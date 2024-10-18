During International Open Access Week 2024, MPDI promotes open scholarship to accelerate scientific discovery and advance social outcomes

MDPI, a leading open access (OA) publisher, is proud to announce its participation in International Open Access Week 2024, 21-27 October. This year's theme, "Community over Commercialization", resonates with MDPI's commitment to publishing insights for everyone, regardless of background.

OA Week is a valuable opportunity to inspire engagement with the open access movement and to advocate for more sustainable and inclusive scholarly communication. This mission, shared by MDPI, helps to ensure that all communities have the means to participate in shaping global futures.

To support these aims, MDPI will be sharing a variety of digital resources discussing quality and ethics in OA publishing, the tools we provide to support researchers, and the benefits of OA and open research. For more information on MDPI's initiatives, please visit our website.

By working together to further open access, we can collectively contribute to democratizing knowledge sharing among the global research community and society at large. Join us as we promote a culture of inclusivity in scholarly publishing.

Stefan Tochev, CEO of MDPI: "Since its inception, MDPI has been an advocate for open access, driven by the need to reimagine academic publishing. As a leading OA publisher, MDPI is actively working to liberate science. We are dedicated to removing the barriers that researchers and the public face when accessing information, ensuring it is not locked behind paywalls. We firmly believe that everyone has the right to access information. By prioritizing open scholarship, we empower researchers to exchange ideas globally, accelerating scientific discovery and advancing social progress through more inclusive and impactful research."

About MDPI

A pioneer in scholarly OA publishing, MDPI has supported academic communities since 1996. We are leading the transition to open science by making research freely accessible to everyone, with over 3.5 million researchers entrusting us with their scientific discoveries. Our 440+ fully open access journals are supported by a network of dedicated reviewers and over 6,000 professional staff members.

