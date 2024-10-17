PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL):

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Quarter Highlights: Net income Earnings per share PPNR1 Net interest margin Efficiency ratio Book value per common share $199.8 million $1.80 $285.7 million 3.61% 64.5% $57.97 52.7%1, adjusted for deposit costs $51.981, excluding goodwill and intangibles

CEO COMMENTARY: "Western Alliance delivered solid third quarter results featuring strong net interest income growth, continued loan and deposit momentum, and healthy earnings generation," said Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Quarterly loan and deposit growth of $916 million and $1.8 billion, respectively, continued their upward trajectory and produced PPNR1 of $285.7 million. Asset quality remained stable with our nonperforming assets to total assets ratio declining to 0.45% and net loan charge-offs of 0.20% of average loans. Overall, we achieved net income of $199.8 million and earnings per share of $1.80 for the third quarter 2024, which resulted in a return on tangible common equity1 of 13.8%. Tangible book value per share1 climbed 19.1% year-over-year to $51.98 with a CET1 ratio of 11.2%.

LINKED-QUARTER BASIS YEAR-OVER-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: Net income of $199.8 million and earnings per share of $1.80, up 3.2% and 2.9%, from $193.6 million and $1.75, respectively Net income of $199.8 million and earnings per share of $1.80, down 7.8% and 8.6%, from $216.6 million and $1.97, respectively Net revenue of $823.1 million, an increase of 6.6%, or $51.3 million, compared to an increase in non-interest expenses of 10.4%, or $50.6 million Net revenue of $823.1 million, an increase of 14.9%, or $106.9 million, compared to an increase in non-interest expenses of 26.1%, or $111.2 million Pre-provision net revenue1 of $285.7 million, up $0.7 million from $285.0 million Pre-provision net revenue1 of $285.7 million, down $4.3 million from $290.0 million Effective tax rate of 20.7%, compared to 21.9% Effective tax rate of 20.7%, compared to 22.1% FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS: HFI loans of $53.3 billion, up $916 million, or 1.7% Increase in HFI loans of $3.9 billion, or 7.9% Total deposits of $68.0 billion, up $1.8 billion, or 2.7% Increase in total deposits of $13.8 billion, or 25.3% HFI loan-to-deposit ratio of 78.4%, down from 79.1% HFI loan-to-deposit ratio of 78.4%, down from 91.1% Stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion, up $343 million Increase in stockholders' equity of $931 million LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY: Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) to total assets of 0.45%, compared to 0.51% Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.45%, compared to 0.35% Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans outstanding of 0.20%, compared to 0.18% Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans outstanding of 0.20%, compared to 0.07% KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS: Net interest margin of 3.61%, decreased from 3.63% Net interest margin of 3.61%, decreased from 3.67% Return on average assets and on tangible common equity1 of 0.96% and 13.8%, compared to 0.99% and 14.3%, respectively Return on average assets and on tangible common equity1 of 0.96% and 13.8%, compared to 1.24% and 17.3%, respectively Tangible common equity ratio1 of 7.2%, increased from 6.7% Tangible common equity ratio1 of 7.2%, increased from 6.8% CET 1 ratio of 11.2%, compared to 11.0% CET 1 ratio of 11.2%, compared to 10.6% Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of $51.98, an increase of 6.5% from $48.79 Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of $51.98, an increase of 19.1% from $43.66 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 52.7%, compared to 51.5% Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 52.7%, compared to 50.0% 1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Income Statement

Net interest income totaled $696.9 million in the third quarter 2024, an increase of $40.3 million, or 6.1%, from $656.6 million in the second quarter 2024, and an increase of $109.9 million, or 18.7%, compared to the third quarter 2023. The increase in net interest income from the second quarter 2024 is due to an increase in average HFI and HFS loan balances, partially offset by a decrease in HFI loan yields. The increase in net interest income from the third quarter 2023 was driven by an increase in average HFI loan and investment securities balances, partially offset by higher balances and rates on deposits and a lower yields on HFI loans.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $33.6 million in the third quarter 2024, a decrease of $3.5 million from $37.1 million in the second quarter 2024, and an increase of $21.5 million from $12.1 million in the third quarter 2023. The provision for credit losses during the third quarter 2024 is primarily reflective of net-charge offs of $26.6 million and loan growth.

The Company's net interest margin in the third quarter 2024 was 3.61%, a decrease from 3.63% in the second quarter 2024, and a decrease from 3.67% in the third quarter 2023. The decrease in net interest margin from the second quarter 2024 was driven by lower yields on HFI loans. The decrease in net interest margin from the third quarter 2023 was driven by lower HFI loan yields and higher deposit rates.

