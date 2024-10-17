NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $12.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $16.8 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, and $22.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Mark DeFazio, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

"The commercial bank continues to report strong underlying business fundamentals and financial performance. Our net interest income increased 6% quarter over quarter and 12% year to date supported by continued strength and growth in our net interest margin. We continue to deliver on deposit growth despite the challenging operating environment. Importantly, our year to date results highlight our ability to manage in a dynamic environment and we expect our financial results to benefit from the recent reduction in the Fed Funds target rate and any additional monetary policy easing in the future.

"We remain laser focused on the exit from the GPG vertical and continue to make investments in the buildout of our risk management framework and personnel. We have reserved $10 million to resolve an investigation with a state agency connected to a fintech client we last worked with in 2020. With matters such as this behind us, as well as a full exit from GPG, we believe that the Bank is well positioned to deliver financial outperformance relative to our peers."

Balance Sheet

Total cash and cash equivalents were $318.5 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $73.8 million, or 30.2%, from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $141.1 million, or 79.6%, from September 30, 2023. The increase from June 30, 2024, primarily reflects a $100.2 million increase in deposits. The increase from September 30, 2023, primarily reflects a $748.3 million increase in deposits, partially offset by an increase in the loan book of $542.6 million and a $105.1 million decrease in wholesale funding.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs, were $5.9 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $58.2 million, or 1.0%, from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $542.6 million, or 10.1%, from September 30, 2023. Loan production was $460.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $290.8 million for the prior linked quarter and $333.5 million for the prior year period. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2024 was due primarily to an increase of $116.7 million in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans (including owner-occupied), partially offset by a decrease of $51.0 million of multi-family loans. The increase in total loans from September 30, 2023 was due primarily to an increase of $460.0 million in CRE loans (including owner-occupied) and $92.9 million in commercial and industrial loans.

Total deposits were $6.3 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $100.2 million, or 1.6%, from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $748.3 million, or 13.6%, from September 30, 2023. The increase from June 30, 2024 was due primarily to an increase of $133.4 million in property manager deposits and $105.6 million in retail deposits, partially offset by a $122.0 million decrease in GPG deposits. The increase in deposits from September 30, 2023, was due to broad based increases across most of the Bank's various deposit verticals.

At September 30, 2024, cash on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and available secured funding capacity totaled $3.1 billion. The Company and the Bank each met all the requirements to be considered "well capitalized" under applicable regulatory guidelines. Total non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans were 353.3% of total risk-based capital at September 30, 2024, compared to 358.4% and 374.8% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Income Statement

Financial Highlights

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues(1) $ 71,518 $ 67,678 $ 60,070 $ 205,909 $ 187,184 Net income (loss) $ 12,266 $ 16,799 $ 22,063 45,268 62,700 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.50 $ 1.97 4.04 5.61 Return on average assets(2) 0.67 % 0.92 % 1.33 % 0.83 % 1.31 % Return on average equity(2) 6.9 % 9.9 % 13.9 % 8.8 % 13.7 % Return on average tangible common equity(2), (3), (4) 7.0 % 10.1 % 14.1 % 9.0 % 13.9 %

____________________ (1) Total revenues equal net interest income plus non-interest income. (2) Annualized. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures on page 13. (4) Net income divided by average tangible common equity.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $65.2 million compared to $61.5 million for the prior linked quarter and $53.6 million for the prior year period. The $3.7 million increase from the prior linked quarter was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of loans and an increase in the yield on loans, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of overnight deposits and a modest increase in the cost of funds. The $11.7 million increase from the prior year period was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of loans, an increase in loan yields, and a decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of deposits and an increase in the cost of funds.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.62% compared to 3.44% and 3.27% for the prior linked quarter and prior year period, respectively. The 18 basis point increase from the prior linked quarter was driven largely by an increase in the average balance of loans and an increase in loan yields in combination with elevated prepayment penalties and deferred fee recognition as a result of an increased level of loan payoffs, partially offset by an increase in the cost of funds. The 35 basis point increase from the prior year period was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of loans, an increase in loan yields, and a decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of deposits and an increase in the cost of funds.

