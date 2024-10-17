Anzeige
WKN: A0RA0F | ISIN: US43689E1073 | Ticker-Symbol: HBK
NASDAQ
17.10.24
21:48 Uhr
45,000 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 23:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 4%

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $1.3 million from $8.1 million, or $1.02 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased with the financial results for the current quarter," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "While loan growth has slowed from second quarter, deposit growth continues to improve reducing our loan to deposit ratio down to 96%. Our net interest margin remains strong at 3.71% and continued to move upward through the quarter."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Loans totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2024, up $6.9 million, or less than 1%, (an increase of 1% on an annualized basis) from June 30, 2024.
  • Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at September 30, 2024, up $54.6 million, or 2% (8% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2024.
  • Net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $30.4 million, up $989,000, or 3% from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.71% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.66% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $18.4 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2024 compared to $17.0 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2024.
  • The Company recorded a $140,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a $1.3 million provision in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $74,000 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $510,000 during the second quarter of 2024. Annualized year-to-date net loan charge offs to average loans was 0.04%.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2024, up $6.9 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2024. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2024 through September 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans:









One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 502,784


$ 446,255


$ 56,529


13 %

Home equity loans and lines


80,935


70,617


10,318


15

Commercial real estate


1,143,152


1,228,757


(85,605)


(7)

Construction and land


329,787


328,938


849


-

Multi-family residential


169,443


126,922


42,521


34

Total real estate loans


2,226,101


2,201,489


24,612


1

Other loans:









Commercial and industrial


412,753


427,339


(14,586)


(3)

Consumer


29,432


32,518


(3,086)


(9)

Total other loans


442,185


459,857


(17,672)


(4)

Total loans


$ 2,668,286


$ 2,661,346


$ 6,940


- %

The average loan yield was 6.43% for the third quarter of 2024, up 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. Loans grew in the third quarter of 2024 across most of our markets, with New Orleans and Houston leading the net growth.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $18.4 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, up $1.3 million, or 8%, from $17.0 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The increase in NPAs during the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to two loan relationships which were put on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $74,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $510,000 during the second quarter of 2024.

The Company provisioned $140,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $32.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.2 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.


September 30, 2024

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 494,180


$ 859


$ 7,745


$ 502,784

Home equity loans and lines


80,729


-


206


80,935

Commercial real estate


1,125,331


-


17,821


1,143,152

Construction and land


323,751


308


5,728


329,787

Multi-family residential


168,513


-


930


169,443

Commercial and industrial


409,388


1,248


2,117


412,753

Consumer


29,302


-


130


29,432

Total


$ 2,631,194


$ 2,415


$ 34,677


$ 2,668,286











June 30, 2024

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 437,753


$ 1,417


$ 7,085


$ 446,255

Home equity loans and lines


70,394


-


223


70,617

Commercial real estate


1,207,421


3,469


17,867


1,228,757

Construction and land


324,729


310


3,899


328,938

Multi-family residential


125,689


65


1,168


126,922

Commercial and industrial


423,673


1,493


2,173


427,339

Consumer


32,273


-


245


32,518

Total


$ 2,621,932


$ 6,754


$ 32,660


$ 2,661,346

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $421.8 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $8.3 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $32.2 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $46.6 million at June 30, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.7 years and 4.0 years at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company made securities purchases of $4.9 million. No other purchases or sales of securities were made during the year.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Fair Value

Available for sale:





U.S. agency mortgage-backed


$ 296,894


$ 273,581

Collateralized mortgage obligations


77,351


75,438

Municipal bonds


53,568


47,770

U.S. government agency


18,139


17,490

Corporate bonds


6,984


6,444

Total available for sale


$ 452,936


$ 420,723

Held to maturity:





Municipal bonds


$ 1,065


$ 1,066

Total held to maturity


$ 1,065


$ 1,066

Approximately 66% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of September 30, 2024 to secure public deposits and borrowings with the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). The Company had $142.0 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits and $135.0 million pledged to the BTFP borrowings at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.8 billion at September 30, 2024, up $54.6 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2024. Non-maturity deposits increased $45.2 million, or 2%, during the third quarter of 2024 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$ 740,854


$ 746,504


$ (5,650)


(1) %

Savings


215,815


218,307


(2,492)


(1)

Money market


452,456


427,406


25,050


6

NOW


644,061


615,809


28,252


5

Certificates of deposit


724,301


714,889


9,412


1

Total deposits


$ 2,777,487


$ 2,722,915


$ 54,572


2 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 9 basis points from 2.69% for the second quarter of 2024 to 2.78% for the third quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $680.8 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.



September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024

Individuals


52 %


53 %

Small businesses


38


37

Public funds


7


8

Broker


3


2

Total


100 %


100 %






The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $818.7 million at September 30, 2024 and $780.1 million at June 30, 2024. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 5 basis points from 3.66% for the second quarter of 2024 to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to the increase in average interest-earning assets outpacing the increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

The average loan yield was 6.43% for the third quarter of 2024, up 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to new loan originations at higher market rates during the third quarter.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 9 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in deposit costs reflects the rise in market rates of interest as well as a migration to interest-bearing deposits from non-interest bearing deposits.

Average other interest-earning assets were $79.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $28.3 million, or 55%, from the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to a reallocation of certain other interest-earning assets.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $452,000 for the third quarter of 2024, down $38,000, or 8%, from the second quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



Quarter Ended



9/30/2024


6/30/2024

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:













Loans receivable


$ 2,668,672


$ 43,711


6.43 %


$ 2,652,331


$ 41,999


6.28 %

Investment securities (TE)


454,024


2,677


2.38


463,500


2,740


2.38

Other interest-earning assets


79,668


991


4.95


51,355


719


5.64

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,202,364


$ 47,379


5.82 %


$ 3,167,186


$ 45,458


5.70 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,266,465


$ 5,571


1.75 %


$ 1,260,491


$ 5,108


1.63 %

Certificates of deposit


722,717


8,337


4.59


704,690


8,026


4.58

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,989,182


13,908


2.78


1,965,181


13,134


2.69

Other borrowings


140,539


1,673


4.74


140,610


1,656


4.74

Subordinated debt


54,374


844


6.21


54,322


844


6.22

FHLB advances


56,743


572


3.99


46,499


431


3.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,240,838


$ 16,997


3.02 %


$ 2,206,612


$ 16,065


2.93 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 741,387






$ 751,776





Net interest spread (TE)






2.80 %






2.77 %

Net interest margin (TE)






3.71 %






3.66 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $3.7 million, down $63,000, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was related primarily to bank card fees (down $138,000), which was partially offset by gain on sale of loans (up $69,000) for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $22.3 million, up $450,000, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to compensation and benefits expense (up $270,000), the absence of a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($134,000), and occupancy expense (up $129,000), which were partially offset by professional fees (down $131,000) during the third quarter of 2024.

Capital and Liquidity

At September 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $393.5 million, up $17.6 million, or 5%, compared to $375.8 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the the Company's earnings of $9.4 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investments securities during the third quarter of 2024, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.32% and 15.03%, respectively, at September 30, 2024, compared to 11.22% and 14.39%, respectively, at June 30, 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at September 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)


September 30, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 135,877

Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost


59,838

FHLB advance availability


1,147,306

Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit


55,000

Federal Reserve discount window availability


500

Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity


$ 1,398,521

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.26 per share payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 28, 2024.

The Company repurchased 24,473 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2024 at an average price per share of $38.50. An additional 313,812 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $48.75 and $38.17, respectively, at September 30, 2024.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


9/30/2023

Reported net income


$ 9,437


$ 8,118


$ 9,754

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax


259


261


307

Non-GAAP tangible income


$ 9,696


$ 8,379


$ 10,061








Total assets


$ 3,441,990


$ 3,410,881


$ 3,317,729

Less: Intangible assets


85,361


85,690


86,749

Non-GAAP tangible assets


$ 3,356,629


$ 3,325,191


$ 3,230,980








Total shareholders' equity


$ 393,453


$ 375,830


$ 345,332

Less: Intangible assets


85,361


85,690


86,749

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity


$ 308,092


$ 290,140


$ 258,583








Return on average equity


9.76 %


8.75 %


11.04 %

Add: Average intangible assets


3.14


2.98


4.11

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity


12.90 %


11.73 %


15.15 %








Common equity ratio


11.43 %


11.02 %


10.41 %

Less: Intangible assets


2.25


2.29


2.41

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio


9.18 %


8.73 %


8.00 %








Book value per share


$ 48.75


$ 46.51


$ 42.30

Less: Intangible assets


10.58


10.61


10.63

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share


$ 38.17


$ 35.90


$ 31.67

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


%
Change


9/30/2023

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 135,877


$ 113,462


20 %


$ 84,520

Interest-bearing deposits in banks


-


-


-


99

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


420,723


412,472


2


427,019

Investment securities held to maturity


1,065


1,065


-


1,065

Mortgage loans held for sale


242


-


-


467

Loans, net of unearned income


2,668,286


2,661,346


-


2,569,094

Allowance for loan losses


(32,278)