Non-interest income was $126.2 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $115.2 million for the second quarter 2024, and $129.2 million for the third quarter 2023. The $11.0 million increase in non-interest income from the second quarter 2024 was primarily due to increases in service charges and loan fees of $12.3 million, gain on sales of investment securities of $6.5 million, and other non-interest income of $10.8 million primarily from income on recently purchased bank owned life insurance policies. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $25.8 million in net loan servicing revenue due to higher MSR fair value losses combined with lower servicing income. The $3.0 million decrease in non-interest income from the third quarter 2023 was primarily driven by lower net loan servicing revenue and lower fair value gain adjustments, partially offset by higher other non-interest income due to income on new bank owned life insurance policies.

Net revenue totaled $823.1 million for the third quarter 2024, an increase of $51.3 million or 6.6%, compared to $771.8 million for the second quarter 2024, and an increase of $106.9 million or 14.9%, compared to $716.2 million for the third quarter 2023.

Non-interest expense was $537.4 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $486.8 million for the second quarter 2024, and $426.2 million for the third quarter 2023. The Company's efficiency ratio, adjusted for deposit costs1 was 52.7% for the third quarter 2024, compared to 51.5% in the second quarter 2024, and 50.0% for the third quarter 2023. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter 2024 is due primarily to an increase of $34.3 million in deposit costs. The increase in non-interest expense from the third quarter 2023 is primarily attributable to an increase in deposit costs and salaries and employee benefits.

Income tax expense was $52.3 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $54.3 million for the second quarter 2024, and $61.3 million for the third quarter 2023. The decrease in income tax expense from the second quarter 2024 is primarily related to increased expected utilization of tax credits. The decrease in income tax expense from the third quarter 2023 is primarily related to lower pre-tax income.

Net income was $199.8 million for the third quarter 2024, an increase of $6.2 million from $193.6 million for the second quarter 2024, and a decrease of $16.8 million from $216.6 million for the third quarter 2023. Earnings per share totaled $1.80 for the third quarter 2024, compared to $1.75 for the second quarter 2024, and $1.97 for the third quarter 2023.

The Company views its pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") as a key metric for assessing the Company's earnings power, which it defines as net revenue less non-interest expense. For the third quarter 2024, the Company's PPNR1 was $285.7 million, up $0.7 million from $285.0 million in the second quarter 2024, and down $4.3 million from $290.0 million in the third quarter 2023.

The Company had 3,426 full-time equivalent employees and 56 offices at September 30, 2024, compared to 3,310 full-time equivalent employees and 56 offices at June 30, 2024, and 3,272 full-time equivalent employees and 56 offices at September 30, 2023.

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Balance Sheet

HFI loans, net of deferred fees totaled $53.3 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $52.4 billion at June 30, 2024, and $49.4 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase in HFI loans of $916 million from the prior quarter was primarily driven by increases of $861 million and $154 million in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $69 million and $50 million in commercial real estate owner occupied and residential real estate loans, respectively. The increase in HFI loans of $3.9 billion from September 30, 2023 was primarily driven by an increase of $4.2 billion in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease of $384 million in residential real estate loans. HFS loans totaled $2.3 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024, and $1.8 billion at September 30, 2023. The increases of $320 million and $561 million in HFS loans from June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively, are primarily related to an increase in agency conforming loans.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on HFI loans consists of an allowance for funded HFI loans and an allowance for unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans ratio was 0.67%, 0.67%, and 0.66% at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses, which includes the allowance for unfunded loan commitments, to funded HFI loans ratio was 0.74% at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023. The Company is a party to credit linked note transactions which effectively transfer a portion of the risk of losses on reference pools of loans to the purchasers of the notes. The Company is protected from first credit losses on reference pools of loans totaling $8.8 billion, $8.9 billion, and $9.3 billion as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively, under these transactions. However, as these note transactions are considered to be free standing credit enhancements, the allowance for credit losses cannot be reduced by the expected credit losses that may be mitigated by these notes. Accordingly, the allowance for loan and credit losses ratios include an allowance related to these pools of loans of $11.8 million as of September 30, 2024, $11.7 million as of June 30, 2024, and $17.4 million as of September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to funded HFI loans ratio, adjusted to reduce the HFI loan balance by the amount of loans in covered reference pools, was 0.88% at September 30, 2024, 0.89% at June 30, 2024, and 0.91% at September 30, 2023.

