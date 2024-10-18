BRI Partners with Nium to Expand Real-Time Cross-Border Payment Solutions

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) to provide Indonesian customers with real-time international money transfer capabilities. This collaboration aims to enhance the cross-border offerings for BRI's individual and corporate customers, delivering more accessible and cost-effective financial services across Indonesia.

This partnership empowers more than 150 million BRI account holders, including those in remote regions of Indonesia, to access modern, real-time cross-border payment services. The offering includes a variety of real-time payment mechanisms, supporting bank account destinations, a global electronic card network, and digital wallets. These innovations are closely aligned with BRI's ongoing mission to provide affordable and customer-focused financial products, particularly for traditionally underserved communities.

BRI's Corporate Secretary, Agustya Hendy Bernadi, emphasized BRI's dedication to constantly improving customer convenience through innovations in its global network and cross-border transaction services. "This collaboration reflects BRI's continuous efforts to enhance productivity and efficiency by expanding its digital payment channel network to meet the growing demand for global transactions," he said. Agustya added that the partnership with Nium aligns perfectly with BRI's vision to be Southeast Asia's most valuable banking group and a champion of financial inclusion by 2025. "With Nium's global transaction network, BRI strengthens the digitalization of its business processes and enhances retail banking capabilities in line with our 2025 strategic vision."

Anupam Pahuja, General Manager and Executive Vice President for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Nium, shared his excitement about the partnership, highlighting BRI's extensive presence across Indonesia's 17,000 islands. "By integrating Nium's advanced technology into BRI's platform, we are dedicated to providing BRI's customers, no matter where they are, with access to exceptional financial services. This partnership will remove the risks associated with cash handling and provide faster, more cost-effective transactions-whether individuals are sending money to family members abroad or businesses are making international payments."

Cross-border payments are projected to grow significantly in Indonesia, with a forecasted year-on-year increase of 15% through 2025, driven largely by the digital transformation in financial services (Statista, 2024).

This partnership between BRI and Nium is expected to transform the way Indonesians engage with global financial services, meeting the rising demand for modern payment infrastructure and enhancing the overall experience for BRI's customers in their international transactions.

About Nium

Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 220+ markets, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance - independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

