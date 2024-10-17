Anzeige
WKN: 886171 | ISIN: US05945F1030 | Ticker-Symbol: BF1
Frankfurt
18.10.24
08:01 Uhr
106,00 Euro
+3,00
+2,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,00108,0011:51
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 22:15 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BancFirst Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $58.9 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $51.0 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased to $115.0 million from $104.3 million for the same period in 2023. Loan volume was the primary driver of the change in net interest income, but was partially offset by the impact of the shifting mix between interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the three-month period ended September 30 was 3.78% in 2024 compared to 3.73% in 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.7 million compared to $44.4 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to third quarter last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $86.7 million compared to $81.2 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.0 million.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 20.3% compared to 21.8% for the third quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the Company's total assets were $13.3 billion, an increase of $941.4 million from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $528.1 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $8.2 billion at September 30, 2024. Deposits totaled $11.5 billion, an increase of $774.2 million from year-end 2023. Sweep accounts totaled $4.3 billion at September 30, 2024, down $60.6 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.6 billion, an increase of $150.7 million over December 31, 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $45.5 million, representing 0.56% of total loans at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.26% at the end of 2023. Net charge-offs were $775,000 for the quarter compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Loan growth, an improved net interest margin, and growth across all major components of non-interest income resulted in a strong quarter for the Company. While the Federal Reserve's late September 50 basis point rate cut had little impact on the quarter, the potential for further short-term rate reductions combined with a recent increase in the longer-term portion of the yield curve changes the landscape considerably and causes our outlook on net interest margin to be unclear. However, we believe the Company is well positioned to reasonably manage and balance our asset and liability pricing in the coming months. Our perspective on credit is unchanged as the Federal Reserve's goal of a "soft landing," while more likely, is far from certain, thus our Loan Loss Reserve as a percentage of loans is the same when compared to last quarter."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates, legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, competition, as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2024


2024


2024


2023


2023



3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income


$ 114,957


$ 109,896


$ 106,104


$ 105,066


$ 104,308

Provision for credit losses


3,031


3,358


4,015


-


2,312

Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


5,672


5,490


5,088


5,106


4,866

Service charges on deposits


17,723


17,280


16,428


16,841


17,027

Securities transactions


(308)


317


(267)


(1,364)


(361)

Sales of loans


721


733


491


512


734

Insurance commissions


9,391


6,668


9,455


7,220


8,429

Cash management


9,189


9,149


8,651


7,878


8,177

Other


6,324


4,307


5,054


8,964


5,577

Total noninterest income


48,712


43,944


44,900


45,157


44,449












Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


54,215


51,928


51,528


50,731


50,200

Occupancy expense, net


5,776


5,233


5,206


5,439


5,487

Depreciation


4,482


4,504


4,556


4,560


4,685

Amortization of intangible assets


886


887


886


887


885

Data processing services


2,720


2,696


2,616


2,224


1,820

Net expense from other real estate owned


2,751


1,656


2,202


7,870


2,720

Marketing and business promotion


2,168


2,246


2,256


2,653


2,034

Deposit insurance


1,645


1,614


1,438


1,332


1,419

Other


12,091


14,552


12,091


14,120


11,965

Total noninterest expense


86,734


85,316


82,779


89,816


81,215

Income before income taxes


73,904


65,166


64,210


60,407


65,230

Income tax expense


15,001


14,525


13,876


11,473


14,242

Net income


$ 58,903


$ 50,641


$ 50,334


$ 48,934


$ 50,988

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic


$ 1.78


$ 1.53


$ 1.53


$ 1.48


$ 1.55

Net income-diluted


1.75


1.51


1.50


1.46


1.52

Cash dividends declared


0.46


0.43


0.43


0.43


0.43

Common shares outstanding


33,122,689


33,022,124


32,966,678


32,933,018


32,921,393

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic


33,097,164


33,001,180


32,947,983


32,926,326


32,937,149

Diluted


33,646,549


33,525,061


33,513,412


33,483,691


33,539,389

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets


1.80 %


1.61 %


1.63 %


1.58 %


1.68 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


15.14


13.72


13.96


13.98


14.93

Net interest margin


3.78


3.76


3.70


3.67


3.73

Efficiency ratio


52.99


55.46


54.82


59.79


54.60

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Nine months ended

September 30,



2024


2023

Condensed Income Statements:





Net interest income


$ 330,957


$ 319,390

Provision for credit losses


10,404


7,458

Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


16,250


13,678

Service charges on deposits


51,431


60,526

Securities transactions


(258)


(464)

Sales of loans


1,945


2,095

Insurance commissions


25,514


23,395

Cash management


26,989


22,838

Other


15,685


18,183

Total noninterest income


137,556


140,251






Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


157,671


149,255

Occupancy expense, net


16,215


15,588

Depreciation


13,542


14,097

Amortization of intangible assets


2,659


2,645

Data processing services


8,032


6,144

Net expense from other real estate owned


6,609


8,068

Marketing and business promotion


6,670


6,461

Deposit insurance


4,697


4,495

Other


38,734


35,889

Total noninterest expense


254,829


242,642

Income before income taxes


203,280


209,541

Income tax expense


43,402


46,010

Net income


$ 159,878


$ 163,531

Per Common Share Data:





Net income-basic


$ 4.84


$ 4.97

Net income-diluted


4.76


4.88

Cash dividends declared


1.32


1.23

Common shares outstanding


33,122,689


32,921,393

Average common shares outstanding -





Basic


33,015,741


32,916,996

Diluted


33,567,117


33,493,015

Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets


1.68 %


1.81 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


14.30


16.56

Net interest margin


3.75


3.83

Efficiency ratio


54.39


52.79

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2024


2024


2024


2023


2023



3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$ 13,313,482


$ 12,737,318


$ 12,602,425


$ 12,372,042


$ 12,114,602

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


2,743,578


2,299,019


2,341,604


2,172,001


2,134,081

Debt securities


1,376,913


1,441,365


1,534,651


1,555,095


1,525,448

Total loans


8,188,202


8,054,856


7,787,857


7,660,134


7,476,474

Allowance for credit losses


(101,882)


(99,626)


(97,267)


(96,800)


(97,776)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


3,858,670


3,815,818


3,849,807


3,982,226


4,170,550

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits


5,122,457


4,930,853


4,901,081


4,699,865


4,453,892

Savings deposits


1,082,855


1,084,266


1,076,181


1,056,404


1,062,041

Time deposits


1,410,370


1,184,665


1,082,552


961,627


847,688

Total deposits


11,474,352


11,015,602


10,909,621


10,700,122


10,534,171

Stockholders' equity


1,584,575


1,512,492


1,469,312


1,433,891


1,370,584

Book value per common share


47.84


45.80


44.57


43.54


41.63

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


41.91


39.83


38.56


37.50


35.56

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


72.27 %


72.25 %


71.97 %


70.52 %


70.61 %

Average earning assets to total assets


93.02


92.77


92.67


92.42


92.39

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


11.88


11.71


11.65


11.30


11.28

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$ 4,628


$ 4,280


$ 6,332


$ 9,542


$ 12,575

Nonaccrual loans (3)


45,481


44,021


41,996


24,573


16,676

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


39,519


38,497


35,116


34,200


42,782

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.56 %


0.55 %


0.54 %


0.32 %


0.22 %

Allowance to total loans


1.24


1.24


1.25


1.26


1.31

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


224.01


226.32


231.61


393.92


586.34

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.01


0.01


0.05


0.02


0.02












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity


$ 1,584,575


$ 1,512,492


$ 1,469,312


$ 1,433,891


$ 1,370,584

Less goodwill


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263

Less intangible assets, net


14,045


14,931


15,818


16,704


17,591

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$ 1,388,267


$ 1,315,298


$ 1,271,231


$ 1,234,924


$ 1,170,730

Common shares outstanding


33,122,689


33,022,124


32,966,678


32,933,018


32,921,393

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$ 41.91


$ 39.83


$ 38.56


$ 37.50


$ 35.56












(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP
financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company.
This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $7.5 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024.


BancFirst Corporation



Consolidated Average Balance Sheets



And Interest Margin Analysis



Taxable Equivalent Basis



(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024



September 30, 2024





Interest


Average





Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/



Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate



Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS








Earning assets:














Loans

$ 8,103,297


$ 144,179


7.06

%


$ 7,916,192


$ 414,274


6.97

%

Securities - taxable

1,406,344


8,341


2.35



1,484,049


26,454


2.37


Securities - tax exempt

2,374


23


3.87



2,474


71


3.80


Interest-bearing deposits with banks and FFS

2,574,083


35,267


5.44



2,370,685


97,388


5.47


Total earning assets

12,086,098


187,810


6.17



11,773,400


538,187


6.09
















Nonearning assets:














Cash and due from banks

195,636







200,515






Interest receivable and other assets

810,781







807,891






Allowance for credit losses

(99,967)







(98,327)






Total nonearning assets

906,450







910,079






Total assets

$ 12,992,548







$12,683,479




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing liabilities:














Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 5,064,491


$ 47,386


3.71

%


$ 4,933,831


$ 136,899


3.70

%

Savings deposits

1,078,383


9,277


3.41



1,070,512


27,502


3.42


Time deposits

1,275,206


14,952


4.65



1,146,042


39,106


4.55


Short-term borrowings

4,423


48


4.30



5,673


203


4.76


Subordinated debt

86,134


1,030


4.74



86,120


3,091


4.78


Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,508,637


72,693


3.84



7,242,178


206,801


3.80
















Interest free funds:














Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,793,962







3,818,752






Interest payable and other liabilities

146,868







132,698






Stockholders' equity

1,543,081







1,489,851






Total interest free funds

5,483,911







5,441,301






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 12,992,548







$12,683,479






Net interest income



$ 115,117







$ 331,386




Net interest spread





2.33

%






2.29

%

Effect of interest free funds





1.45

%






1.46

%

Net interest margin





3.78

%






3.75

%

SOURCE BancFirst

© 2024 PR Newswire