Deposits totaled $68.0 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.8 billion from $66.2 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $13.8 billion from $54.3 billion at September 30, 2023. By deposit type, the increase from the prior quarter is attributable to increases of $3.4 billion from non-interest bearing deposits and $2.5 billion from savings and money market deposits, partially offset by decreases of $3.4 billion from interest-bearing demand deposits and $714 million from certificates of deposits. From September 30, 2023, non-interest bearing deposits increased $7.0 billion, savings and money market deposits increased $4.9 billion, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $1.0 billion, and certificates of deposit increased $873 million. Non-interest bearing deposits were $25.0 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $21.5 billion at June 30, 2024, and $18.0 billion at September 30, 2023.

The table below shows the Company's deposit types as a percentage of total deposits:

Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Non-interest bearing 36.7 % 32.5 % 33.1 % Interest-bearing demand 20.3 26.1 23.7 Savings and money market 28.8 25.8 27.0 Certificates of deposit 14.2 15.6 16.2

The Company's ratio of HFI loans to deposits was 78.4% at September 30, 2024, compared to 79.1% at June 30, 2024, and 91.1% at September 30, 2023.

Borrowings were $3.0 billion at September 30, 2024, $5.6 billion at June 30, 2024, and $8.7 billion at September 30, 2023. Borrowings decreased $2.6 billion from June 30, 2024 primarily due to a decrease of $3.6 billion in short-term borrowings, partially offset by a $1.0 billion increase in long-term borrowings. The decrease in borrowings from September 30, 2023 is primarily due to a decrease in short-term borrowings of $6.4 billion and payoff of the AmeriHome senior notes as part of the Company's balance sheet repositioning, partially offset by an increase in long term borrowings of $1.0 billion.

Stockholders' equity was $6.7 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $6.3 billion at June 30, 2024 and $5.7 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase in stockholders' equity from the prior quarter was due to net income and unrealized fair value gains of $176 million on the Company's available-for-sale securities, which are recorded in other comprehensive loss, net of tax, partially offset by dividends to shareholders. Cash dividends of $40.7 million ($0.37 per common share) and $3.2 million ($0.27 per depository share) were paid to stockholders during the third quarter 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2023 is primarily a function of net income and unrealized fair value gains on available-for-sale securities, partially offset by dividends to stockholders.

The Company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.2% at September 30, 2024, compared to 11.0% and 10.6% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. At September 30, 2024, tangible common equity, net of tax1, was 7.2% of tangible assets1 and total capital was 14.1% of risk-weighted assets. The Company's tangible book value per share1 was $51.98 at September 30, 2024, an increase of 6.5% from $48.79 at June 30, 2024, and an increase of 19.1% from $43.66 at September 30, 2023. The increase in tangible book value per share from June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 is attributable to net income.

Total assets decreased $501 million, or 0.6%, to $80.1 billion at September 30, 2024 from $80.6 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased 13.0% from $70.9 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in total assets from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by a decrease in cash and due from banks and investment securities, which funded an increase in HFI loans and bank owned life insurance. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in investment securities and HFI loans, partially offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks.

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $33.6 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $37.1 million for the second quarter 2024, and $12.1 million for the third quarter 2023. Net loan charge-offs in the third quarter 2024 totaled $26.6 million, or 0.20% of average loans (annualized), compared to $22.8 million, or 0.18%, in the second quarter 2024, and $8.0 million, or 0.07%, in the third quarter 2023.

Nonaccrual loans decreased $52 million to $349 million during the quarter and increased $112 million from September 30, 2023. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest totaled $4 million at September 30, 2024 and zero at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (excluding government guaranteed loans of $313 million, $330 million, and $439 million, respectively). Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled $110 million at September 30, 2024, an increase from $83 million at June 30, 2024, and a decrease from $189 million at September 30, 2023 (excluding government guaranteed loans of $203 million, $221 million, and $261 million, respectively).

Repossessed assets totaled $8 million at September 30, 2024, flat from June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. Classified assets totaled $838 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $90 million from $748 million at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $199 million from $639 million at September 30, 2023.

The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses2, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 12.2% at September 30, 2024, compared to 11.2% at June 30, 2024, and 10.2% at September 30, 2023.