The total cost of funds for the third quarter of 2024 was 339 basis points compared to 334 basis points and 303 basis points for the prior linked quarter and prior year period, respectively. The increase from the prior linked quarter reflects the continued effects of high short-term interest rates and the intense competition for deposits, as well as the runoff of lower cost GPG deposits replaced with market rate deposits. The increase from the prior year period reflects the continued effects of high short-term interest rates, the intense competition for deposits, and a shift from non-interest bearing deposits to interest bearing funding primarily related to the exit from the crypto-related deposit vertical during 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $146,000 from the prior linked quarter and a decrease of $228,000 from the prior year period. The increase from the prior linked quarter was driven primarily by an increase in wire and letter of credit fees, partially offset by the continuing decline in GPG revenue as that business is wound down. The decrease from the prior year period was driven primarily by lower GPG revenue, partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $51.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $9.0 million from the prior linked quarter and an increase of $20.3 million from the prior year period. The $9.0 million increase from the prior linked quarter was due primarily to the pre-tax $10 million regulatory reserve and a $1.4 million increase in compensation and benefits, partially offset by a $2.2 million decline in professional fees. The $20.3 million increase from the prior year period was due primarily to the pre-tax $10 million regulatory reserve, $2.7 million increase in compensation and benefits related to the increase in number of employees, and $1.8 million increase in technology costs related to the digital transformation initiative.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 30.2% compared to 29.7% for the prior linked quarter and 22.2% for the prior year period. The effective tax rate for the prior year period reflects a discrete tax item related to the exercise of stock options in the third quarter of 2023 and the reversal of the regulatory settlement reserve in that period.

Asset Quality

Credit quality remains stable. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.53% at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.58% at September 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses was $62.5 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.5 million from June 30, 2024, which reflects loan growth production and a modest increase in the duration of the loan book.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,674 $ 18,152 $ 34,037 $ 31,973 $ 36,438 Overnight deposits 301,804 226,510 500,366 237,492 140,929 Total cash and cash equivalents 318,478 244,662 534,403 269,465 177,367 Investment securities available-for-sale 510,966 504,748 497,789 461,207 429,850 Investment securities held-to-maturity 438,445 449,368 460,249 468,860 478,886 Equity investment securities, at fair value 5,213 2,122 2,115 2,123 2,015 Total securities 954,624 956,238 960,153 932,190 910,751 Other investments 26,586 26,584 32,669 38,966 35,015 Loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs 5,897,119 5,838,892 5,719,218 5,624,797 5,354,487 Allowance for credit losses (62,493 ) (60,008 ) (58,538 ) (57,965 ) (52,298 ) Net loans 5,834,626 5,778,884 5,660,680 5,566,832 5,302,189 Receivables from global payments business, net 96,048 90,626 93,852 87,648 79,892 Other assets 172,996 168,597 171,614 172,571 178,145 Total assets $ 7,403,358 $ 7,265,591 $ 7,453,371 $ 7,067,672 $ 6,683,359 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,780,305 $ 1,883,176 $ 1,927,629 $ 1,837,874 $ 1,746,626 Interest-bearing deposits 4,489,602 4,286,486 4,309,913 3,899,418 3,774,963 Total deposits 6,269,907 6,169,662 6,237,542 5,737,292 5,521,589 Federal funds purchased - - - 99,000 - Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances 150,000 150,000 300,000 440,000 355,000 Trust preferred securities 20,620 20,620 20,620 20,620 20,620 Secured and other borrowings 107,478 107,514 107,549 7,585 7,621 Prepaid third-party debit cardholder balances 21,970 22,631 18,685 10,178 10,297 Other liabilities 118,192 102,760 95,434 93,976 133,322 Total liabilities 6,688,167 6,573,187 6,779,830 6,408,651 6,048,449 Common stock 112 112 112 111 110 Additional paid in capital 397,963 395,520 393,341 395,871 393,544 Retained earnings 361,243 348,977 332,178 315,975 301,407 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax effect (44,127 ) (52,205 ) (52,090 ) (52,936 ) (60,151 ) Total stockholders' equity 715,191 692,404 673,541 659,021 634,910 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,403,358 $ 7,265,591 $ 7,453,371 $ 7,067,672 $ 6,683,359

Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 120,454 $ 115,761 $ 97,897 $ 348,550 $ 270,138 Total interest expense 55,221 54,222 44,340 162,069 104,296 Net interest income 65,233 61,539 53,557 186,481 165,842 Provision for credit losses 2,691 1,538 791 4,757 5,742 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 62,542 60,001 52,766 181,724 160,100 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,135 2,094 1,463 6,092 4,400 Global Payments Group revenue 3,500 3,686 4,247 11,255 14,828 Other income 650 359 803 2,081 2,114 Total non-interest income 6,285 6,139 6,513 19,428 21,342 Non-interest expense Compensation and benefits 19,885 18,532 17,208 58,244 48,751 Bank premises and equipment 2,471 2,322 2,396 7,136 7,027 Professional fees 4,745 6,916 3,873 17,633 13,033 Technology costs 2,969 3,043 1,171 9,023 3,966 Licensing fees 3,411 3,180 3,504 9,867 9,180 FDIC assessments 2,950 2,925 1,984 8,800 6,438 Regulatory settlement reserve 10,000 - (3,021 ) 10,000 (5,521 ) Other expenses 4,826 5,339 3,809 14,711 11,517 Total non-interest expense 51,257 42,257 30,924 135,414 94,391 Net income before income tax expense 17,570 23,883 28,355 65,738 87,051 Income tax expense 5,304 7,084 6,292 20,470 24,351 Net income (loss) $ 12,266 $ 16,799 $ 22,063 $ 45,268 $ 62,700 Earnings per common share: Average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,193,063 11,192,936 11,039,363 11,173,214 11,060,051 Diluted 11,312,773 11,199,736 11,136,873 11,208,471 11,123,348 Basic earnings (loss) $ 1.10 $ 1.50 $ 1.99 $ 4.05 $ 5.64 Diluted earnings (loss) $ 1.08 $ 1.50 $ 1.97 $ 4.04 $ 5.61

Loan Production, Asset Quality & Regulatory Capital

Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 LOAN PRODUCTION (in millions) $ 460.6 $ 290.8 $ 269.6 $ 342.5 $ 333.5 ASSET QUALITY (in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate $ 24,000 $ 24,000 $ 44,939 $ 44,939 $ 24,000 Commercial and industrial 6,989 6,989 6,989 6,934 6,934 Consumer - - - 24 24 Total non-accrual loans $ 30,989 $ 30,989 $ 51,928 $ 51,897 $ 30,958 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.58 % Allowance for credit losses $ 62,493 $ 60,008 $ 58,538 $ 57,965 $ 52,298 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.03 % 0.98 % Charge-offs $ (122 ) $ (16 ) $ (3 ) $ (946 ) $ (129 ) Recoveries $ 2 $ - $ 2 $ - $ - Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % - % - % 0.07 % 0.01 % REGULATORY CAPITAL Tier 1 Leverage: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 10.6 % 10.3 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 10.7 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 10.3 % 10.1 % 10.1 % 10.3 % 10.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based (CET1): Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 11.9 % 11.7 % 11.6 % 11.5 % 11.8 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 11.9 % 11.8 % 11.7 % 11.5 % 11.9 % Tier 1 Risk-Based: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 12.2 % 12.1 % 11.9 % 11.8 % 12.2 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 11.9 % 11.8 % 11.7 % 11.5 % 11.9 % Total Risk-Based: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 13.2 % 13.0 % 12.9 % 12.8 % 13.1 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 12.9 % 12.8 % 12.6 % 12.5 % 12.8 %

