Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 08:24 Uhr
134 Leser
SERMATEC Unveils 5.1MW/17.8MWh Energy Storage System in Bulgaria to Revolutionize Solar Power Efficiency

LYASKOVETS, Bulgaria, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SERMATEC, a pioneer in renewable energy solutions, has launched an innovative 5.1MW/17.8MWh commercial and industrial energy storage system in Bulgaria. This groundbreaking project is set to transform the local energy landscape by enhancing solar power efficiency and supporting economic growth.

default

Our client, who operates a photovoltaic plant, was facing significant challenges due to excess solar power generation without adequate storage capabilities. This resulted in wasted electricity during the day, forcing them to purchase power from the grid at night. To address the supply and demand imbalance caused by this overproduction, our solutions not only help prevent negative pricing associated with excess generation but also enable customers to actively engage in electricity market trading. With a capacity to store over 6.5 million kWh annually, the system ensures a more balanced and economically viable energy ecosystem.

At the core of our innovation are 48 units SERMATEC EasyCube Series 372kWh Energy Storage Systems. This cabinet-style solution enhances spatial efficiency and ensures operational flexibility, setting a new standard in energy storage. Each component is the result of meticulous design and manufacturing, reflecting our commitment to excellence. Powered by advanced 3.2V 280Ah LFP batteries, our system is not only safe and reliable but also boasts a conversion efficiency of up to 99% and a design life exceeding 15 years. This is more than a storage solution; it's a testament to our pursuit of engineering excellence. This project alleviates solar overgeneration and propelling the region towards green, low-carbon development.

This project uses SERMATEC's self-developed EMS system, integrating PV power generation to achieve self-consumption of solar and energy storage. The EMS not only stores excess solar energy but also manages peak and off-peak energy usage. We further enhanced the control based on the cloud platform, ensuring that our customers can monitor the operation of the energy storage plant in real time.

This project employs the BMS system independently developed by SERMATEC. With an intelligent management plan, it ensures the safety of the energy storage batteries while extending their service life, helping customers achieve efficient use of energy.

At SERMATEC, we're not just building projects-we're building a sustainable energy future. Join us in Bulgaria and beyond as we make this vision a reality.

Source: SERMATEC
info@sermatec-ess.com
en.sermatec-ess.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534258/20241018095716.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sermatec-unveils-5-1mw17-8mwh-energy-storage-system-in-bulgaria-to-revolutionize-solar-power-efficiency-302280163.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