2 The allowance for credit losses used in this ratio is calculated in accordance with regulatory capital rules.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Summary Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited Selected Balance Sheet Data: As of September 30, 2024 2023 Change % (in millions) Total assets $ 80,080 $ 70,891 13.0 % Loans held for sale 2,327 1,766 31.8 HFI loans, net of deferred fees 53,346 49,447 7.9 Investment securities 16,382 11,204 46.2 Total deposits 68,040 54,287 25.3 Borrowings 2,995 8,745 (65.8 ) Qualifying debt 898 890 0.9 Stockholders' equity 6,677 5,746 16.2 Tangible common equity, net of tax (1) 5,723 4,781 19.7 Common equity Tier 1 capital 6,126 5,540 10.6 Selected Income Statement Data: For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % (in millions, except per share data) (in millions, except per share data) Interest income $ 1,200.0 $ 1,026.6 16.9 % $ 3,402.5 $ 2,996.3 13.6 % Interest expense 503.1 439.6 14.4 1,450.1 1,249.1 16.1 Net interest income 696.9 587.0 18.7 1,952.4 1,747.2 11.7 Provision for credit losses 33.6 12.1 NM 85.9 53.3 61.2 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 663.3 574.9 15.4 1,866.5 1,693.9 10.2 Non-interest income 126.2 129.2 (2.3 ) 371.3 190.2 95.2 Non-interest expense 537.4 426.2 26.1 1,506.0 1,161.5 29.7 Income before income taxes 252.1 277.9 (9.3 ) 731.8 722.6 1.3 Income tax expense 52.3 61.3 (14.7 ) 161.0 148.1 8.7 Net income 199.8 216.6 (7.8 ) 570.8 574.5 (0.6 ) Dividends on preferred stock 3.2 3.2 - 9.6 9.6 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 196.6 $ 213.4 (7.9 ) $ 561.2 $ 564.9 (0.7 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.80 $ 1.97 (8.6 ) $ 5.14 $ 5.21 (1.3 )

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. NM Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Summary Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited Common Share Data: At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.80 $ 1.97 (8.6 )% $ 5.14 $ 5.21 (1.3 )% Book value per common share 57.97 49.78 16.5 Tangible book value per common share, net of tax (1) 51.98 43.66 19.1 Average common shares outstanding (in millions): Basic 108.7 108.3 0.3 108.6 108.3 0.3 Diluted 109.5 108.5 0.9 109.2 108.4 0.8 Common shares outstanding 110.1 109.5 0.5 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.96 % 1.24 % (22.6 )% 0.98 % 1.09 % (10.1 )% Return on average tangible common equity (1, 2) 13.8 17.3 (20.2 ) 13.8 16.0 (13.8 ) Net interest margin (2) 3.61 3.67 (1.6 ) 3.61 3.62 (0.3 ) Efficiency ratio, adjusted for deposit costs (1) 52.7 50.0 5.4 53.8 51.6 4.3 HFI loan to deposit ratio 78.4 91.1 (13.9 ) Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (2) 0.20 % 0.07 % NM 0.15 % 0.06 % NM Nonaccrual loans to funded HFI loans 0.65 0.48 35.4 Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets 0.45 0.35 28.6 Allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans 0.67 0.66 1.5 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual HFI loans 102 138 (26.1 ) Capital Ratios: Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Tangible common equity (1) 7.2 % 6.7 % 6.8 % Common Equity Tier 1 (3) 11.2 11.0 10.6 Tier 1 Leverage ratio (3) 7.8 8.0 8.5 Tier 1 Capital (3) 11.9 11.7 11.3 Total Capital (3) 14.1 13.9 13.5

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) Annualized on an actual/actual basis for periods less than 12 months. (3) Capital ratios for September 30, 2024 are preliminary. NM Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Interest income: Loans $ 945.3 $ 860.8 $ 2,713.9 $ 2,550.7 Investment securities 197.1 122.8 531.6 331.3 Other 57.6 43.0 157.0 114.3 Total interest income 1,200.0 1,026.6 3,402.5 2,996.3 Interest expense: Deposits 422.1 316.2 1,213.0 798.9 Qualifying debt 9.5 9.5 28.6 28.3 Borrowings 71.5 113.9 208.5 421.9 Total interest expense 503.1 439.6 1,450.1 1,249.1 Net interest income 696.9 587.0 1,952.4 1,747.2 Provision for credit losses 33.6 12.1 85.9 53.3 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 663.3 574.9 1,866.5 1,693.9 Non-interest income: Net gain on loan origination and sale activities 46.3 52.0 138.4 145.7 Service charges and loan fees 30.1 29.7 64.3 72.3 Net loan servicing revenue 12.3 27.2 96.8 93.2 Income from equity investments 5.8 0.5 27.1 2.6 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities 8.8 0.1 10.2 (26.0 ) Fair value gain (loss) adjustments, net 4.1 17.8 5.1 (117.3 ) Gain (loss) on recovery from credit guarantees 0.2 (4.0 ) (2.8 ) 0.5 Other 18.6 5.9 32.2 19.2 Total non-interest income 126.2 129.2 371.3 190.2 Non-interest expenses: Deposit costs 208.0 127.8 518.7 305.7 Salaries and employee benefits 157.8 137.2 465.7 431.7 Data processing 38.7 33.9 110.4 88.9 Insurance 35.4 33.1 128.1 81.8 Legal, professional, and directors' fees 24.8 28.3 80.7 77.8 Loan servicing expenses 18.7 11.9 50.3 44.1 Occupancy 17.6 16.8 53.5 48.7 Business development and marketing 9.7 4.9 21.6 15.1 Loan acquisition and origination expenses 5.9 5.6 15.8 15.6 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (13.4 ) Other 20.8 26.7 61.2 65.5 Total non-interest expense 537.4 426.2 1,506.0 1,161.5 Income before income taxes 252.1 277.9 731.8 722.6 Income tax expense 52.3 61.3 161.0 148.1 Net income 199.8 216.6 570.8 574.5 Dividends on preferred stock 3.2 3.2 9.6 9.6 Net income available to common stockholders $ 196.6 $ 213.4 $ 561.2 $ 564.9 Earnings per common share: Diluted shares 109.5 108.5 109.2 108.4 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.97 $ 5.14 $ 5.21

