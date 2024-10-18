Summary: Awrad Hair Care Center celebrates over 6,000 clients benefiting from its Concept of Micro Point technique for hair loss. The company continues to refine its technique, offering effective, non-surgical solutions for hair health and beauty, and plans expansion into Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Awrad Hair Care Center, a leading provider of hair care solutions for men and women in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Europe, and the Middle East, is celebrating a milestone with over 6,000 clients benefiting from its Copyrighted Concept Awrad Hair Care technique "Micro Point solution".





Photo courtesy of Awrad Hair Care Center

Awrad Hair Care Technique "Micro Point": A Fresh Approach to Hair Restoration

Awrad Hair Care Technique "Micro Point" is Awrad Hair Care Center's top solution for men and women suffering from hair loss due to various conditions or seeking to enhance their hair's length and thickness. This novel alternative to traditional hair treatments offers a non surgical solution for hair restoration and enhancement.

The technique requires 10-18 hours to complete, typically divided over two dayshe results are immediate, providing a quick solution in a world where time is of the essence.

Awrad Hair Care Center technique creates new hair roots without surgery or touching the skin, and with unique techniques such as unlimited volume. This ensures a comprehensive and natural look that integrates seamlessly with existing hair.

The process uses natural hair in a handmade method that takes about a month to prepare for each client. This meticulous preparation results in a pain-free solution that allows clients to continue their daily lives without disruption.

"Consumers are becoming more selective about the brands they trust, especially for their hair," said Kianoosh Rahmani, founder of Awrad Hair Care Center and inventor of the Awrad Hair Care technique "Micro Point solution". "Our approach is designed to meet their high standards by merging natural ingredients with the latest scientific advancements. We're confident that our customers will notice and appreciate the difference."

Rahmani founded the Awrad Hair Care Center "Micro Point solution" after years of research, driven by a desire to find a better solution than glue, clips, or chemical materials for hair replacement. He began his education and research in hair replacement in 1987 after witnessing many people lose their hair due to alopecia and chemotherapy. He has always been interested in hair replacement. The result is a quick, non-surgical procedure suitable for anyone experiencing hair loss. It's also ideal for individuals seeking longer hair, enhancing their beauty, or undergoing treatments for serious illnesses. This versatile method is suitable for a wide range of needs.

Versatile and Long-Lasting Benefits

The Awrad Hair Care technique "Micro Point solution" offers remarkable versatility and benefits for clients. Suitable for both men and women over 17 years old, this innovative method allows for styling and coloring in any direction, giving clients the freedom to express their personal style. Clients can continue their regular activities, including swimming and exercising, without any limitations.

One key advantage of the Awrad Hair Care technique "Micro Point solution" is its compatibility with various hair treatments post-application. Unlike traditional extensions or surgeries, it offers unlimited volume and coverage for any part of the head, ensuring a natural and comprehensive look. The skin-free dome design allows proper scalp breathing and water penetration, promoting overall scalp health.

Notably, the technique doesn't require shaving, tape, or chemicals, significantly reducing the risk of allergies and irritation. This gentle approach transforms hair from dry to healthy and shiny, achieving optimal results quickly while providing dense yet lightweight volume. Clients appreciate the convenience of being able to wash their hair with any shampoo, and for those following Islamic practices, the technique even permits the ritual ablution (wudu).

"We're excited to continue our journey, which is the result of years of hard work and development," said consultant manager Lida Tajik. "We aim to provide our customers with high-quality, effective techniques that enhance the natural beauty of their hair."

Expansion and Franchises

Founded in 1993 in Paris, France, Awrad Hair Care Center operates three branches worldwide-in France, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. It is one of only three hair care centers globally with a Copyrighted Concept hair replacement solution, and the only one in the GCC. To date, it has served more than 50,000 clients.

The company's commitment to quality has been recognized by various media outlets and at the Beauty World exhibition. Building on this success, Awrad Hair Care Center plans to expand into Qatar and Saudi Arabia within the next year.

"Expanding into new regions allows us to bring our proven solutions to a larger audience," said Rahmani. "We're reinforcing our dedication to enhancing hair health and boosting self confidence for more people."

Awrad Hair Care Center is also supporting local entrepreneurs through franchise opportunities to reach a wider audience. "Awrad Hair Care technique 'Micro Point solution' has helped thousands of men and women rediscover their beauty," noted Rahmani. "With franchising, Awrad aims to reach millions more. The company invites entrepreneurs with capital resources, operating talent, and business acumen to join in expanding its reach and impact."

Visit Awrad Hair Care Center's website for more information and to explore franchise opportunities.

About Awrad Hair Care Center

Awrad Hair Care Center is a leading name in the beauty industry, known for its innovative techniques that combine advanced technology with natural approaches. Headquartered in Dubai, it serves clients across the GCC region, transforming the hair care experience through its Copyrighted Concept Awrad Hair Care technique "Micro Point solution".

