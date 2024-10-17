SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WaFd, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company"), parent company of Washington Federal Bank ("WaFd Bank" or the "Bank"), today announced annual earnings of $200,041,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, including the effects of the acquisition of California-based Luther Burbank Corporation ("LBC"). After the effect of dividends on preferred stock, net income available for common shareholders was $2.50 per share for the year. These results reflect acquisition related costs of $26,319,000 incurred in fiscal 2024. Adjusted for these expenses and non-operating items, earnings per share for the year was $3.02. For a reconciliation, see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.

The following table provides the Company's financial scorecard for the last five quarters:

As of September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share and ratio data) Cash $ 2,381,102 $ 2,492,504 $ 1,505,771 $ 1,144,774 $ 980,649 Loans receivable, net 20,916,354 20,873,919 20,795,259 17,584,622 17,476,550 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") 225,253 225,324 225,077 201,820 201,707 Loans held for sale - 468,527 2,993,658 - - Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,572,709 2,428,768 2,438,114 2,018,445 1,995,097 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 436,972 447,638 457,882 415,079 423,586 Total Investments 3,009,681 2,876,406 2,895,996 2,433,524 2,418,683 Total assets 28,060,330 28,580,800 30,140,288 22,640,122 22,474,675 Transaction deposits 11,817,185 11,929,005 12,338,862 10,658,064 10,765,313 Time deposits 9,556,785 9,255,760 9,000,911 5,380,723 5,305,016 Total deposits 21,373,970 21,184,765 21,339,773 16,038,787 16,070,329 Borrowings 3,318,307 4,079,360 5,489,501 3,875,000 3,650,000 Total shareholders' equity 3,000,300 2,958,339 2,921,906 2,452,004 2,426,426 Loans to customer deposits2 97.86 % 98.53 % 97.45 % 109.64 % 108.75 % PROFITABILITY Net income $ 61,140 $ 64,560 $ 15,888 $ 58,453 $ 50,208 Net income to common shareholders 57,484 60,904 12,232 54,797 46,552 Earnings per common share 0.71 0.75 0.17 0.85 0.72 Return on tangible common equity1 10.24 % 11.10 % 2.47 % 11.93 % 10.22 % Return on tangible assets1 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.26 % 1.06 % 0.92 % Net interest margin 2.62 % 2.56 % 2.73 % 2.91 % 3.13 % Efficiency ratio 57.21 % 56.61 % 77.74 % 58.02 % 51.78 % FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Common shareholders' equity per share $ 33.25 $ 32.76 $ 32.21 $ 33.49 $ 32.85 Tangible common shareholders' equity per share1 27.73 27.18 26.64 28.65 28.05 Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.69 % 10.35 % 9.69 % 10.83 % 10.80 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets1 9.24 % 8.91 % 8.31 % 9.59 % 9.55 % Common shares outstanding 81,220,269 81,157,173 81,405,391 64,254,700 64,736,916 Preferred shares outstanding 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 CREDIT QUALITY2 ACL to gross loans 1.01 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.04 % 1.03 % Non-accrual loans to net loans 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.26 % 0.29 % Delinquencies to net loans 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.36 % 0.33 % 0.36 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.26 % Criticized loans to net loans 2.41 % 3.01 % 2.59 % 2.27 % 2.33 % Substandard loans to net loans 2.04 % 1.84 % 1.48 % 1.74 % 1.75 % 1Metric is a non-GAAP Financial Measure. See page 9 for additional information on our use of non-GAAP Financial Measures. 2Metrics include only loans held for investment. Loans held for sale are not included.

President and CEO Brent Beardall commented, "Considering what was one of the more challenging macro environments in my twenty-three years at the Bank, our fiscal year 2024 was an excellent year with after tax earnings just north of $200 million. We took material steps to position the balance sheet for the Fed's much anticipated move to reduce interest rates. As we start fiscal 2025, we have over 19% of our total balance sheet in cash and investments, borrowing capacity of more than $6 billion and problem loans totaling just 0.28% of assets. Optionality is a beautiful thing when the future is uncertain and we believe we are moving forward with a capacity to be relevant and a nimbleness to adapt. WaFd sees significant opportunity for growth in all of our nine western states, where we believe economic growth will outpace overall US growth. Perhaps our biggest concern is the potential for unexpected events. Over the years, we have seen it's the surprise of what was not modeled, what was not thought likely, that takes down strong financial institutions. This knowledge keeps us humble and operating with a meaningful surplus of capital and liquidity."