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Interest income: Loans $ 945.3 $ 896.7 $ 871.9 $ 859.0 $ 860.8 Investment securities 197.1 190.5 144.0 136.2 122.8 Other 57.6 60.3 39.1 43.8 43.0 Total interest income 1,200.0 1,147.5 1,055.0 1,039.0 1,026.6 Interest expense: Deposits 422.1 410.3 380.6 343.7 316.2 Qualifying debt 9.5 9.6 9.5 9.6 9.5 Borrowings 71.5 71.0 66.0 94.0 113.9 Total interest expense 503.1 490.9 456.1 447.3 439.6 Net interest income 696.9 656.6 598.9 591.7 587.0 Provision for credit losses 33.6 37.1 15.2 9.3 12.1 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 663.3 619.5 583.7 582.4 574.9 Non-interest income: Net gain on loan origination and sale activities 46.3 46.8 45.3 47.8 52.0 Service charges and loan fees 30.1 17.8 16.4 28.7 29.7 Net loan servicing revenue 12.3 38.1 46.4 9.1 27.2 Income from equity investments 5.8 4.2 17.1 13.1 0.5 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities 8.8 2.3 (0.9 ) (14.8 ) 0.1 Fair value gain (loss) adjustments, net 4.1 0.7 0.3 1.3 17.8 Gain (loss) on recovery from credit guarantees 0.2 (2.5 ) (0.5 ) (2.7 ) (4.0 ) Other 18.6 7.8 5.8 8.0 5.9 Total non-interest income 126.2 115.2 129.9 90.5 129.2 Non-interest expenses: Deposit costs 208.0 173.7 137.0 131.0 127.8 Salaries and employee benefits 157.8 153.0 154.9 134.6 137.2 Data processing 38.7 35.7 36.0 33.1 33.9 Insurance 35.4 33.8 58.9 108.6 33.1 Legal, professional, and directors' fees 24.8 25.8 30.1 29.4 28.3 Loan servicing expenses 18.7 16.6 15.0 14.7 11.9 Occupancy 17.6 18.4 17.5 16.9 16.8 Business development and marketing 9.7 6.4 5.5 6.7 4.9 Loan acquisition and origination expenses 5.9 5.1 4.8 4.8 5.6 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (39.3 ) - Other 20.8 18.3 22.1 21.4 26.7 Total non-interest expense 537.4 486.8 481.8 461.9 426.2 Income before income taxes 252.1 247.9 231.8 211.0 277.9 Income tax expense 52.3 54.3 54.4 63.1 61.3 Net income 199.8 193.6 177.4 147.9 216.6 Dividends on preferred stock 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 Net income available to common stockholders $ 196.6 $ 190.4 $ 174.2 $ 144.7 $ 213.4 Earnings per common share: Diluted shares 109.5 109.1 109.0 108.7 108.5 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.75 $ 1.60 $ 1.33 $ 1.97