(32,212)


-


(31,123)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses


2,636,008


2,629,134


-


2,537,971

Office properties and equipment, net


42,659


43,089


(1)


42,402

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


48,139


47,858


1


47,054

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles


85,361


85,690


-


86,749

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


71,916


78,111


(8)


90,383

Total Assets


$ 3,441,990


$ 3,410,881


1 %


$ 3,317,729










Liabilities









Deposits


$ 2,777,487


$ 2,722,915


2 %


$ 2,597,484

Other Borrowings


140,539


140,539


-


5,539

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost


54,402


54,348


-


54,187

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


38,410


83,506


(54)


283,826

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


37,699


33,743


12


31,361

Total Liabilities


3,048,537


3,035,051


-


2,972,397










Shareholders' Equity









Common stock


81


81


-


81

Additional paid-in capital


166,743


165,918


-


165,149

Common stock acquired by benefit plans


(1,428)


(1,518)


6


(1,787)

Retained earnings


251,692


245,046


3


227,649

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(23,635)


(33,697)


30


(45,760)

Total Shareholders' Equity


393,453


375,830


5


345,332

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,441,990


$ 3,410,881


1 %


$ 3,317,729

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


%
Change


9/30/2023


%
Change

Interest Income











Loans, including fees


$ 43,711


$ 41,999


4 %


$ 38,490


14 %

Investment securities


2,677


2,740


(2)


2,939


(9)

Other investments and deposits


991


719


38


649


53

Total interest income


47,379


45,458


4


42,078


13

Interest Expense











Deposits


13,908


13,134


6 %


8,181


70 %

Other borrowings


1,673


1,656


1


53


3057

Subordinated debt expense


844


844


-


845


-

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


572


431


33


3,490


(84)

Total interest expense


16,997


16,065


6


12,569


35

Net interest income


30,382


29,393


3


29,509


3

Provision for loan losses


140


1,261


(89)


351


(60)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


30,242


28,132


8


29,158


4

Noninterest Income











Service fees and charges


1,291


1,239


4 %


1,277


1 %

Bank card fees


1,613


1,751


(8)


1,903


(15)

Gain on sale of loans, net


195


126


55


687


(72)

Income from bank-owned life insurance


281


271


4


265


6

Loss on sale of assets, net


(10)


(2)


(400)


-


-

Other income


322


370


(13)


267


21

Total noninterest income


3,692


3,755


(2)


4,399


(16)

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits


13,058


12,788


2 %


12,492


5 %

Occupancy


2,732


2,603


5


2,410


13

Marketing and advertising


382


485


(21)


638


(40)

Data processing and communication


2,646


2,555


4


2,496


6

Professional fees


450


581


(23)


402


12

Forms, printing and supplies


188


187


1


195


(4)

Franchise and shares tax


488


487


-


542


(10)

Regulatory fees


493


509


(3)


511


(4)

Foreclosed assets, net


62


89


(30)


99


(37)

Amortization of acquisition intangible


328


329


-


389


(16)

(Reversal) provision for credit losses on unfunded
commitments


-


(134)


100


-


-

Other expenses


1,431


1,329


8


1,164


23

Total noninterest expense


22,258


21,808


2


21,338


4

Income before income tax expense


11,676


10,079


16


12,219


(4)

Income tax expense


2,239


1,961


14


2,465


(9)

Net income


$ 9,437


$ 8,118


16 %


$ 9,754


(3) %












Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.19


$ 1.02


17 %


$ 1.22


(2) %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.18


$ 1.02


16 %


$ 1.22


(3) %












Cash dividends declared per common share


$ 0.25


$ 0.25


- %


$ 0.25


- %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


%
Change


9/30/2023


%
Change

EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income


$ 47,379


$ 45,458


4 %


$ 42,078


13 %

Total interest expense


16,997


16,065


6


12,569


35

Net interest income


30,382


29,393


3


29,509


3

Provision for loan losses


140


1,261


(89)


351


(60)

Total noninterest income


3,692


3,755


(2)


4,399


(16)

Total noninterest expense


22,258


21,808


2


21,338


4

Income tax expense


2,239


1,961


14


2,465


(9)

Net income


$ 9,437


$ 8,118


16


$ 9,754


(3)












