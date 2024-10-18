

CEO H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar and President Ito at the Signing Ceremony

TOKYO, Oct 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has signed a new agreement with Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider(Note1), to supply large-scale centrifugal chillers to Empower's District Cooling plants in Dubai, UAE.Under the agreement, MHI Thermal Systems will supply 18 advanced chillers that will be ready for delivery from the beginning of 2025 for an aggregate cooling capacity of 56,250 refrigeration tons (RT) (Note2). They will be used in three District Cooling System (DCS) plants that Empower operates and will supply chilled water for cooling to residential, commercial, healthcare, educational, and multi-use projects. The agreement also includes a provision allowing Empower to increase the order up to 31 December 2024, potentially increasing the total capacity to 100,000 RT.MHI Thermal Systems has previously received an order for large-scale centrifugal chillers from Empower in 2021. The latest contract was received in recognition of the excellent chilling efficiency and environmental performance of MHI Thermal Systems chillers, as well as the operational performance and after-sales service from the previous order. Delivery is scheduled to begin sequentially from 2025, bringing the total number of chillers delivered to Empower to at least 46 units. The use of DCS is part of the Dubai government's long-term strategies, aiming to achieve savings of at least 30% by 2030 and 50% by 2050 in electricity, water and transport fuel consumption.MHI Thermal Systems and Empower held a contract signing ceremony in Dubai on October 8, attended by Empower CEO H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, and MHI Thermal Systems President Yoshihiro Ito.President Ito said: "We are proud that Empower has highly evaluated the performance and the quality of the after-sales service of the units previously delivered, and has once more chosen MHI Thermal Systems' chillers for these latest projects. We will continue improving energy efficiency while continuously enhancing operational and production effectiveness. We will continue implementing our advanced solutions to Empower's DCS plants so that our partnership will also contribute to the Dubai and the UAE's carbon emissions reduction strategy."Ahmad Bin Shafar emphasized that this deal offers both parties a significant opportunity to advance the district cooling sector and accelerate efforts toward a carbon-free future through energy-efficient solutions. He noted that these solutions reduce environmental impact and pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow. Bin Shafar also highlighted that the agreement supports Empower's goal of upgrading its plants with innovative technologies that promote efficient, energy-saving production processes, aligning with the company's environmental and societal objectives and its commitment to safeguarding resources for future generations.Empower is responsible for more than 80% of Dubai's district cooling capacity, supplying chilled water for cooling from 87 district cooling plants, making it the world's largest district cooling services provider.MHI Thermal Systems, as a part of MHI Group, will continue to respond to customer needs and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral world through the supply of energy-efficient centrifugal chillers.(1) In terms of connected capacity(2) 1 refrigeration ton = approx. 3.516 kW