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 (in millions) Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 2,592 $ 4,077 $ 3,550 $ 1,576 $ 3,497 Investment securities 16,382 17,268 16,092 12,712 11,204 Loans held for sale 2,327 2,007 1,841 1,402 1,766 Loans held for investment: Commercial and industrial 22,551 21,690 19,749 19,103 18,344 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 9,801 9,647 9,637 9,650 9,810 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,817 1,886 1,859 1,810 1,771 Construction and land development 4,727 4,712 4,781 4,889 4,669 Residential real estate 14,395 14,445 14,624 14,778 14,779 Consumer 55 50 50 67 74 Loans HFI, net of deferred fees 53,346 52,430 50,700 50,297 49,447 Allowance for loan losses (357 ) (352 ) (340 ) (337 ) (327 ) Loans HFI, net of deferred fees and allowance 52,989 52,078 50,360 49,960 49,120 Mortgage servicing rights 1,011 1,145 1,178 1,124 1,233 Premises and equipment, net 354 351 344 339 327 Operating lease right-of-use asset 127 133 139 145 150 Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net 8 8 8 8 8 Bank owned life insurance 1,000 187 187 186 184 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 661 664 666 669 672 Other assets 2,629 2,663 2,624 2,741 2,730 Total assets $ 80,080 $ 80,581 $ 76,989 $ 70,862 $ 70,891 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 24,965 $ 21,522 $ 18,399 $ 14,520 $ 17,991 Interest bearing: Demand 13,846 17,267 16,965 15,916 12,843 Savings and money market 19,575 17,087 16,194 14,791 14,672 Certificates of deposit 9,654 10,368 10,670 10,106 8,781 Total deposits 68,040 66,244 62,228 55,333 54,287 Borrowings 2,995 5,587 6,221 7,230 8,745 Qualifying debt 898 897 896 895 890 Operating lease liability 159 165 172 179 180 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,311 1,354 1,300 1,147 1,043 Total liabilities 73,403 74,247 70,817 64,784 65,145 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock 295 295 295 295 295 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 2,110 2,099 2,087 2,081 2,073 Retained earnings 4,654 4,498 4,348 4,215 4,111 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (382 ) (558 ) (558 ) (513 ) (733 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,677 6,334 6,172 6,078 5,746 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 80,080 $ 80,581 $ 76,989 $ 70,862 $ 70,891

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans Unaudited Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 (in millions) Allowance for loan losses Balance, beginning of period $ 351.8 $ 340.3 $ 336.7 $ 327.4 $ 321.1 Provision for credit losses (1) 31.4 34.3 13.4 17.8 14.3 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.7 0.4 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 0.7 - - - - Commercial real estate - owner occupied - - - 0.1 - Construction and land development - - - - - Residential real estate - - - - 0.1 Consumer - - - - - Total recoveries 1.2 0.1 0.4 0.8 0.5 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial 4.3 5.3 2.3 9.3 5.5 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 21.7 17.6 7.9 - 3.0 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 0.3 - - - - Construction and land development 1.5 - - - - Residential real estate - - - - - Consumer - - - - - Total loans charged-off 27.8 22.9 10.2 9.3 8.5 Net loan charge-offs 26.6 22.8 9.8 8.5 8.0 Balance, end of period $ 356.6 $ 351.8 $ 340.3 $ 336.7 $ 327.4 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 35.9 $ 33.1 $ 31.6 $ 37.9 $ 41.1 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (1) 1.7 2.8 1.5 (6.3 ) (3.2 ) Balance, end of period (2) $ 37.6 $ 35.9 $ 33.1 $ 31.6 $ 37.9 Components of the allowance for credit losses on loans Allowance for loan losses $ 356.6 $ 351.8 $ 340.3 $ 336.7 $ 327.4 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments 37.6 35.9 33.1 31.6 37.9 Total allowance for credit losses on loans $ 394.2 $ 387.7 $ 373.4 $ 368.3 $ 365.3 Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Allowance ratios Allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans (3) 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.66 % Allowance for credit losses to funded HFI loans (3) 0.74 0.74 0.74 0.73 0.74 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual HFI loans 102 88 85 123 138 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual HFI loans 113 97 94 135 154

(1) The above tables reflect the provision for credit losses on funded and unfunded loans. There was a $0.4 million provision release on AFS investment securities and a $0.9 million provision for credit losses on HTM investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on AFS and HTM investment securities totaled $0.4 million and $9.6 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. (2) The allowance for unfunded loan commitments is included as part of accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the balance sheet. (3) Ratio includes an allowance for credit losses of $11.8 million as of September 30, 2024 related to a pool of loans covered under three separate credit linked note transactions.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Asset Quality Metrics Unaudited Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 (in millions) Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets Nonaccrual loans $ 349 $ 401 $ 399 $ 273 $ 237 Nonaccrual loans to funded HFI loans 0.65 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.54 % 0.48 % Repossessed assets $ 8 $ 8 $ 8 $ 8 $ 8 Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.40 % 0.35 % Loans Past Due Loans past due 90 days, still accruing (1) $ 4 $ - $ 6 $ 42 $ - Loans past due 90 days, still accruing to funded HFI loans 0.01 % - % 0.01 % 0.08 % - % Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing (2) $ 110 $ 83 $ 117 $ 164 $ 189 Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing to funded HFI loans 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.33 % 0.38 % Other credit quality metrics Special mention loans $ 502 $ 532 $ 394 $ 641 $ 668 Special mention loans to funded HFI loans 0.94 % 1.01 % 0.78 % 1.27 % 1.35 % Classified loans on accrual $ 479 $ 328 $ 361 $ 379 $ 381 Classified loans on accrual to funded HFI loans 0.90 % 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.75 % 0.77 % Classified assets $ 838 $ 748 $ 781 $ 673 $ 639 Classified assets to total assets 1.05 % 0.93 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.90 %

