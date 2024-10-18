Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in OncoZenge AB at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: OncoZenge AB, LEI: 2549003980RBCR6NIF38 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instruments: ONCOZ SE0015504097 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by OncoZenge AB on October 18, 2024 at 10:00 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 10:15 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 10:25 CEST, October 18, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB