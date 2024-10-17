NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investcorp India Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IVCA) ("IVCA") announced that, following receipt of shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 15, 2024, it has filed an amendment to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Articles") with the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies to reflect a corporate name change from 'Investcorp India Acquisition Corp' to 'Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp'. The Company's ticker symbol, "IVCA", will remain unchanged.

About IVCA

IVCA was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

