Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LY
Frankfurt
18.10.24
08:05 Uhr
0,713 Euro
+0,011
+1,57 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2024 10:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in OncoZenge AB at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE



Issuer:     OncoZenge AB, LEI: 2549003980RBCR6NIF38            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instruments:   ONCOZ SE0015504097                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by OncoZenge AB 
         on October 18, 2024 at 10:00 CEST.              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 10:15 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 10:25 CEST, October 18, 2024.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
