Researchers have simulated the operation of bifacial PV and proton exchange membrane reversible fuel cells across restaurants in five different US states. Taking into account varying rates of bifacial PV's rearside gains, they found that LCOE was as low as $0. 029 per kWh. An international research group has simulated the coupling of bifacial PV panels with proton exchange membrane (PEM) reversible fuel cells (RFC) to power commercial buildings. The simulation was conducted across five locations in the United States: Tucson, Arizona; Los Angeles, California; Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; and ...

