Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 4%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $1.3 million from $8.1 million, or $1.02 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2024.
"We are pleased with the financial results for the current quarter," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "While loan growth has slowed from second quarter, deposit growth continues to improve reducing our loan to deposit ratio down to 96%. Our net interest margin remains strong at 3.71% and continued to move upward through the quarter."
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Loans totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2024, up $6.9 million, or less than 1%, (an increase of 1% on an annualized basis) from June 30, 2024.
- Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at September 30, 2024, up $54.6 million, or 2% (8% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2024.
- Net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $30.4 million, up $989,000, or 3% from the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.71% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.66% in the second quarter of 2024.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $18.4 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2024 compared to $17.0 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2024.
- The Company recorded a $140,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a $1.3 million provision in the second quarter of 2024.
- Net loan charge-offs were $74,000 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $510,000 during the second quarter of 2024. Annualized year-to-date net loan charge offs to average loans was 0.04%.
Loans
Loans totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2024, up $6.9 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2024. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2024 through September 30, 2024.
(dollars in thousands)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
Increase (Decrease)
Real estate loans:
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 502,784
$ 446,255
$ 56,529
13 %
Home equity loans and lines
80,935
70,617
10,318
15
Commercial real estate
1,143,152
1,228,757
(85,605)
(7)
Construction and land
329,787
328,938
849
-
Multi-family residential
169,443
126,922
42,521
34
Total real estate loans
2,226,101
2,201,489
24,612
1
Other loans:
Commercial and industrial
412,753
427,339
(14,586)
(3)
Consumer
29,432
32,518
(3,086)
(9)
Total other loans
442,185
459,857
(17,672)
(4)
Total loans
$ 2,668,286
$ 2,661,346
$ 6,940
- %
The average loan yield was 6.43% for the third quarter of 2024, up 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. Loans grew in the third quarter of 2024 across most of our markets, with New Orleans and Houston leading the net growth.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $18.4 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, up $1.3 million, or 8%, from $17.0 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The increase in NPAs during the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to two loan relationships which were put on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $74,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $510,000 during the second quarter of 2024.
The Company provisioned $140,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $32.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.2 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.
The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.
September 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Total
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 494,180
$ 859
$ 7,745
$ 502,784
Home equity loans and lines
80,729
-
206
80,935
Commercial real estate
1,125,331
-
17,821
1,143,152
Construction and land
323,751
308
5,728
329,787
Multi-family residential
168,513
-
930
169,443
Commercial and industrial
409,388
1,248
2,117
412,753
Consumer
29,302
-
130
29,432
Total
$ 2,631,194
$ 2,415
$ 34,677
$ 2,668,286
June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Total
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 437,753
$ 1,417
$ 7,085
$ 446,255
Home equity loans and lines
70,394
-
223
70,617
Commercial real estate
1,207,421
3,469
17,867
1,228,757
Construction and land
324,729
310
3,899
328,938
Multi-family residential
125,689
65
1,168
126,922
Commercial and industrial
423,673
1,493
2,173
427,339
Consumer
32,273
-
245
32,518
Total
$ 2,621,932
$ 6,754
$ 32,660
$ 2,661,346
Investment Securities
The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $421.8 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $8.3 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $32.2 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $46.6 million at June 30, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.7 years and 4.0 years at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company made securities purchases of $4.9 million. No other purchases or sales of securities were made during the year.
The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2024.
(dollars in thousands)
Amortized
Fair Value
Available for sale:
U.S. agency mortgage-backed
$ 296,894
$ 273,581
Collateralized mortgage obligations
77,351
75,438
Municipal bonds
53,568
47,770
U.S. government agency
18,139
17,490
Corporate bonds
6,984
6,444
Total available for sale
$ 452,936
$ 420,723
Held to maturity:
Municipal bonds
$ 1,065
$ 1,066
Total held to maturity
$ 1,065
$ 1,066
Approximately 66% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of September 30, 2024 to secure public deposits and borrowings with the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). The Company had $142.0 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits and $135.0 million pledged to the BTFP borrowings at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.8 billion at September 30, 2024, up $54.6 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2024. Non-maturity deposits increased $45.2 million, or 2%, during the third quarter of 2024 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024.
(dollars in thousands)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
Increase (Decrease)
Demand deposits
$ 740,854
$ 746,504
$ (5,650)
(1) %
Savings
215,815
218,307
(2,492)
(1)
Money market
452,456
427,406
25,050
6
NOW
644,061
615,809
28,252
5
Certificates of deposit
724,301
714,889
9,412
1
Total deposits
$ 2,777,487
$ 2,722,915
$ 54,572
2 %
The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 9 basis points from 2.69% for the second quarter of 2024 to 2.78% for the third quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $680.8 million.
