Huhtamäki Oyj: Change in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team

?Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging, and member of the Huhtamaki Global Executive Team, has decided to leave Huhtamaki for personal reasons. Marco's last day with Huhtamaki will be January 31, 2025. The process to appoint Marco's successor has been initiated.

"We are sad to see Marco leave Huhtamaki, but we fully understand his decision to prioritize his personal life and return to the United States after three years of living and working with us, based in Europe. Marco has played a pivotal role in developing a leading strategy and a sustainable portfolio for Flexible Packaging, strengthening our capabilities, and building a strong team. I want to express my sincere gratitude to Marco for the lasting impact he has made on our Flexible Packaging business and the entire company. I wish Marco all success in his future personal and professional endeavors", says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

"It has not been an easy decision for me to resign from Huhtamaki, but it's a result of careful consideration of my personal circumstances, requiring me to relocate to the United States. Working at Huhtamaki has been an incredible journey, and I am truly grateful for the opportunities provided, the experiences gained, and the relationships formed. I appreciate the opportunity to have contributed to the future success of the business and strongly believe in the bright future of the Flexibles business", says Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging.

Hans-Peter Edelbluth (63), currently Vice President MEA, Flexible Packaging has been appointed as Interim President, Flexible Packaging, effective February 1, 2025. During the interim period Hans-Peter will report to the President and CEO Charles Héaulmé.

Following the change, the members of the Global Executive Team are:

Charles Héaulmé (Chair), President and CEO;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging (until January 31, 2025);

Ann O'Hara, President, North America;

Salla Ahonen, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance;

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Wilhelm Wolff, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development (from January 13, 2025).