(1) Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans of $313 million, $330 million, $349 million, $399 million, and $439 million as of each respective date in the table above. (2) Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans of $203 million, $221 million, $224 million, $279 million, and $261 million as of each respective date in the table above.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost ($ in millions) Interest earning assets Loans HFS $ 4,288 $ 66.9 6.21 % $ 2,860 $ 43.0 6.05 % Loans held for investment: Commercial and industrial 21,982 392.0 7.15 19,913 370.1 7.54 CRE - non-owner occupied 9,689 190.4 7.83 9,680 185.0 7.69 CRE - owner occupied 1,833 28.2 6.23 1,865 28.5 6.24 Construction and land development 4,757 110.7 9.26 4,740 112.3 9.53 Residential real estate 14,441 156.1 4.30 14,531 157.0 4.35 Consumer 53 1.0 7.15 48 0.8 6.94 Total HFI loans (1), (2), (3) 52,755 878.4 6.65 50,777 853.7 6.79 Investment securities: Taxable 14,321 173.4 4.82 14,029 166.5 4.77 Tax-exempt 2,225 23.7 5.33 2,221 24.0 5.45 Total investment securities (1) 16,546 197.1 4.89 16,250 190.5 4.87 Cash and other 4,206 57.6 5.44 3,983 60.3 6.09 Total interest earning assets 77,795 1,200.0 6.19 73,870 1,147.5 6.30 Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 278 294 Allowance for credit losses (366 ) (350 ) Bank owned life insurance 973 187 Other assets 4,409 4,554 Total assets $ 83,089 $ 78,555 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 16,456 $ 126.2 3.05 % $ 17,276 $ 131.2 3.05 % Savings and money market 18,092 166.3 3.66 16,579 146.2 3.55 Certificates of deposit 10,134 129.6 5.09 10,427 132.9 5.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 44,682 422.1 3.76 44,282 410.3 3.73 Short-term borrowings 4,214 57.8 5.46 4,165 58.9 5.69 Long-term debt 569 13.7 9.57 437 12.1 11.19 Qualifying debt 897 9.5 4.23 896 9.6 4.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities 50,362 503.1 3.97 49,780 490.9 3.97 Interest cost of funding earning assets 2.58 2.67 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits 24,638 20,996 Other liabilities 1,457 1,449 Stockholders' equity 6,632 6,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 83,089 $ 78,555 Net interest income and margin (4) $ 696.9 3.61 % $ 656.6 3.63 %

(1) Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $10.0 million and $9.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $21.7 million and $32.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (3) Includes non-accrual loans. (4) Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost ($ in millions) Interest earning assets Loans held for sale $ 4,288 $ 66.9 6.21 % $ 3,069 $ 47.3 6.11 % Loans HFI: Commercial and industrial 21,982 392.0 7.15 16,855 324.3 7.70 CRE - non-owner-occupied 9,689 190.4 7.83 9,950 196.1 7.83 CRE - owner-occupied 1,833 28.2 6.23 1,790 26.4 5.97 Construction and land development 4,757 110.7 9.26 4,545 110.3 9.63 Residential real estate 14,441 156.1 4.30 14,914 155.0 4.12 Consumer 53 1.0 7.15 73 1.4 7.43 Total loans HFI (1), (2), (3) 52,755 878.4 6.65 48,127 813.5 6.73 Investment securities: Taxable 14,321 173.4 4.82 8,272 101.1 4.85 Tax-exempt 2,225 23.7 5.33 2,103 21.7 5.12 Total investment securities (1) 16,546 197.1 4.89 10,375 122.8 4.91 Cash and other 4,206 57.6 5.44 2,911 43.0 5.87 Total interest earning assets 77,795 1,200.0 6.19 64,482 1,026.6 6.37 Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 278 279 Allowance for credit losses (366 ) (334 ) Bank owned life insurance 973 184 Other assets 4,409 4,513 Total assets $ 83,089 $ 69,124 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 16,456 $ 126.2 3.05 % $ 12,947 $ 98.9 3.03 % Savings and money market accounts 18,092 166.3 3.66 13,832 106.3 3.05 Certificates of deposit 10,134 129.6 5.09 9,125 111.0 4.83 Total interest-bearing deposits 44,682 422.1 3.76 35,904 316.2 3.49 Short-term borrowings 4,214 57.8 5.46 6,260 97.2 6.16 Long-term debt 569 13.7 9.57 764 16.7 8.68 Qualifying debt 897 9.5 4.23 888 9.5 4.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 50,362 503.1 3.97 43,816 439.6 3.98 Interest cost of funding earning assets 2.58 2.70 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits 24,638 18,402 Other liabilities 1,457 1,052 Stockholders' equity 6,632 5,854 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 83,089 $ 69,124 Net interest income and margin (4) $ 696.9 3.61 % $ 587.0 3.67 %

