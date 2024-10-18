North Canton, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Bochart, a leading producer of high-quality barrels, is expanding the possibilities of beverage aging by introducing a new limited-edition series of Ash, Cherry, and Mulberry barrels. These exclusive barrels provide winemakers and distillers across the U.S. and Canada with innovative tools to craft unique flavor profiles in their products.

Exclusive barrels for winemakers and distillers eager to experiment with unique flavor profiles are now available for pre-order across the U.S. and Canada.

Expand Flavor Horizons

Bochart, renowned for its artisanal craftsmanship, proudly announces the release of a limited-edition series of Ash, Cherry, and Mulberry barrels. These wood types are rarely used in winemaking and distillation, offering new opportunities to create distinctive taste characteristics in beverages.

Unique Benefits of Each Barrel

Cherry Barrels: Add a touch of sweetness and rich, fruity aromatics. Perfect for enhancing Zinfandel, Sangiovese, dessert wines, and bourbons.

Mulberry Barrels: Introduce berry notes and a rounded mouthfeel. A great choice for full-bodied reds and aromatic white wines.

Introduce berry notes and a rounded mouthfeel. A great choice for full-bodied reds and aromatic white wines. Ash Barrels: Impart subtle wood spices and light vanilla notes. Ideal for aging crisp white wines or lighter red varietals like Pinot Noir and Grenache.

Quality and Innovation

Building upon the craftsmanship showcased in the enhanced French Oak barrels, Bochart continues its tradition of excellence by ensuring the durability and reliability of each new barrel through thick staves and meticulous attention to detail. These barrels are designed for long-term use and consistent quality throughout multiple aging cycles.

"We are excited to offer winemakers and distillers the opportunity to explore new avenues in aging," said Sergio Gondar, CEO of Bochart. "The use of Ash, Cherry, and Mulberry opens unique possibilities in flavor creation."

Take a Step Towards a New Taste Experience

Limited quantities of barrels are available and will be ready for shipment by the end of the month. For more information and to place a pre-order, visit Bochart Barrels official website. The professional support team is available to assist with any issues or provide consultation on aging beverages.

About Bochart

Bochart, a distinguished purveyor of European Oak barrels, is committed to upholding the highest standards of craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. With a relentless pursuit of excellence, Bochart offers an unparalleled range of products and services to its esteemed clientele. The company's passion for tradition, craftsmanship, and taste fuels its unwavering commitment to delivering the finest oak barrels for aging, crafting, and pickling applications. Each barrel is meticulously crafted to enhance the flavor and quality of its contents, ensuring a superior aging process for beverages and a perfect environment for creating artisanal pickles.

