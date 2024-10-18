Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D08G | ISIN: CA31422Y1007 | Ticker-Symbol: V95
Tradegate
18.10.24
08:04 Uhr
0,042 Euro
-0,004
-8,79 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FE BATTERY METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FE BATTERY METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0320,06108:28
0,0420,05208:05
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 08:02 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FE Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / FE Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") (OTCQB:FEMFF)(WKN:A2JC89) is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 11, 2024, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. As part of the closing the first tranche, the Company will issue 8,750,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.08 cents per share for gross proceeds of $700,000 and will pay 6% in finders' fees of $42,000.

Final closing of the private placement is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including from the CSE, and any other regulatory approval. All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital and to its further exploration efforts on its properties located in Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FE BATTERY METALS CORP.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@febatterymetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: FE Battery Metals Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.