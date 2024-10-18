Nvidia's stock reached an all-time peak of $140.89 on Thursday, defying the broader semiconductor sector's mixed performance. This surge came in the wake of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) impressive third-quarter results, which exceeded profit expectations and signaled robust demand in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Nvidia, a key player in AI chip technology, appears to be capitalizing on the growing trend of IT budget reallocation towards AI-driven servers equipped with its GPUs.

Market Sentiment Remains Cautious

Despite Nvidia's strong showing, the overall market response to positive industry news has been tempered. The S&P 500 semiconductor index saw a modest 0.9% increase, with other major players like Advanced Micro Devices and Intel posting only slight gains. This muted reaction reflects ongoing investor skepticism towards the sustainability of AI-fueled growth in the tech sector. As the market continues to digest conflicting signals, including recent forecast reductions from chip equipment manufacturer ASML, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether confidence in the AI growth narrative can be solidified.

