatment and survival.

Peace of mind: Regular mammograms can help you monitor your breast health.

Personalized care: Mammograms can help identify factors like breast density, which can impact your risk of breast cancer. This information can help your healthcare provider create a personalized breast health plan.

According to BreastCancer.org, Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among U.S. women after skin cancers. Each year, about 30% of all newly diagnosed cancers in women are breast cancer. In 2024, approximately 310,720 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.

VELA MAMMOGRAPHY CHAIR OFFERED TO MAMMOGRAPHY CLINICS TO TRY OUT

Acknowledging the significance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Enable Me announced it is offering the clinically designed VELA Mammography Chair at no obligation to Tampa Bay area mammography clinics so their patients can experience safe, seated mammography with locking wheels, and their technologists and imaging directors can experience first hand the chair's features, value and benefits.

LATEST DEVELOPMENT IN WOMEN'S IMAGING TECHNOLOGY ALSO AIDS TECHNOLOGISTS

"The VELA Mammography Chair is the latest development in women's imaging technology that helps improve outcomes and relieves women's anxieties associated with standing," said Mike Laky, President of Enable Me. "The VELA Chair also helps with mammographer wellness by eliminating the stresses on the mammographer's wrist, elbow, shoulder and back they experience having to hold the patient in place in the standing procedure. Our hope is that this free use offer will result in more and more women having a less stressful, comfortable, safe breast exam."

Media Contact:

Andrew Bowen, APR

404-822-3309

ab@clearviewcom.com

SOURCE: Enable Me LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com