As a result of the LBC acquisition on February 29, 2024, the Company's results as of September 30, 2024 reflect seven months of the newly combined entity. Given this, the Company's financial results are not directly comparable to the results of the prior periods. Total assets were $28.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 24.9% from $22.5 billion at September 30, 2023. Net loans held for investment increased by $3.4 billion, or 19.7%, from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024 reflecting the addition of LBC loans. The Company acquired $6.2 billion in loans in the transaction but sold $2.8 billion in acquired multifamily loans in the June 2024 quarter and $0.4 billion in acquired single family loans in September 2024. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024 increased by $1.4 billion, or 142.8%, since September 30, 2023 as a result of the LBC acquisition, and the completion of the LBC loan sales offset by the pay-down of borrowings and debt. Investment securities increased by $591.0 million compared to September 30, 2023 due to the addition of $529.2 million in securities obtained in the acquisition combined with normal activity during the year.

Customer deposits totaled $21.4 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 33.0% since September 30, 2023. Transaction accounts increased by $1.1 billion or 9.8% during the fiscal year 2024, while time deposits increased $4.3 billion, or 80.1%, as 66% of the LBC deposits were time deposits. As a result of this product mix, the Company's transaction accounts as a percentage of total customer deposits decreased to 55.3% compared to 67% at September 30, 2023. Core deposits, defined as all transaction accounts and time deposits less than $250,000, totaled 75.1% of deposits at September 30, 2024. Deposits that are uninsured or not collateralized were 24.0% as of September 30, 2024, a decrease from 25.7% as of September 30, 2023.

Borrowings totaled $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2024, a net decrease of $0.4 billion or 10.5% since September 30, 2023. The Company utilized proceeds from the LBC loan sales to pay off $2.2 billion of borrowings which matured since the acquisition. The acquisition added $1.4 billion in borrowings in addition to net borrowing activity of $400 million during the year. The weighted average effective interest rate as of September 30, 2024, was 3.93% versus 3.98% at September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, $2.3 billion of the $3.3 billion in outstanding borrowings have effective maturities less than one year.

Loan originations totaled $3.6 billion for fiscal year 2024 compared to $4.7 billion in fiscal year 2023. Offsetting the loan origination volume in each of these years were loan repayments of $4.3 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively. The Bank has intentionally slowed new loan production to temper loan growth. Commercial loans represented 73% of all loan originations during fiscal 2024 with consumer loans accounting for the remaining 27%. Commercial loans are viewed by the Bank as preferable as they generally have floating interest rates and shorter durations. The weighted average period end interest rate on the loan portfolio was 5.26% as of September 30, 2024, an increase from 5.22% at September 30, 2023.

Credit quality continues to be monitored closely in light of the shifting economic and monetary environment. As of September 30, 2024, non-performing assets were $77 million, or 0.3% of total assets, compared to 0.3% as of September 30, 2023. The percentage of non-accrual loans to total loans at September 30, 2024 remained largely unchanged from September 30, 2023 at 0.3%. Delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans decreased to 0.3% from 0.4% during the year.

The allowance for credit losses including the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $225 million as of September 30, 2024, and was 1.01% of gross loans as compared to $202 million or 1.03% of gross loans as of September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs were $1.4 million for fiscal year 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $45.1 million in fiscal 2023. The increase in the ACL reflects the $16.0 million provision recorded on LBC loans held for investment that are not credit deteriorated and the $7.4 million estimated lifetime credit losses for those that are considered purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD").

Net interest income was $660.8 million for fiscal 2024, a decrease of $29.4 million or 4.3% from the prior year. The net interest margin for the year was 2.69% compared to 3.40% the prior year. This decrease was the result of the combination of greater growth in interest-bearing liabilities balances than in interest-paying assets and a larger increase in the rate paid on those liabilities compared to the rates earned on interest-earning assets. Average interest-bearing liabilities grew by 27.2% while average interest-earning assets grew by 20.8%. Rates on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 128 basis points outpacing the 46 basis point increase in the average rate on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $60.7 million for fiscal year 2024, an increase of $8.5 million or 16.3% from $52.2 million in the prior year. The increase in other income is primarily due to increased income from the Company's subsidiary, WAFD Insurance Group, and a decrease in unrealized losses recorded for certain equity method investments in fiscal 2024 compared to prior year.

Total non-interest expense was $448.3 million for fiscal 2024, an increase of $72.2 million or 19.2% from the prior year. Compensation and benefits costs increased $37.6 million or 19.14% year-over-year primarily due to acquisition related retention, severance and change-in-control expenses combined with a larger post-acquisition workforce. FDIC premiums increased $8.8 million compared to the same period last year as a result of both the FDIC's special assessment and the Company's increased size post-acquisition. Information technology costs increased by $3.9 million due to increased telephone and data lines combined with lingering conversion costs and termination fees on LBC software. Other expense increased by $18.4 million and included acquisition related expenses of $8.9 million, a $2 million charitable donation and $6.6 million in amortization expense related to the Core Deposit Intangible Asset created in the acquisition.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $17.5 million in the year ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $41.5 million in 2023. The provision for loan losses included the initial provision recorded on LBC loans, as well as other qualitative considerations such as prolonged and intensified borrower sensitivity to high interest rates and operating costs due to inflationary pressures.

For the year ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded federal and state income tax expense of $56.0 million, which equates to a 21.88% effective tax rate. This compares to an effective tax rate of 20.81% for fiscal year 2023. Although the Company's effective tax rate may vary from the statutory rate mainly due to state taxes, tax-exempt income and tax-credit investments, some of the change in the current year resulted specifically from the LBC acquisition and consideration of California State and Local taxes.

WaFd Bank is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and has 210 branches in nine western states. To find out more, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. The Company uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.

WAFD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (In thousands, except share and ratio data) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,381,102 $ 980,649 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,572,709 1,995,097 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 436,972 423,586 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $203,753 and $177,207 20,916,354 17,476,550 Interest receivable 102,827 87,003 Premises and equipment, net 247,901 237,011 Real estate owned 4,567 4,149 FHLB stock 95,617 126,820 Bank owned life insurance 267,633 242,919 Intangible assets, including goodwill of $411,360 and $304,750 448,425 310,619 Federal and state income tax assets, net 119,248 8,479 Other assets 466,975 581,793 $ 28,060,330 $ 22,474,675 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Transaction deposits $ 11,817,185 $ 10,765,313 Time deposits 9,556,785 5,305,016 Total customer deposits 21,373,970 16,070,329 Borrowings 3,267,589 3,650,000 Junior subordinated deferrable debentures 50,718 - Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 61,330 52,550 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 306,423 275,370 25,060,030 20,048,249 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 and 300,000 shares issued; 300,000 and 300,000 shares outstanding 300,000 300,000 Common stock, $1.00 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 154,007,429 and 136,466,579 shares issued; 81,220,269 and 64,736,916 shares outstanding 154,007 136,467 Additional paid-in capital 2,150,675 1,687,634 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes 55,851 46,921 Treasury stock, at cost; 72,787,160 and 71,729,663 shares (1,639,131 ) (1,612,345 ) Retained earnings 1,978,898 1,867,749 3,000,300 2,426,426 $ 28,060,330 $ 22,474,675 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Common shareholders' equity per share $ 33.25 $ 32.85 Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.69 % 10.80 %

WAFD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except share and ratio data) INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable $ 308,598 $ 240,998 $ 1,165,849 $ 900,068 Mortgage-backed securities 18,088 11,695 59,782 43,184 Investment securities and cash equivalents 47,411 29,017 146,079 99,703 374,097 281,710 1,371,710 1,042,955 INTEREST EXPENSE Customer accounts 165,240 83,402 532,434 237,233 Borrowings, senior debt and junior subordinated debentures 36,045 34,611 178,444 115,488 201,285 118,013 710,878 352,721 Net interest income 172,812 163,697 660,832 690,234 Provision for credit losses - 26,500 17,500 41,500 Net interest income after provision 172,812 137,197 643,332 648,734 NON-INTEREST INCOME Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 91 33 342 33 Gain (loss) on termination of hedging derivatives 72 33 241 (867 ) Loan fee income 757 731 2,745 3,885 Deposit fee income 7,047 6,849 27,507 26,050 Other income 7,911 6,688 29,857 23,100 15,878 14,334 60,692 52,201 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 53,983 45,564 234,148 196,534 Occupancy 10,843 10,115 42,036 41,579 FDIC insurance premiums 6,800 7,000 28,870 20,025 Product delivery 6,306 5,819 23,986 20,973 Information technology 14,129 12,672 53,306 49,447 Other expense 15,880 11,007 65,926 47,477 107,941 92,177 448,272 376,035 Gain (loss) on real estate owned, net (83 ) (235 ) 304 176 Income before income taxes 80,666 59,119 256,056 325,076 Income tax provision 19,526 8,911 56,015 67,650 Net Income 61,140 50,208 200,041 257,426 Dividends on preferred stock 3,656 3,656 14,625 14,625 Net Income available to common shareholders $ 57,484 $ 46,552 $ 185,416 $ 242,801 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 0.72 $ 2.50 $ 3.72 Diluted earnings per common share 0.71 0.72 2.50 3.72 Cash dividends per common share 0.26 0.25 1.03 0.99 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 81,208,683 64,729,006 74,244,323 65,192,510 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 81,353,644 64,736,864 74,290,568 65,255,283 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.76 % 1.18 % Return on average common equity 8.53 8.73 7.55 11.69 Net interest margin 2.62 3.13 2.69 3.40 Efficiency ratio 57.21 51.78 62.13 50.65

