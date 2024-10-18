Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 08:02 Uhr
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 18

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / The Company announces that on 17 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

17 October 2024


Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:


3,000


Lowest price paid per share:


£ 85.2800


Highest price paid per share:


£ 86.1600


Average price paid per share:


£ 85.7765

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,231,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 86.1600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 85.2800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 85.7765

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

17/10/2024

09:50:05

BST

88

85.3200

XLON

1089822861040733

17/10/2024

09:54:12

BST

90

85.3000

XLON

1089822861041084

17/10/2024

09:54:13

BST

88

85.2800

XLON

1089822861041085

17/10/2024

09:56:47

BST

68

85.4200

XLON

1089822861041274

17/10/2024

10:10:28

BST

60

85.3800

XLON

1089822861042357

17/10/2024

10:29:45

BST

58

85.5000

XLON

1089822861043673

17/10/2024

10:45:12

BST

62

85.5600

XLON

1089822861045651

17/10/2024

11:05:02

BST

59

85.4800

XLON

1089822861047386

17/10/2024

11:23:48

BST

62

85.4800

XLON

1089822861048799

17/10/2024

11:55:30

BST

12

85.4800

XLON

1089822861051157

17/10/2024

11:55:30

BST

32

85.4800

XLON

1089822861051158

17/10/2024

12:07:51

BST

76

85.5200

XLON

1089822861051753

17/10/2024

12:33:19

BST

45

85.5600

XLON

1089822861053745

17/10/2024

12:43:28

BST

73

85.5800

XLON

1089822861054299

17/10/2024

13:20:05

BST

45

85.5600

XLON

1089822861056917

17/10/2024

13:24:01

BST

74

85.6000

XLON

1089822861057112

17/10/2024

13:47:08

BST

62

85.7000

XLON

1089822861058278

17/10/2024

14:04:54

BST

59

85.7000

XLON

1089822861059042

17/10/2024

14:25:36

BST

62

85.7800

XLON

1089822861060272

17/10/2024

14:45:15

BST

42

85.8400

XLON

1089822861062269

17/10/2024

14:53:08

BST

74

85.8600

XLON

1089822861062865

17/10/2024

15:01:53

BST

61

85.8200

XLON

1089822861063261

17/10/2024

15:17:05

BST

61

85.9000

XLON

1089822861064574

17/10/2024

15:30:30

BST

47

86.0400

XLON

1089822861066455

17/10/2024

15:32:08

BST

22

85.9800

XLON

1089822861066989

17/10/2024

15:32:08

BST

53

85.9800

XLON

1089822861066990

17/10/2024

15:35:48

BST

62

85.9400

XLON

1089822861067884

17/10/2024

15:40:35

BST

7

86.1200

XLON

1089822861069041

17/10/2024

15:40:35

BST

54

86.1200

XLON

1089822861069042

17/10/2024

15:45:05

BST

62

85.9800

XLON

1089822861069638

17/10/2024

15:50:55

BST

58

86.0800

XLON

1089822861070698

17/10/2024

15:55:10

BST

62

86.0600

XLON

1089822861071113

17/10/2024

16:01:05

BST

63

85.9000

XLON

1089822861071696

17/10/2024

16:04:01

BST

63

85.7800

XLON

1089822861072118

17/10/2024

16:09:06

BST

61

85.8600

XLON

1089822861072804

17/10/2024

16:13:10

BST

63

85.8800

XLON

1089822861073595

17/10/2024

16:25:13

BST

41

85.8200

XLON

1089822861075413

17/10/2024

16:26:18

BST

53

85.8400

XLON

1089822861075522

17/10/2024

16:32:13

BST

14

85.8800

XLON

1089822861076375

17/10/2024

16:32:13

BST

10

85.8800

XLON

1089822861076376

17/10/2024

16:32:13

BST

23

85.8800

XLON

1089822861076377

17/10/2024

16:32:13

BST

13

85.8800

XLON

1089822861076378

17/10/2024

16:33:47

BST

45

85.8600

XLON

1089822861076664

17/10/2024

16:37:35

BST

73

85.8200

XLON

1089822861077317

17/10/2024

16:45:09

BST

30

85.9000

XLON

1089822861078701

17/10/2024

16:45:09

BST

34

85.9000

XLON

1089822861078702

17/10/2024

16:52:09

BST

67

86.0200

XLON

1089822861079953

17/10/2024

16:57:54

BST

49

86.0400

XLON

1089822861080750

17/10/2024

17:04:54

BST

12

86.0600

XLON

1089822861081945

17/10/2024

17:04:54

BST

56

86.0600

XLON

1089822861081946

17/10/2024

17:10:41

BST

70

86.1600

XLON

1089822861082939

17/10/2024

17:15:08

BST

40

86.0000

XLON

1089822861083950

17/10/2024

17:17:39

BST

4

86.0200

XLON

1089822861084460

17/10/2024

17:17:39

BST

38

86.0200

XLON

1089822861084461

17/10/2024

17:20:26

BST

66

86.0000

XLON

1089822861084864

17/10/2024

17:26:06

BST

30

86.0600

XLON

1089822861086091

17/10/2024

17:26:06

BST

10

86.0600

XLON

1089822861086092

17/10/2024

17:26:06

BST

10

86.0600

XLON

1089822861086093

17/10/2024

17:26:06

BST

48

86.0400

XLON

1089822861086095

17/10/2024

17:28:57

BST

74

86.0600

XLON

1089822861086850

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
