InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 18

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / The Company announces that on 17 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
17 October 2024
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,231,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 17 October 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 86.1600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 85.2800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 85.7765
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
17/10/2024
09:50:05
BST
88
85.3200
XLON
1089822861040733
17/10/2024
09:54:12
BST
90
85.3000
XLON
1089822861041084
17/10/2024
09:54:13
BST
88
85.2800
XLON
1089822861041085
17/10/2024
09:56:47
BST
68
85.4200
XLON
1089822861041274
17/10/2024
10:10:28
BST
60
85.3800
XLON
1089822861042357
17/10/2024
10:29:45
BST
58
85.5000
XLON
1089822861043673
17/10/2024
10:45:12
BST
62
85.5600
XLON
1089822861045651
17/10/2024
11:05:02
BST
59
85.4800
XLON
1089822861047386
17/10/2024
11:23:48
BST
62
85.4800
XLON
1089822861048799
17/10/2024
11:55:30
BST
12
85.4800
XLON
1089822861051157
17/10/2024
11:55:30
BST
32
85.4800
XLON
1089822861051158
17/10/2024
12:07:51
BST
76
85.5200
XLON
1089822861051753
17/10/2024
12:33:19
BST
45
85.5600
XLON
1089822861053745
17/10/2024
12:43:28
BST
73
85.5800
XLON
1089822861054299
17/10/2024
13:20:05
BST
45
85.5600
XLON
1089822861056917
17/10/2024
13:24:01
BST
74
85.6000
XLON
1089822861057112
17/10/2024
13:47:08
BST
62
85.7000
XLON
1089822861058278
17/10/2024
14:04:54
BST
59
85.7000
XLON
1089822861059042
17/10/2024
14:25:36
BST
62
85.7800
XLON
1089822861060272
17/10/2024
14:45:15
BST
42
85.8400
XLON
1089822861062269
17/10/2024
14:53:08
BST
74
85.8600
XLON
1089822861062865
17/10/2024
15:01:53
BST
61
85.8200
XLON
1089822861063261
17/10/2024
15:17:05
BST
61
85.9000
XLON
1089822861064574
17/10/2024
15:30:30
BST
47
86.0400
XLON
1089822861066455
17/10/2024
15:32:08
BST
22
85.9800
XLON
1089822861066989
17/10/2024
15:32:08
BST
53
85.9800
XLON
1089822861066990
17/10/2024
15:35:48
BST
62
85.9400
XLON
1089822861067884
17/10/2024
15:40:35
BST
7
86.1200
XLON
1089822861069041
17/10/2024
15:40:35
BST
54
86.1200
XLON
1089822861069042
17/10/2024
15:45:05
BST
62
85.9800
XLON
1089822861069638
17/10/2024
15:50:55
BST
58
86.0800
XLON
1089822861070698
17/10/2024
15:55:10
BST
62
86.0600
XLON
1089822861071113
17/10/2024
16:01:05
BST
63
85.9000
XLON
1089822861071696
17/10/2024
16:04:01
BST
63
85.7800
XLON
1089822861072118
17/10/2024
16:09:06
BST
61
85.8600
XLON
1089822861072804
17/10/2024
16:13:10
BST
63
85.8800
XLON
1089822861073595
17/10/2024
16:25:13
BST
41
85.8200
XLON
1089822861075413
17/10/2024
16:26:18
BST
53
85.8400
XLON
1089822861075522
17/10/2024
16:32:13
BST
14
85.8800
XLON
1089822861076375
17/10/2024
16:32:13
BST
10
85.8800
XLON
1089822861076376
17/10/2024
16:32:13
BST
23
85.8800
XLON
1089822861076377
17/10/2024
16:32:13
BST
13
85.8800
XLON
1089822861076378
17/10/2024
16:33:47
BST
45
85.8600
XLON
1089822861076664
17/10/2024
16:37:35
BST
73
85.8200
XLON
1089822861077317
17/10/2024
16:45:09
BST
30
85.9000
XLON
1089822861078701
17/10/2024
16:45:09
BST
34
85.9000
XLON
1089822861078702
17/10/2024
16:52:09
BST
67
86.0200
XLON
1089822861079953
17/10/2024
16:57:54
BST
49
86.0400
XLON
1089822861080750
17/10/2024
17:04:54
BST
12
86.0600
XLON
1089822861081945
17/10/2024
17:04:54
BST
56
86.0600
XLON
1089822861081946
17/10/2024
17:10:41
BST
70
86.1600
XLON
1089822861082939
17/10/2024
17:15:08
BST
40
86.0000
XLON
1089822861083950
17/10/2024
17:17:39
BST
4
86.0200
XLON
1089822861084460
17/10/2024
17:17:39
BST
38
86.0200
XLON
1089822861084461
17/10/2024
17:20:26
BST
66
86.0000
XLON
1089822861084864
17/10/2024
17:26:06
BST
30
86.0600
XLON
1089822861086091
17/10/2024
17:26:06
BST
10
86.0600
XLON
1089822861086092
17/10/2024
17:26:06
BST
10
86.0600
XLON
1089822861086093
17/10/2024
17:26:06
BST
48
86.0400
XLON
1089822861086095
17/10/2024
17:28:57
BST
74
86.0600
XLON
1089822861086850