WAFD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 (In thousands, except share and ratio data) INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable $ 308,598 $ 337,118 $ 274,341 $ 245,792 $ 240,998 Mortgage-backed securities 18,088 17,523 12,905 11,266 11,695 Investment securities and cash equivalents 47,411 37,300 31,580 29,788 29,017 374,097 391,941 318,826 286,846 281,710 INTEREST EXPENSE Customer accounts 165,240 154,359 116,164 96,671 83,402 Borrowings, senior debt and jr. subordinated debentures 36,045 60,396 44,065 37,938 34,611 201,285 214,755 160,229 134,609 118,013 Net interest income 172,812 177,186 158,597 152,237 163,697 Provision for credit losses - 1,500 16,000 - 26,500 Net interest income after provision 172,812 175,686 142,597 152,237 137,197 NON-INTEREST INCOME Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 91 80 90 81 33 Gain (loss) on termination of hedging derivatives 72 54 6 109 33 Loan fee income 757 594 550 844 731 Deposit fee income 7,047 6,960 6,698 6,802 6,849 Other income 7,911 9,567 6,048 6,331 6,688 15,878 17,255 13,392 14,167 14,334 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 53,983 57,169 73,155 49,841 45,564 Occupancy 10,843 10,904 10,918 9,371 10,115 FDIC insurance premiums 6,800 7,600 7,900 6,570 7,000 Product delivery 6,306 6,090 5,581 6,009 5,819 Information technology 14,129 13,428 12,883 12,866 12,672 Other expense 15,880 14,888 23,275 11,883 11,007 107,941 110,079 133,712 96,540 92,177 Gain (loss) on real estate owned, net (83 ) (124 ) (1,315 ) 1,826 (235 ) Income before income taxes 80,666 82,738 20,962 71,690 59,119 Income tax provision 19,526 18,178 5,074 13,237 8,911 Net income 61,140 64,560 15,888 58,453 50,208 Dividends on preferred stock 3,656 3,656 3,656 3,656 3,656 Net income available to common shareholders $ 57,484 $ 60,904 $ 12,232 $ 54,797 $ 46,552 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 0.75 $ 0.17 $ 0.85 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per common share 0.71 0.75 0.17 0.85 0.72 Cash dividends per common share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.25 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 81,208,683 81,374,811 70,129,072 64,297,499 64,729,006 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 81,353,644 81,393,708 70,164,558 64,312,110 64,736,864 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.26 % 1.04 % 0.90 % Return on average common equity 8.53 9.20 2.09 10.21 8.73 Net interest margin 2.62 2.56 2.73 2.91 3.13 Efficiency ratio 57.21 56.61 77.74 58.02 51.78

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Management Projections

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP measures within this document to remove the effect of certain income and expenses to provide investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance. The Company considers these items to be non-operating in nature as they are items that Management does not consider indicative of the Company's on-going financial performance. We believe that the tables presented reflect our on-going performance in the periods presented and, accordingly, are useful to consider in addition to our GAAP financial results. These measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis disclosures.

