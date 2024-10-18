Mobile World Capital Barcelona launches the MWCapital Awards to drive a Sustainable Digital Transformation

This new international initiative aims to recognize innovative digital transformation projects that champion sustainability and align with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)



Strategic partners, GSMA Foundry and B Lab Spain, will play pivotal and advisory roles respectively to foster sustainability in the digital sphere to build a more inclusive, equitable and, therefore, more sustainable future



An international jury will select 15 finalists, who will gain international exposure, and 6 winners who will have the opportunity to showcase their work at MWC Barcelona 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As global attention increasingly shifts toward the intersection of technology and sustainability, Mobile World Capital Barcelona with the support of GSMA Foundry and B Lab Spain, has announced the launch of the MWCapital Awards: Technologies for a Sustainable Future. This new international initiative seeks to honour groundbreaking projects that use digital transformation to drive meaningful progress towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on creating a triple impact: economic, social, and environmental.

The awards reflect MWCapital's vision of a responsible, forward-thinking digital transition, where technology acts as a catalyst for solving urgent global issues like inequality, climate change, and digital inclusion. "We believe in a future where digital innovation and sustainability are intrinsically linked," says Francesc Fajula, CEO of Mobile World Capital Barcelona. "Through these awards, we want to recognize pioneering technological projects that are actively contributing to a more equitable and sustainable world."

More than a simple contest, the MWCapital Awards aim to foster global collaboration around sustainability. The initiative is backed by strategic partners B Lab Spain and GSMA Foundry, both of whom will be integral to the process. In addition to serving as advisor and jury member, B Lab will offer sustainability impact workshops along with personalised action plans for the 15 finalists, while GSMA Foundry, the GSMA's innovation hub, will leverage its global platforms to boost the visibility of winning projects.

Richard Cockle, Head of GSMA Foundry and Connected Industries at GSMA, states that: "We're very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Mobile World Capital in such a significant area. Sustainability and working towards the SDGs is absolutely critical to the GSMA and its members. The mobile industry has already made great strides on the 17 goals but there is much work to do ahead of the 2030 deadline. We believe fostering innovation projects, and initiatives such as the MWCapital Awards, will play a critical role in the industry's efforts to make yet more positive contributions."

For her part, Belén Viloria, Executive Director of B Lab Spain, affirms that: "In today's world, it is essential that companies not only innovate but also integrate sustainability into their core business strategies." Concluding that: "We are proud to be part of this initiative as advisors, jury members, and mentors to the finalists, fostering the high standards of social and environmental performance championed by the B Corp movement. This advisory collaboration with the MWCapital Awards offers an opportunity to highlight transformative projects that drive digital transformation while creating a positive impact."

The MWCapital Awards celebrate innovation across various sectors, recognizing contributions in five categories: Companies, Small Businesses and Startups, Non-profit or Common Interest Companies (SBIC), Academia and Research Centers, and Public Institutions. A special distinction, the Barcelona Horizon Award, will be presented to the project with the greatest potential to drive sustainability within Barcelona's digital ecosystem. The selected project will receive support to scale, ensuring its development and broader impact within the city.

The awards will culminate in June 2025 with a ceremony in Barcelona, but their impact will extend far beyond. Winners will gain international exposure, with the opportunity to showcase their work at MWC Barcelona 2026 and participate in discussions shaping the future of digital sustainability. Also, the Barcelona Horizon Award will include a €50,000 grant to help bring the winning project's vision to life and foster positive change in the city.

Evaluation Process and Global Call for Submissions

The road to the final stage is rigorous. Projects will undergo a two-phase evaluation process by an external international jury formed by leading figures in sustainability and innovation. Fifteen finalists will be selected and will benefit from tailored workshops designed to measure and enhance their impact before the winners of each category are chosen.

The call for submissions is now open to projects globally, with applications accepted until March 18, 2025. Eligible projects must align with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles, have been operational for at least 12 months, and show measurable results in advancing sustainability through technology.

With the Mobile World Capital Awards, Barcelona further cements its position as a global hub in both digital innovation and sustainable development. As MWCapital continues its mission to lead a responsible digital transition, these awards are set to inspire projects that will not only transform industries but also contribute to a more inclusive and resilient future for all.

About Mobile World Capital Barcelona

Mobile World Capital Barcelona is a public-private foundation that promotes the digital development of society to build a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future through the humanistic use of technology. MWCapital helps position Barcelona as a global leader in the digital sphere and consolidates the legacy of MWC throughout the year by driving initiatives in technology transfer, fostering digital talent, developing innovative technology projects with social impact, and generating knowledge. MWCapital hosts MWC in Barcelona, is the founder of 4YFN, and connects citizens with the latest digital trends through events like Jump2Digital and Tech&Play.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531174/MWCapital_Awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289657/4968910/Mobile_World_Capital_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

For more information, please contact:

Emily Henley, ehenley@mobileworldcapital.com, +34 673 004 102

Àlex Palau, a.palau@romanrm.com, +34 651 579 415

Estela López, e.lopez@romanrm.com, +34 654 741 683

Eva Soler, e.soler@romanrm.com, +34 665 038 781

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mobile-world-capital-barcelona-launches-the-mwcapital-awards-to-drive-a-sustainable-digital-transformation-302277617.html