We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
Individuals
52 %
53 %
Small businesses
38
37
Public funds
7
8
Broker
3
2
Total
100 %
100 %
The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $818.7 million at September 30, 2024 and $780.1 million at June 30, 2024. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 5 basis points from 3.66% for the second quarter of 2024 to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to the increase in average interest-earning assets outpacing the increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.
The average loan yield was 6.43% for the third quarter of 2024, up 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to new loan originations at higher market rates during the third quarter.
The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 9 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in deposit costs reflects the rise in market rates of interest as well as a migration to interest-bearing deposits from non-interest bearing deposits.
Average other interest-earning assets were $79.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $28.3 million, or 55%, from the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to a reallocation of certain other interest-earning assets.
Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $452,000 for the third quarter of 2024, down $38,000, or 8%, from the second quarter of 2024.
The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Quarter Ended
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$ 2,668,672
$ 43,711
6.43 %
$ 2,652,331
$ 41,999
6.28 %
Investment securities (TE)
454,024
2,677
2.38
463,500
2,740
2.38
Other interest-earning assets
79,668
991
4.95
51,355
719
5.64
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,202,364
$ 47,379
5.82 %
$ 3,167,186
$ 45,458
5.70 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings, checking, and money market
$ 1,266,465
$ 5,571
1.75 %
$ 1,260,491
$ 5,108
1.63 %
Certificates of deposit
722,717
8,337
4.59
704,690
8,026
4.58
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,989,182
13,908
2.78
1,965,181
13,134
2.69
Other borrowings
140,539
1,673
4.74
140,610
1,656
4.74
Subordinated debt
54,374
844
6.21
54,322
844
6.22
FHLB advances
56,743
572
3.99
46,499
431
3.69
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,240,838
$ 16,997
3.02 %
$ 2,206,612
$ 16,065
2.93 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 741,387
$ 751,776
Net interest spread (TE)
2.80 %
2.77 %
Net interest margin (TE)
3.71 %
3.66 %
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $3.7 million, down $63,000, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was related primarily to bank card fees (down $138,000), which was partially offset by gain on sale of loans (up $69,000) for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $22.3 million, up $450,000, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to compensation and benefits expense (up $270,000), the absence of a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($134,000), and occupancy expense (up $129,000), which were partially offset by professional fees (down $131,000) during the third quarter of 2024.
Capital and Liquidity
At September 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $393.5 million, up $17.6 million, or 5%, compared to $375.8 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the the Company's earnings of $9.4 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investments securities during the third quarter of 2024, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.32% and 15.03%, respectively, at September 30, 2024, compared to 11.22% and 14.39%, respectively, at June 30, 2024.
The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at September 30, 2024.
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 135,877
Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost
59,838
FHLB advance availability
1,147,306
Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit
55,000
Federal Reserve discount window availability
500
Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity
$ 1,398,521
Dividend and Share Repurchases
The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.26 per share payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 28, 2024.
The Company repurchased 24,473 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2024 at an average price per share of $38.50. An additional 313,812 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $48.75 and $38.17, respectively, at September 30, 2024.