Other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way they are calculated herein. Because of this, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by others. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such measures. See the following unaudited tables for reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Measures September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 (Unaudited - In thousands, except for ratio data) Shareholders equity - GAAP $ 3,000,300 $ 2,958,339 $ 2,921,906 $ 2,452,004 $ 2,426,426 Less intangible assets - GAAP 448,425 452,255 453,539 311,103 310,619 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,551,875 $ 2,506,084 $ 2,468,367 $ 2,140,901 $ 2,115,807 Less preferred stock - GAAP 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,251,875 $ 2,206,084 $ 2,168,367 $ 1,840,901 $ 1,815,807 Total assets - GAAP $ 28,060,330 $ 28,580,800 $ 30,140,288 $ 22,640,122 $ 22,474,675 Less intangible assets - GAAP 448,425 452,255 453,539 311,103 310,619 Tangible assets $ 27,611,905 $ 28,128,545 $ 29,686,749 $ 22,329,019 $ 22,164,056 Tangible Metrics Common shares outstanding - GAAP 81,220,269 81,157,173 81,405,391 64,254,700 64,736,916 Tangible common equity per share $ 27.73 $ 27.18 $ 26.64 $ 28.65 $ 28.05 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.24 % 8.91 % 8.31 % 9.59 % 9.55 %

Quarter Ended Average Tangible Measures September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 (Unaudited - In thousands, except for ratio data) Average shareholders equity - GAAP $ 2,996,093 $ 2,947,056 $ 2,638,483 $ 2,447,580 $ 2,431,846 Less average preferred stock - GAAP 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Less average intangible assets - GAAP 451,204 453,142 360,251 311,022 310,200 Average tangible common equity $ 2,244,889 $ 2,193,914 $ 1,978,232 $ 1,836,558 $ 1,821,646 Average Assets - GAAP $ 28,000,482 $ 29,703,337 $ 24,907,376 $ 22,381,459 $ 22,233,741 Less average intangible assets - GAAP 451,204 453,142 360,251 311,022 310,200 Average tangible assets $ 27,549,278 $ 29,250,195 $ 24,547,125 $ 22,070,437 $ 21,923,541 Average Tangible Metrics Net income - GAAP 61,140 64,560 15,888 58,453 50,208 Net income available to common shareholders - GAAP 57,484 60,904 12,232 54,797 46,552 Return on tangible common equity 10.24 % 11.10 % 2.47 % 11.93 % 10.22 % Return on tangible assets 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.26 % 1.06 % 0.92 %

Net Income Adjusted for Acquisition Expenses and Other Non-Operating Items Year Ended September 30, 2024 Year Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited - In thousands, except for ratio data) Non-interest income adjustments Distribution received on LBC equity method investment $ (874 ) $ - (Gain)Loss on WaFd Bank equity method investment 1,244 3,385 Total non-interest income adjustments $ 370 $ 3,385 Non-interest expense adjustments Acquisition-related expenses $ 26,319 $ 3,016 Select non-operating expenses: FDIC Special Assessment 2,084 - Legal and Compliance Accruals 2,818 - Charitable Donation 2,000 - 6,902 - Total non-interest expense adjustments $ 33,221 $ 3,016 Net Income - GAAP $ 200,041 $ 257,426 Preliminary ACL provision on LBC loans 16,000 - Non-interest income adjustments 370 3,385 Non-interest expense adjustments 33,221 3,016 REO adjustments 304 176 Income tax adjustment (10,915 ) (1,369 ) Net Income - non-GAAP $ 239,021 $ 262,634 Dividend on preferred stock $ 14,625 $ 14,625 Net Income available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $ 224,396 $ 248,009 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding - GAAP 74,244,323 65,192,510 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding - GAAP 74,290,568 65,255,283 Basic EPS - non-GAAP 3.02 3.80 Diluted EPS - non-GAAP 3.02 3.80

Important Cautionary Statements

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements, notes and other information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

This press release contains statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical or current fact. These statements are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "forecasts," "may," "potential," "projects," and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," and "could" are intended to help identify such forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties including the following risks and uncertainties, and those risks and uncertainties more fully discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's September 30, 2023 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which could cause actual performance to differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relating to our financial condition or operations are subject to risks and uncertainties related to (i) fluctuations in interest rate risk and market interest rates, including the effect on our net interest income and net interest margin; (ii) current and future economic conditions, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, a potential recession, the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve, and slowdowns in economic growth; (iii) risks related to the integration of the operations of Luther Burbank Corporation; (iv) financial stress on borrowers (consumers and businesses) as a result of higher interest rates or an uncertain economic environment; (v) changes in deposit flows or loan demands; (vi) the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about regional banks and the banking industry in general; (vii) the effects of natural or man-made disasters, calamities, or conflicts, including terrorist events and pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the resulting governmental and societal responses; (viii) global economic trends, including developments related to Ukraine and Russia, and the evolving conflict in the Middle East, and related negative financial impacts on our borrowers; (ix) litigation risks resulting in significant expenses, losses and reputational damage; (x) our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft; and (xi) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services.