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets


$ 3,405,083


$ 3,367,207


1 %


$ 3,281,093


4 %

Total interest-earning assets


3,202,364


3,167,186


1


3,087,452


4

Total loans


2,668,672


2,652,331


1


2,538,218


5

PPP loans


4,470


5,156


(13)


5,869


(24)

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,989,182


1,965,181


1


1,768,639


12

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,240,838


2,206,612


2


2,101,424


7

Total deposits


2,730,568


2,716,957


1


2,568,173


6

Total shareholders' equity


384,518


373,139


3


350,436


10












PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.19


$ 1.02


17 %


$ 1.22


(2) %

Earnings per share - diluted


1.18


1.02


16


1.22


(3)

Book value at period end


48.75


46.51


5


42.30


15

Tangible book value at period end


38.17


35.90


6


31.67


21

Shares outstanding at period end


8,070,539


8,081,344


-


8,163,655


(1)

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic


7,921,582


7,972,445


(1) %


8,006,226


(1) %

Diluted


7,966,957


8,018,908


(1)


8,038,606


(1)












SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets


1.10 %


0.97 %


13 %


1.18 %


(7) %

Return on average equity


9.76


8.75


12


11.04


(12)

Common equity ratio


11.43


11.02


4


10.41


10

Efficiency ratio (2)


65.32


65.79


(1)


62.93


4

Average equity to average assets


11.29


11.08


2


10.68


6

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


11.32


11.22


1


10.71


6

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


15.03


14.39


4


13.73


9

Net interest margin (4)


3.71


3.66


1


3.75


(1)












SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)


9.18 %


8.73 %


5 %


8.00 %


15 %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


12.90


11.73


10


15.15


(15)

(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.



(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.



(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.



(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



9/30/2024


6/30/2024


9/30/2023

(dollars in thousands)


Originated


Acquired


Total


Originated


Acquired


Total


Originated


Acquired


Total

CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans


$ 13,741


$ 4,314


$ 18,055


$ 12,594


$ 4,223


$ 16,817


$ 8,001


$ 3,905


$ 11,906

Accruing loans 90 days or more past
due


34


-


34


1


-


1


43


-


43

Total nonperforming loans


13,775


4,314


18,089


12,595


4,223


16,818


8,044


3,905


11,949

Foreclosed assets and ORE


-


267


267


16


215


231


221


141


362

Total nonperforming assets


$ 13,775


$ 4,581


$ 18,356


$ 12,611


$ 4,438


$ 17,049


$ 8,265


$ 4,046


$ 12,311




















Nonperforming assets to total assets






0.53 %






0.50 %






0.37 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets






0.53






0.49






0.36

Nonperforming loans to total loans






0.68






0.63






0.47




















(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED

(Unaudited)



9/30/2024


6/30/2024


9/30/2023



Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total


Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total


Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT
LOSSES



















One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 4,402


$ -


$ 4,402


$ 3,349


$ -


$ 3,349


$ 3,320


$ -


$ 3,320

Home equity loans and lines


785


-


785


705


-


705


742


-


742

Commercial real estate


13,271


200


13,471


14,957


200


15,157


14,185


230


14,415

Construction and land


5,167


-


5,167


5,304


-


5,304


5,123


-


5,123

Multi-family residential


1,079


-


1,079


582


-


582


523


-


523

Commercial and industrial


6,635


42


6,677


6,320


58


6,378


6,161


105


6,266

Consumer


697


-


697


737


-


737


734


-


734

Total allowance for loan losses


$ 32,036


$ 242


$ 32,278


$ 31,954


$ 258


$ 32,212


$ 30,788


$ 335


$ 31,123




















Unfunded lending commitments(2)


2,460


-


2,460


2,460


-


2,460


2,454


-


2,454

Total allowance for credit losses


$ 34,496


$ 242


$ 34,738


$ 34,414


$ 258


$ 34,672


$ 33,242


$ 335


$ 33,577




















Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming assets






175.84 %






188.94 %






252.81 %

Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming loans






178.44 %






191.53 %






260.47 %

Allowance for loan losses to total
loans






1.21 %






1.21 %






1.21 %

Allowance for credit losses to total
loans






1.30 %






1.30 %






1.31 %




















Year-to-date loan charge-offs






$ 1,030






$ 815






$ 148

Year-to-date loan recoveries






229






88






296

Year-to-date net loan (charge-offs)
recoveries






$ (801)






$ (727)






$ 148

Annualized YTD net loan (charge-
offs) recoveries to average loans






(0.04) %






(0.06) %






0.01 %

(2)

The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