Performance Measures

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income per consolidated statements of income $ 12,266 $ 16,799 $ 22,063 $ 45,268 $ 62,700 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities - - (118 ) - (285 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 12,266 $ 16,799 $ 21,945 $ 45,268 $ 62,415 Per common share: Basic earnings (loss) $ 1.10 $ 1.50 $ 1.99 $ 4.05 $ 5.64 Diluted earnings (loss) $ 1.08 $ 1.50 $ 1.97 $ 4.04 $ 5.61 Common shares outstanding: Period end 11,194,411 11,192,936 11,062,729 11,194,411 11,062,729 Average fully diluted 11,312,773 11,199,736 11,136,873 11,208,471 11,123,348 Return on:(1) Average total assets 0.67 % 0.92 % 1.33 % 0.83 % 1.31 % Average equity 6.9 % 9.9 % 13.9 % 8.8 % 13.7 % Average tangible common equity(2), (3) 7.0 % 10.1 % 14.1 % 9.0 % 13.9 % Yield on average earning assets(1) 6.68 % 6.47 % 5.99 % 6.52 % 5.75 % Total cost of deposits(1) 3.32 % 3.26 % 2.74 % 3.25 % 2.22 % Net interest spread(1) 1.93 % 1.77 % 1.67 % 1.82 % 1.87 % Net interest margin(1) 3.62 % 3.44 % 3.27 % 3.49 % 3.53 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans(1) 0.01 % - % 0.01 % - % 0.01 % Efficiency ratio(4) 71.7 % 62.4 % 51.5 % 65.8 % 50.4 %

____________________ (1) Annualized (2) Net income divided by average tangible common equity. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures on page 13. (4) Total non-interest expense divided by total revenues.

Interest Margin Analysis

Three months ended Sept. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate (1) Balance Interest Rate (1) Balance Interest Rate (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 5,889,298 $ 111,286 7.52 % $ 5,754,283 $ 104,594 7.31 % $ 5,283,114 $ 90,666 6.80 % Available-for-sale securities 581,529 3,350 2.29 589,825 3,353 2.29 527,673 2,261 1.71 Held-to-maturity securities 444,842 2,061 1.84 456,078 2,124 1.87 497,682 2,412 1.94 Equity investments 3,164 23 2.89 2,431 16 2.59 2,387 13 2.20 Overnight deposits 231,946 3,223 5.53 369,169 5,167 5.63 124,211 1,783 5.62 Other interest-earning assets 26,584 511 7.65 27,301 506 7.45 36,952 762 8.24 Total interest-earning assets 7,177,363 120,454 6.68 7,199,087 115,761 6.47 6,472,019 97,897 5.99 Non-interest-earning assets 180,748 182,234 170,195 Allowance for credit losses (60,608 ) (58,841 ) (52,357 ) Total assets $ 7,297,503 $ 7,322,480 $ 6,589,857 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market and savings accounts $ 4,314,237 51,266 4.73 $ 4,319,340 50,236 4.68 $ 3,465,347 35,969 4.12 Certificates of deposit 41,028 471 4.57 37,084 318 3.45 38,937 265 2.70 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,355,265 51,737 4.73 4,356,424 50,554 4.67 3,504,284 36,234 4.10 Borrowed funds 270,633 3,484 5.12 287,104 3,667 5.14 572,456 8,106 5.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,625,898 55,221 4.75 4,643,528 54,222 4.70 4,076,740 44,340 4.32 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,851,497 1,879,213 1,734,956 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 113,666 119,675 146,956 Total liabilities 6,591,061 6,642,416 5,958,652 Stockholders' equity 706,442 680,064 631,205 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,297,503 $ 7,322,480 $ 6,589,857 Net interest income $ 65,233 $ 61,539 $ 53,557 Net interest rate spread (3) 1.93 % 1.77 % 1.67 % Net interest margin (4) 3.62 % 3.44 % 3.27 % Total cost of deposits (5) 3.32 % 3.26 % 2.74 % Total cost of funds (6) 3.39 % 3.34 % 3.03 %

____________________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans. (3) Determined by subtracting the annualized average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized average yield on total interest-earning assets. (4) Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets. (5) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense on deposits by total average interest-bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. (6) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of total average interest-bearing liabilities and total average non-interest-bearing deposits.

Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Average Yield / Average Yield / (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate (1) Balance Interest Rate (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 5,780,539 $ 318,262 7.35 % $ 5,016,075 $ 247,142 6.58 % Available-for-sale securities 578,891 9,660 2.23 526,156 6,435 1.63 Held-to-maturity securities 455,358 6,357 1.86 507,771 7,391 1.94 Equity investments 2,672 54 2.67 2,375 38 2.12 Overnight deposits 299,455 12,544 5.60 189,552 7,353 5.12 Other interest-earning assets 29,095 1,673 7.68 32,166 1,779 7.37 Total interest-earning assets 7,146,010 348,550 6.52 6,274,095 270,138 5.75 Non-interest-earning assets 182,738 161,592 Allowance for credit losses (59,326 ) (48,693 ) Total assets $ 7,269,422 $ 6,386,994 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market and savings accounts $ 4,243,887 $ 148,114 4.66 $ 3,099,908 $ 85,099 3.67 Certificates of deposit 37,472 1,064 3.79 45,874 911 2.66 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,281,359 149,178 4.65 3,145,782 86,010 3.66 Borrowed funds 331,486 12,891 5.19 451,063 18,286 5.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,612,845 162,069 4.69 3,596,845 104,296 3.88 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,856,061 2,032,011 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 115,199 144,712 Total liabilities 6,584,105 5,773,568 Stockholders' equity 685,317 613,426 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,269,422 $ 6,386,994 Net interest income $ 186,481 $ 165,842 Net interest rate spread (3) 1.82 % 1.87 % Net interest margin (4) 3.49 % 3.53 % Total cost of deposits (5) 3.25 % 2.22 % Total cost of funds (6) 3.35 % 2.48 %

____________________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans. (3) Determined by subtracting the annualized average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized average yield on total interest-earning assets. (4) Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets. (5) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense on deposits by total average interest-bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. (6) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of total average interest-bearing liabilities and total average non-interest-bearing deposits.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to investors in understanding the Company's operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the following tables:

Quarterly Data Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Average assets $ 7,297,503 $ 7,322,480 $ 7,185,768 $ 6,861,335 $ 6,589,857 $ 7,269,422 $ 6,386,994 Less: average intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,287,770 $ 7,312,747 $ 7,176,035 $ 6,851,602 $ 6,580,124 $ 7,259,689 $ 6,377,261 Average common equity $ 706,442 $ 680,064 $ 667,009 $ 643,257 $ 631,205 $ 685,317 $ 613,426 Less: average intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 696,709 $ 670,331 $ 657,276 $ 633,524 $ 621,472 $ 675,584 $ 603,693 Total assets $ 7,403,358 $ 7,265,591 $ 7,453,371 $ 7,067,672 $ 6,683,359 $ 7,403,358 $ 6,683,359 Less: intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,393,625 $ 7,255,858 $ 7,443,638 $ 7,057,939 $ 6,673,626 $ 7,393,625 $ 6,673,626 Common equity $ 715,191 $ 692,404 $ 673,541 $ 659,021 $ 634,910 $ 715,191 $ 634,910 Less: intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Tangible common equity (book value) (non-GAAP) $ 705,458 $ 682,671 $ 663,808 $ 649,288 $ 625,177 $ 705,458 $ 625,177 Common shares outstanding 11,194,411 11,192,936 11,191,958 11,062,729 11,062,729 11,194,411 11,062,729 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 63.89 $ 61.86 $ 60.18 $ 59.57 $ 57.39 $ 63.89 $ 57.39 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 63.02 $ 60.99 $ 59.31 $ 58.69 $ 56.51 $ 63.02 $ 56.51

____________________ (1) Tangible book value divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.