Conference Call
Executive management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
9/30/2023
Reported net income
$ 9,437
$ 8,118
$ 9,754
Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax
259
261
307
Non-GAAP tangible income
$ 9,696
$ 8,379
$ 10,061
Total assets
$ 3,441,990
$ 3,410,881
$ 3,317,729
Less: Intangible assets
85,361
85,690
86,749
Non-GAAP tangible assets
$ 3,356,629
$ 3,325,191
$ 3,230,980
Total shareholders' equity
$ 393,453
$ 375,830
$ 345,332
Less: Intangible assets
85,361
85,690
86,749
Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity
$ 308,092
$ 290,140
$ 258,583
Return on average equity
9.76 %
8.75 %
11.04 %
Add: Average intangible assets
3.14
2.98
4.11
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity
12.90 %
11.73 %
15.15 %
Common equity ratio
11.43 %
11.02 %
10.41 %
Less: Intangible assets
2.25
2.29
2.41
Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio
9.18 %
8.73 %
8.00 %
Book value per share
$ 48.75
$ 46.51
$ 42.30
Less: Intangible assets
10.58
10.61
10.63
Non-GAAP tangible book value per share
$ 38.17
$ 35.90
$ 31.67
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
%
9/30/2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 135,877
$ 113,462
20 %
$ 84,520
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
-
-
-
99
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
420,723
412,472
2
427,019
Investment securities held to maturity
1,065
1,065
-
1,065
Mortgage loans held for sale
242
-
-
467
Loans, net of unearned income
2,668,286
2,661,346
-
2,569,094
Allowance for loan losses
(32,278)
(32,212)
-
(31,123)
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
2,636,008
2,629,134
-
2,537,971
Office properties and equipment, net
42,659
43,089
(1)
42,402
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
48,139
47,858
1
47,054
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles
85,361
85,690
-
86,749
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
71,916
78,111
(8)
90,383
Total Assets
$ 3,441,990
$ 3,410,881
1 %
$ 3,317,729
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 2,777,487
$ 2,722,915
2 %
$ 2,597,484
Other Borrowings
140,539
140,539
-
5,539
Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost
54,402
54,348
-
54,187
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
38,410
83,506
(54)
283,826
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
37,699
33,743
12
31,361
Total Liabilities
3,048,537
3,035,051
-
2,972,397
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
81
81
-
81
Additional paid-in capital
166,743
165,918
-
165,149
Common stock acquired by benefit plans
(1,428)
(1,518)
6
(1,787)
Retained earnings
251,692
245,046
3
227,649
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(23,635)
(33,697)
30
(45,760)
Total Shareholders' Equity
393,453
375,830
5
345,332
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,441,990
$ 3,410,881
1 %
$ 3,317,729
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
%
9/30/2023
%
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 43,711
$ 41,999
4 %
$ 38,490
14 %
Investment securities
2,677
2,740
(2)
2,939
(9)
Other investments and deposits
991
719
38
649
53
Total interest income
47,379
45,458
4
42,078
13
Interest Expense
Deposits
13,908
13,134
6 %
8,181
70 %
Other borrowings
1,673
1,656
1
53
3057
Subordinated debt expense
844
844
-
845
-
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
572
431
33
3,490
(84)
Total interest expense
16,997
16,065
6
12,569
35
Net interest income
30,382
29,393
3
29,509
3
Provision for loan losses
140
1,261
(89)
351
(60)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
30,242
28,132
8
29,158
4
Noninterest Income
Service fees and charges
1,291
1,239
4 %
1,277
1 %
Bank card fees
1,613
1,751
(8)
1,903
(15)
Gain on sale of loans, net
195
126
55
687
(72)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
281
271
4
265
6
Loss on sale of assets, net
(10)
(2)
(400)
-
-
Other income
322
370
(13)
267
21
Total noninterest income
3,692
3,755
(2)
4,399
(16)
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
13,058
12,788
2 %
12,492
5 %
Occupancy
2,732
2,603
5
2,410
13
Marketing and advertising
382
485
(21)
638
(40)
Data processing and communication
2,646
2,555
4
2,496
6
Professional fees
450
581
(23)
402
12
Forms, printing and supplies
188
187
1
195
(4)
Franchise and shares tax
488
487
-
542
(10)
Regulatory fees
493
509
(3)
511
(4)
Foreclosed assets, net
62
89
(30)
99
(37)
Amortization of acquisition intangible
328
329
-
389
(16)
(Reversal) provision for credit losses on unfunded
-
(134)
100
-
-
Other expenses
1,431
1,329
8
1,164
23
Total noninterest expense
22,258
21,808
2
21,338
4
Income before income tax expense
11,676
10,079
16
12,219
(4)
Income tax expense
2,239
1,961
14
2,465
(9)
Net income
$ 9,437
$ 8,118
16 %
$ 9,754
(3) %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.19
$ 1.02