(1) Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $10.0 million and $8.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $21.7 million and $28.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Includes non-accrual loans. (4) Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost ($ in millions) Interest earning assets Loans HFS $ 3,192 $ 149.1 6.24 % $ 3,858 $ 183.8 6.37 % Loans HFI: Commercial and industrial 20,220 1,107.8 7.38 17,669 994.7 7.59 CRE - non-owner occupied 9,613 560.6 7.80 9,743 546.2 7.50 CRE - owner occupied 1,835 83.5 6.18 1,805 76.2 5.76 Construction and land development 4,806 340.0 9.45 4,399 307.1 9.34 Residential real estate 14,565 470.0 4.31 15,250 438.8 3.85 Consumer 54 2.9 7.14 73 3.9 7.14 Total loans HFI (1), (2), (3) 51,093 2,564.8 6.74 48,939 2,366.9 6.49 Investment securities: Taxable 13,027 461.0 4.73 7,609 267.7 4.70 Tax-exempt 2,217 70.6 5.34 2,094 63.6 5.08 Total investment securities (1) 15,244 531.6 4.82 9,703 331.3 4.79 Cash and other 3,716 157.0 5.64 2,941 114.3 5.20 Total interest earning assets 73,245 3,402.5 6.26 65,441 2,996.3 6.18 Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 285 268 Allowance for credit losses (355 ) (321 ) Bank owned life insurance 451 183 Other assets 4,501 4,600 Total assets $ 78,127 $ 70,171 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 16,693 $ 379.4 3.04 % $ 11,800 $ 247.4 2.80 % Savings and money market accounts 16,644 442.4 3.55 15,006 308.9 2.75 Certificates of deposit 10,230 391.2 5.11 7,437 242.6 4.36 Total interest-bearing deposits 43,567 1,213.0 3.72 34,243 798.9 3.12 Short-term borrowings 4,032 170.4 5.65 8,578 355.2 5.54 Long-term debt 483 38.1 10.51 953 66.7 9.36 Qualifying debt 896 28.6 4.26 892 28.3 4.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 48,978 1,450.1 3.95 44,666 1,249.1 3.74 Interest cost of funding earning assets 2.65 2.56 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits 21,284 18,534 Other liabilities 1,481 1,272 Stockholders' equity 6,384 5,699 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 78,127 $ 70,171 Net interest income and margin (4) $ 1,952.4 3.61 % $ 1,747.2 3.62 %

(1) Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $29.5 million and $26.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $86.9 million and $100.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Includes non-accrual loans. (4) Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited

Pre-Provision Net Revenue by Quarter: Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 (in millions) Net interest income $ 696.9 $ 656.6 $ 598.9 $ 591.7 $ 587.0 Total non-interest income 126.2 115.2 129.9 90.5 129.2 Net revenue $ 823.1 $ 771.8 $ 728.8 $ 682.2 $ 716.2 Total non-interest expense 537.4 486.8 481.8 461.9 426.2 Pre-provision net revenue (1) $ 285.7 $ 285.0 $ 247.0 $ 220.3 $ 290.0 Adjusted for: Provision for credit losses 33.6 37.1 15.2 9.3 12.1 Income tax expense 52.3 54.3 54.4 63.1 61.3 Net income $ 199.8 $ 193.6 $ 177.4 $ 147.9 $ 216.6

Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis) by Quarter: Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Total non-interest expense $ 537.4 $ 486.8 $ 481.8 $ 461.9 $ 426.2 Less: Deposit costs 208.0 173.7 137.0 131.0 127.8 Total non-interest expense, excluding deposit costs 329.4 313.1 344.8 330.9 298.4 Divided by: Total net interest income 696.9 656.6 598.9 591.7 587.0 Plus: Tax equivalent interest adjustment 10.0 9.9 9.6 9.1 8.9 Total non-interest income 126.2 115.2 129.9 90.5 129.2 Less: Deposit costs 208.0 173.7 137.0 131.0 127.8 $ 625.1 $ 608.0 $ 601.4 $ 560.3 $ 597.3 Efficiency ratio (2) 64.5 % 62.3 % 65.2 % 66.8 % 58.8 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted for deposit costs (2) 52.7 % 51.5 % 57.3 % 59.1 % 50.0 %