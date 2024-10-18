InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 18

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / The Company announces that on 17 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 17 October 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 85.2800

Highest price paid per share:

£ 86.1600

Average price paid per share:

£ 85.7765

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,231,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 86.1600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 85.2800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 85.7765

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 17/10/2024 09:50:05 BST 88 85.3200 XLON 1089822861040733 17/10/2024 09:54:12 BST 90 85.3000 XLON 1089822861041084 17/10/2024 09:54:13 BST 88 85.2800 XLON 1089822861041085 17/10/2024 09:56:47 BST 68 85.4200 XLON 1089822861041274 17/10/2024 10:10:28 BST 60 85.3800 XLON 1089822861042357 17/10/2024 10:29:45 BST 58 85.5000 XLON 1089822861043673 17/10/2024 10:45:12 BST 62 85.5600 XLON 1089822861045651 17/10/2024 11:05:02 BST 59 85.4800 XLON 1089822861047386 17/10/2024 11:23:48 BST 62 85.4800 XLON 1089822861048799 17/10/2024 11:55:30 BST 12 85.4800 XLON 1089822861051157 17/10/2024 11:55:30 BST 32 85.4800 XLON 1089822861051158 17/10/2024 12:07:51 BST 76 85.5200 XLON 1089822861051753 17/10/2024 12:33:19 BST 45 85.5600 XLON 1089822861053745 17/10/2024 12:43:28 BST 73 85.5800 XLON 1089822861054299 17/10/2024 13:20:05 BST 45 85.5600 XLON 1089822861056917 17/10/2024 13:24:01 BST 74 85.6000 XLON 1089822861057112 17/10/2024 13:47:08 BST 62 85.7000 XLON 1089822861058278 17/10/2024 14:04:54 BST 59 85.7000 XLON 1089822861059042 17/10/2024 14:25:36 BST 62 85.7800 XLON 1089822861060272 17/10/2024 14:45:15 BST 42 85.8400 XLON 1089822861062269 17/10/2024 14:53:08 BST 74 85.8600 XLON 1089822861062865 17/10/2024 15:01:53 BST 61 85.8200 XLON 1089822861063261 17/10/2024 15:17:05 BST 61 85.9000 XLON 1089822861064574 17/10/2024 15:30:30 BST 47 86.0400 XLON 1089822861066455 17/10/2024 15:32:08 BST 22 85.9800 XLON 1089822861066989 17/10/2024 15:32:08 BST 53 85.9800 XLON 1089822861066990 17/10/2024 15:35:48 BST 62 85.9400 XLON 1089822861067884 17/10/2024 15:40:35 BST 7 86.1200 XLON 1089822861069041 17/10/2024 15:40:35 BST 54 86.1200 XLON 1089822861069042 17/10/2024 15:45:05 BST 62 85.9800 XLON 1089822861069638 17/10/2024 15:50:55 BST 58 86.0800 XLON 1089822861070698 17/10/2024 15:55:10 BST 62 86.0600 XLON 1089822861071113 17/10/2024 16:01:05 BST 63 85.9000 XLON 1089822861071696 17/10/2024 16:04:01 BST 63 85.7800 XLON 1089822861072118 17/10/2024 16:09:06 BST 61 85.8600 XLON 1089822861072804 17/10/2024 16:13:10 BST 63 85.8800 XLON 1089822861073595 17/10/2024 16:25:13 BST 41 85.8200 XLON 1089822861075413 17/10/2024 16:26:18 BST 53 85.8400 XLON 1089822861075522 17/10/2024 16:32:13 BST 14 85.8800 XLON 1089822861076375 17/10/2024 16:32:13 BST 10 85.8800 XLON 1089822861076376 17/10/2024 16:32:13 BST 23 85.8800 XLON 1089822861076377 17/10/2024 16:32:13 BST 13 85.8800 XLON 1089822861076378 17/10/2024 16:33:47 BST 45 85.8600 XLON 1089822861076664 17/10/2024 16:37:35 BST 73 85.8200 XLON 1089822861077317 17/10/2024 16:45:09 BST 30 85.9000 XLON 1089822861078701 17/10/2024 16:45:09 BST 34 85.9000 XLON 1089822861078702 17/10/2024 16:52:09 BST 67 86.0200 XLON 1089822861079953 17/10/2024 16:57:54 BST 49 86.0400 XLON 1089822861080750 17/10/2024 17:04:54 BST 12 86.0600 XLON 1089822861081945 17/10/2024 17:04:54 BST 56 86.0600 XLON 1089822861081946 17/10/2024 17:10:41 BST 70 86.1600 XLON 1089822861082939 17/10/2024 17:15:08 BST 40 86.0000 XLON 1089822861083950 17/10/2024 17:17:39 BST 4 86.0200 XLON 1089822861084460 17/10/2024 17:17:39 BST 38 86.0200 XLON 1089822861084461 17/10/2024 17:20:26 BST 66 86.0000 XLON 1089822861084864 17/10/2024 17:26:06 BST 30 86.0600 XLON 1089822861086091 17/10/2024 17:26:06 BST 10 86.0600 XLON 1089822861086092 17/10/2024 17:26:06 BST 10 86.0600 XLON 1089822861086093 17/10/2024 17:26:06 BST 48 86.0400 XLON 1089822861086095 17/10/2024 17:28:57 BST 74 86.0600 XLON 1089822861086850