17 %
$ 1.22
(2) %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.18
$ 1.02
16 %
$ 1.22
(3) %
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
- %
$ 0.25
- %
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
%
9/30/2023
%
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$ 47,379
$ 45,458
4 %
$ 42,078
13 %
Total interest expense
16,997
16,065
6
12,569
35
Net interest income
30,382
29,393
3
29,509
3
Provision for loan losses
140
1,261
(89)
351
(60)
Total noninterest income
3,692
3,755
(2)
4,399
(16)
Total noninterest expense
22,258
21,808
2
21,338
4
Income tax expense
2,239
1,961
14
2,465
(9)
Net income
$ 9,437
$ 8,118
16
$ 9,754
(3)
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$ 3,405,083
$ 3,367,207
1 %
$ 3,281,093
4 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,202,364
3,167,186
1
3,087,452
4
Total loans
2,668,672
2,652,331
1
2,538,218
5
PPP loans
4,470
5,156
(13)
5,869
(24)
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,989,182
1,965,181
1
1,768,639
12
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,240,838
2,206,612
2
2,101,424
7
Total deposits
2,730,568
2,716,957
1
2,568,173
6
Total shareholders' equity
384,518
373,139
3
350,436
10
PER SHARE DATA
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.19
$ 1.02
17 %
$ 1.22
(2) %
Earnings per share - diluted
1.18
1.02
16
1.22
(3)
Book value at period end
48.75
46.51
5
42.30
15
Tangible book value at period end
38.17
35.90
6
31.67
21
Shares outstanding at period end
8,070,539
8,081,344
-
8,163,655
(1)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
7,921,582
7,972,445
(1) %
8,006,226
(1) %
Diluted
7,966,957
8,018,908
(1)
8,038,606
(1)
SELECTED RATIOS (1)
Return on average assets
1.10 %
0.97 %
13 %
1.18 %
(7) %
Return on average equity
9.76
8.75
12
11.04
(12)
Common equity ratio
11.43
11.02
4
10.41
10
Efficiency ratio (2)
65.32
65.79
(1)
62.93
4
Average equity to average assets
11.29
11.08
2
10.68
6
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)
11.32
11.22
1
10.71
6
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
15.03
14.39
4
13.73
9
Net interest margin (4)
3.71
3.66
1
3.75
(1)
SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)
Tangible common equity ratio (5)
9.18 %
8.73 %
5 %
8.00 %
15 %
Return on average tangible common equity (6)
12.90
11.73
10
15.15
(15)
(1)
With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.
(2)
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
(4)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(5)
Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
(6)
Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
9/30/2023
(dollars in thousands)
Originated
Acquired
Total
Originated
Acquired
Total
Originated
Acquired
Total
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 13,741
$ 4,314
$ 18,055
$ 12,594
$ 4,223
$ 16,817
$ 8,001
$ 3,905
$ 11,906
Accruing loans 90 days or more past
34
-
34
1
-
1
43
-
43
Total nonperforming loans
13,775
4,314
18,089
12,595
4,223
16,818
8,044
3,905
11,949
Foreclosed assets and ORE
-
267
267
16
215
231
221
141
362
Total nonperforming assets
$ 13,775
$ 4,581
$ 18,356
$ 12,611
$ 4,438
$ 17,049
$ 8,265
$ 4,046
$ 12,311
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.53 %
0.50 %
0.37 %
Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.53
0.49
0.36
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.68
0.63
0.47
(1)
It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED
(Unaudited)
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
9/30/2023
Collectively
Individually
Total
Collectively
Individually
Total
Collectively
Individually
Total
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 4,402
$ -
$ 4,402
$ 3,349
$ -
$ 3,349
$ 3,320
$ -
$ 3,320
Home equity loans and lines
785
-
785
705
-
705
742
-
742
Commercial real estate
13,271
200
13,471
14,957
200
15,157
14,185
230
14,415
Construction and land
5,167
-
5,167
5,304
-
5,304
5,123
-
5,123
Multi-family residential
1,079
-
1,079
582
-
582
523
-
523
Commercial and industrial
6,635
42
6,677
6,320
58
6,378
6,161
105
6,266
Consumer
697
-
697
737
-
737
734
-
734
Total allowance for loan losses
$ 32,036
$ 242
$ 32,278
$ 31,954
$ 258
$ 32,212
$ 30,788
$ 335
$ 31,123
Unfunded lending commitments(2)
2,460
-
2,460
2,460
-
2,460
2,454
-
2,454
Total allowance for credit losses
$ 34,496
$ 242
$ 34,738
$ 34,414
$ 258
$ 34,672
$ 33,242
$ 335
$ 33,577
Allowance for loan losses to
175.84 %
188.94 %
252.81 %
Allowance for loan losses to
178.44 %
191.53 %
260.47 %
Allowance for loan losses to total
1.21 %
1.21 %
1.21 %
Allowance for credit losses to total
1.30 %
1.30 %
1.31 %
Year-to-date loan charge-offs
$ 1,030
$ 815
$ 148
Year-to-date loan recoveries
229
88
296
Year-to-date net loan (charge-offs)
$ (801)
$ (727)
$ 148
Annualized YTD net loan (charge-
(0.04) %
(0.06) %
0.01 %
(2)
The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
