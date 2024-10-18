The Golden State recently signed AB 2661, granting the Westland Water District authority to develop transmission lines that will enable solar energy and storage projects on 130,000 acres of drainage-impaired farmland. From pv magazine USA A coalition of farmers and legislators is advancing the Valley Clean Infrastructure Plan (VCIP), aiming to build transmission power lines capable of delivering 20 GWac of solar power and energy storage to California. The California legislature enabled this local control through the passage of AB 2661. The plan calls for private investors to finance the development ...

